The '90s and '00s were defined by bold fashion, quirky gadgets, and a distinct sense of individuality—things many really appreciated. So after we discovered a couple of Reddit threads where people shared the trends from the two decades they wished would come back, the nostalgia was undeniable. It's clear that these eras left a lasting impression and still reemerge in our memory when today's world feels uncertain, offering a comforting reminder of simpler times. Who knows, they might return—at least in some form.

#1

70 Trends From The '90s And '00s That People Want Resurrected ASAP Good cartoons.

My kids are starting to get into cartoons now and I have such a hard time finding anything that they like to watch that I can even stand.

JJC0ACH , Getty Images / unsplash Report

#2

70 Trends From The '90s And '00s That People Want Resurrected ASAP This might sound needlessly convoluted, but I miss when there was a clear divide between being online and offline. When going online was something you had to commit to, like you'd just be writing a Word document or playing a game or whatever offline but would decide "I want to go online now to look something up for my school assignment" and would have to click connect.

The whole "always online" thing which has crept up on us over the years does annoy me a little. We've now reached a point where if my ISP screws up and my internet goes out for a few hours, I can't even fire up a locally installed single-player PC game to entertain myself during that time because even starting the game requires going through Steam, which requires an internet connection... and that really, really annoys me.

flameylamey , TheMuuj / flickr Report

htyson472 avatar
Liz The Biz
Liz The Biz
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What annoys me is that we've allowed ourselves to be shoehorned into a world that literally cannot function without the Internet.

#3

70 Trends From The '90s And '00s That People Want Resurrected ASAP 2D animation.

Wheres the 2D animation? Everyone treats 3D likes its superior. It's not, it's just different.

PhreedomPhighter , Cartoon Network Report

#4

70 Trends From The '90s And '00s That People Want Resurrected ASAP Low gas prices.

Awkward_Giraffe_6 , freepik Report

petemccann avatar
DrBronxx
DrBronxx
Community Member
28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Going from a time when everyone thinks gas prices are high to a time where everyone thinks gas prices are high.

#5

70 Trends From The '90s And '00s That People Want Resurrected ASAP Going to your friends house and actually doing s**t instead of phones and dead silence.

Neon---Lights , pressmaster / freepik Report

#6

70 Trends From The '90s And '00s That People Want Resurrected ASAP Girls wearing chokers. I don't know what it says about me that I find that so hot.

puckit , fabrikasimf / freepik Report

#7

70 Trends From The '90s And '00s That People Want Resurrected ASAP Good R&B music

littlegirlinthesnow , freepik Report

#8

70 Trends From The '90s And '00s That People Want Resurrected ASAP 90s were so hopeful, life could only get better but now that we're here it seems we all want to go back.

bannedbutnew , Andrej Lišakov / freepik Report

#9

70 Trends From The '90s And '00s That People Want Resurrected ASAP My hope of owning a house

mediumrares , freepik Report

#10

70 Trends From The '90s And '00s That People Want Resurrected ASAP No social media

mydogmightberetarded , Aaron Weiss / unsplash Report

#11

70 Trends From The '90s And '00s That People Want Resurrected ASAP People pay attention to you when you talk instead of playing on their phones

Duck-Yo-Couch , freepik Report

#12

70 Trends From The '90s And '00s That People Want Resurrected ASAP Robin Williams :(

EwokApocalypse , 20th Century Fox[ Report

trent-m-perry avatar
Lost Panda
Lost Panda
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Anything with him in it was gold. Could have been a horrible plot, but he made it work, always.

#13

70 Trends From The '90s And '00s That People Want Resurrected ASAP Real internet privacy

anon , master1305 / freepik Report

#14

70 Trends From The '90s And '00s That People Want Resurrected ASAP Old school rap.

SUICIDALSUNDAY , marisologando / freepik Report

zeljkoklaric78_1 avatar
Bernd Herbert
Bernd Herbert
Community Member
40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Same in Germany btw. I still like German rap music from the 90s and earlier 2000s. The s**t nowadays sucks. All mumbling pseudo-gansgters with nothing to say

#15

Decent movies bring released on a regular basis.

Leucippus1 Report

#16

Leaving the house at 9am on your bike, getting home at 6pm for dinner, and being completely uncontactable for that entire time.

anon Report

#17

Really good book/vinyl stores that people actually liked and not just went cuz it's "cool".

eatsleeprepeat101_ Report

#18

70 Trends From The '90s And '00s That People Want Resurrected ASAP Movie stores and people regularly frequenting them.

That was such a 90's (and early 2000's) community experience for me and I loved having it as a date night option. Perusing new releases and digging through the archives was a lot of fun and scanning one by one with a controller has always felt so limiting and lifeless by comparison.

Visited the last Blockbuster on Earth in Bend, Oregon the other week and had a blast. Granted, we have a local Family Video somewhere in my region but it doesn't compare to familiar bustle of Blockbuster.

rake2204 , Mikey / flickr Report

#19

70 Trends From The '90s And '00s That People Want Resurrected ASAP Everyone in your friend group going to one guys house and having all your bikes outside

anon , freepik Report

#20

70 Trends From The '90s And '00s That People Want Resurrected ASAP Complete videogames. Now you get half a game at launch and the other half in dlc.

The advent of reliable fast internet gave too much leniency to developers and allowed them to release games at 70% to be fixed at a later date.

Expansions seem to be almost extinct too. They used to *expand* the game, while dlc is commonly used to complete development of the main game.

conquer69 , freepik Report

zeljkoklaric78_1 avatar
Bernd Herbert
Bernd Herbert
Community Member
32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is also kind o whitewashing the past. I remember the early 80s and the 90s. There were a lot of s****y videogames out there. And there was no internet to get information about those games, and barely any reviews at all. I bought some games just because they had an awesome covert art, that were complete s**t back in the day.

#21

70 Trends From The '90s And '00s That People Want Resurrected ASAP Grunge music

robotlasagna , Jay Roc / flickr Report

zeljkoklaric78_1 avatar
Bernd Herbert
Bernd Herbert
Community Member
30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That was my era. I still remember the first time I saw "Smells like teen spirit" on MTV.

#22

Mass media with pro-environmental themes because it wasn't considered a partisan issue.

anon Report

#23

Video stores like Blockbuster...idk..I personally kinda enjoyed going to them on Friday nights

Superbtough Report

#24

The Golden youtube era (2008-2012)

Isaac-Cox Report

#25

70 Trends From The '90s And '00s That People Want Resurrected ASAP I wish people weren't so fragile and easily offended like in good old times. Everyone seemes to be more resilient back in the day.

anon , drobotdean / freepik Report

nikihuffine avatar
N.
N.
Community Member
42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"I wish I could make fun of gays and blacks again." 🙄

#26

Everything.

Most stuff sucks now compared to 1990s.

But if I had to pick one, CDs >>>>> MP3s. When had your cd book in your car, and had a cd in your player...it often kept your place. It was easy to skip around songs as well. My car today has on/off issues recognizing my iPhone Bluetooth, and when I blast Tom Petty or something from my iPhone, it sounds thin. Whereas when I play it from the CD it has much more volume. just the act of hanging out at Tower Records and looking at CDs with a group of your teenage friends...that was like half my summer day back in the mid 90s.

The internet, even though I use it, has not turned up to be a positive force on society IMO.

Also, wtf aren’t kids hanging outside doing s**t anymore? Doesn’t anyone go cruising anymore? Where is everyone?

anon Report

trent-m-perry avatar
Lost Panda
Lost Panda
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We used to hang out at Sonic, then cruise the square passed the old theater, then back to Sonic

#27

Respect and manners.

that5pcarrierbag Report

petemccann avatar
DrBronxx
DrBronxx
Community Member
20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

People of a certain age have been saying this since the dawn of time.

#28

Split screen racing games for two people IN THE SAME ROOM.

dartsnarf Report

#29

90s rock. So many good bands.

phpdevster Report

#30

70 Trends From The '90s And '00s That People Want Resurrected ASAP Dangerous toys like Sock'em Boppers, Skip it, Moon Shoes, etc....

rarmal0111 , Thirteen Of Clubs / flickr Report

#31

Hip hugger bootcut jeans.

I am sick of the damn high waisted skinny jeans everywhere I go.

mtnlady Report

#32

90's dance music and clothing.

Sparrows_Shadow Report

#33

Pink Panther. Used to marathon the videos as a toddler.

wherestheice Report

#34

People talking to each other more

LokisNumber1Fangirl Report

#35

Fun dance music on the top hits. Today's music is too dark/sad/slow for me.

erbw22 Report

htyson472 avatar
Liz The Biz
Liz The Biz
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I must be getting old because all of today's singers/songs sound the same to me. All the lyrics are so miserable and depressing. I couldn't name one artist who is currently in the charts. There's nothing memorable any more.

#36

Those god awful kids commercials. I loved them so much

anon Report

#37

Airplanes with low security

Two-Shots-Of-Vodka Report

#38

Smash mouth

jonathandavisisfat Report

#39

A Gargoyles animated Netflix Series featuring the original cast

anon Report

#40

A booming economy with actual wage increases and affordable real estate

rh6779 Report

#41

Fandoms having dedicated forums, instead of being on tumblr or facebook.

The only ones really still up are old ones like SBM, 3DMM, PPMB, etc.

Slam-Lord-bbbb Report

#42

70 Trends From The '90s And '00s That People Want Resurrected ASAP Bleached hair

PondPenguin00 , Darron Birgenheier / flickr Report

#43

People minding their own business

zdw0986 Report

#44

No, I don't want anything back from the 90's. I want to go back to the 90's and start over.

CDRNY Report

#45

The cost of living, Nokias, Delia’s catalogs, and 99 cent gas.

Snuskeh Report

#46

90s. Kids biking to their friend's house to play and kids playing outside. There needs to be a balance between online gaming/computers/phones and the need to exercise and have one on one time with their friends.

lease1982 Report

trent-m-perry avatar
Lost Panda
Lost Panda
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My son (11) asked what I did when I would play outside. Told him, we found sticks that looked like guns or swords and went on an adventure in the woods. He stared at me like I was crazy

#47

I know it's older than the 90's but it ended in it god dammit, but bring back Yugoslavia

Hopper909 Report

#48

Bruh if Beyblade came to highschools, that would be some heat.

anon Report

#49

Cheesy comedy movies that were actually good

1Phonix7 Report

#50

Rap Rock. I don't know why people rag on Linkin Park and Limp Bizkit.

426763 Report

#51

I would love another wave of Ska. I understand why it never lasts, but damnit, i love it when its here!

lizzpop2003 Report

#52

Pop punk

WeTheSummerKid Report

#53

Mid-rise jeans. High-rise mom jeans are the least flattering piece of clothing a woman can wear.

rjm167 Report

#54

Emo/screamo music.

xandersmall Report

#55

Silly bands. I don't know why but those bring me so much joy.

sleepyhollow_101 Report

#56

Fortnite not existing.

JimmiJonJones Report

#57

Flare bottom Jean's and Tripp pants. I'm so sick of skinny jeans.

Bard_of_Hope Report

#58

Hanging in parks at night.

teejayax Report

#59

Space buns.

urmomsgf Report

#60

Tamagotchis. I want a pet that requires minimal money and responsibility.

FawkesThePhoenix7 Report

trent-m-perry avatar
Lost Panda
Lost Panda
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My wife and I found them again awhile back. We now have three... and they are the same as in the 90s... somewhere in our closet

#61

Love em or hate em ( I love them) BUCKET HATS!.

glucoseintolerant Report

#62

Buying clothes that were way to big

anon Report

#63

Play sets. I really miss all the diferent mini playsets they used to make.

Polly Pocket
Micro Machines
War Planets
ReBoot
Mighty Max

To name a few :)

Cometarmagon Report

#64

Society not being as sensitive

anon Report

#65

"You go girl!"

xero_art Report

#66

Devil Sticks

Spadinooo Report

#67

Soap shoes

kimbossmcmahlin Report

#68

Bakugon

Jameskiiii Report

#69

My innocence.

StanzoBrandFedoras Report

#70

Seinfeld

paulina-ab Report

