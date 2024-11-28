The '90s and '00s were defined by bold fashion, quirky gadgets, and a distinct sense of individuality—things many really appreciated. So after we discovered a couple of Reddit threads where people shared the trends from the two decades they wished would come back, the nostalgia was undeniable. It's clear that these eras left a lasting impression and still reemerge in our memory when today's world feels uncertain, offering a comforting reminder of simpler times. Who knows, they might return—at least in some form.

#1 Good cartoons.



My kids are starting to get into cartoons now and I have such a hard time finding anything that they like to watch that I can even stand.

You May Also Like:

#2 This might sound needlessly convoluted, but I miss when there was a clear divide between being online and offline. When going online was something you had to commit to, like you'd just be writing a Word document or playing a game or whatever offline but would decide "I want to go online now to look something up for my school assignment" and would have to click connect.



The whole "always online" thing which has crept up on us over the years does annoy me a little. We've now reached a point where if my ISP screws up and my internet goes out for a few hours, I can't even fire up a locally installed single-player PC game to entertain myself during that time because even starting the game requires going through Steam, which requires an internet connection... and that really, really annoys me.

#3 2D animation.



Wheres the 2D animation? Everyone treats 3D likes its superior. It's not, it's just different.

ADVERTISEMENT

#4 Low gas prices.

#5 Going to your friends house and actually doing s**t instead of phones and dead silence.

#6 Girls wearing chokers. I don't know what it says about me that I find that so hot.

#7 Good R&B music

#8 90s were so hopeful, life could only get better but now that we're here it seems we all want to go back.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 My hope of owning a house

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 No social media

#11 People pay attention to you when you talk instead of playing on their phones

#12 Robin Williams :(

#13 Real internet privacy

#14 Old school rap.

#15 Decent movies bring released on a regular basis.

#16 Leaving the house at 9am on your bike, getting home at 6pm for dinner, and being completely uncontactable for that entire time.

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 Really good book/vinyl stores that people actually liked and not just went cuz it's "cool".

#18 Movie stores and people regularly frequenting them.



That was such a 90's (and early 2000's) community experience for me and I loved having it as a date night option. Perusing new releases and digging through the archives was a lot of fun and scanning one by one with a controller has always felt so limiting and lifeless by comparison.



Visited the last Blockbuster on Earth in Bend, Oregon the other week and had a blast. Granted, we have a local Family Video somewhere in my region but it doesn't compare to familiar bustle of Blockbuster.

#19 Everyone in your friend group going to one guys house and having all your bikes outside

ADVERTISEMENT

#20 Complete videogames. Now you get half a game at launch and the other half in dlc.



The advent of reliable fast internet gave too much leniency to developers and allowed them to release games at 70% to be fixed at a later date.



Expansions seem to be almost extinct too. They used to *expand* the game, while dlc is commonly used to complete development of the main game.

#21 Grunge music

#22 Mass media with pro-environmental themes because it wasn't considered a partisan issue.

#23 Video stores like Blockbuster...idk..I personally kinda enjoyed going to them on Friday nights

ADVERTISEMENT

#24 The Golden youtube era (2008-2012)

#25 I wish people weren't so fragile and easily offended like in good old times. Everyone seemes to be more resilient back in the day.

#26 Everything.



Most stuff sucks now compared to 1990s.



But if I had to pick one, CDs >>>>> MP3s. When had your cd book in your car, and had a cd in your player...it often kept your place. It was easy to skip around songs as well. My car today has on/off issues recognizing my iPhone Bluetooth, and when I blast Tom Petty or something from my iPhone, it sounds thin. Whereas when I play it from the CD it has much more volume. just the act of hanging out at Tower Records and looking at CDs with a group of your teenage friends...that was like half my summer day back in the mid 90s.



The internet, even though I use it, has not turned up to be a positive force on society IMO.



Also, wtf aren’t kids hanging outside doing s**t anymore? Doesn’t anyone go cruising anymore? Where is everyone?

ADVERTISEMENT

#27 Respect and manners.

#28 Split screen racing games for two people IN THE SAME ROOM.

#29 90s rock. So many good bands.

#30 Dangerous toys like Sock'em Boppers, Skip it, Moon Shoes, etc....

#31 Hip hugger bootcut jeans.



I am sick of the damn high waisted skinny jeans everywhere I go.

#32 90's dance music and clothing.

ADVERTISEMENT

#33 Pink Panther. Used to marathon the videos as a toddler.

#34 People talking to each other more

#35 Fun dance music on the top hits. Today's music is too dark/sad/slow for me.

#36 Those god awful kids commercials. I loved them so much

#37 Airplanes with low security

#38 Smash mouth

ADVERTISEMENT

#39 A Gargoyles animated Netflix Series featuring the original cast

#40 A booming economy with actual wage increases and affordable real estate

#41 Fandoms having dedicated forums, instead of being on tumblr or facebook.



The only ones really still up are old ones like SBM, 3DMM, PPMB, etc.

#42 Bleached hair

#43 People minding their own business

#44 No, I don't want anything back from the 90's. I want to go back to the 90's and start over.

ADVERTISEMENT

#45 The cost of living, Nokias, Delia’s catalogs, and 99 cent gas.

#46 90s. Kids biking to their friend's house to play and kids playing outside. There needs to be a balance between online gaming/computers/phones and the need to exercise and have one on one time with their friends.

#47 I know it's older than the 90's but it ended in it god dammit, but bring back Yugoslavia

#48 Bruh if Beyblade came to highschools, that would be some heat.

#49 Cheesy comedy movies that were actually good

ADVERTISEMENT

#50 Rap Rock. I don't know why people rag on Linkin Park and Limp Bizkit.

#51 I would love another wave of Ska. I understand why it never lasts, but damnit, i love it when its here!

#52 Pop punk

#53 Mid-rise jeans. High-rise mom jeans are the least flattering piece of clothing a woman can wear.

#54 Emo/screamo music.

#55 Silly bands. I don't know why but those bring me so much joy.

ADVERTISEMENT

#56 Fortnite not existing.

#57 Flare bottom Jean's and Tripp pants. I'm so sick of skinny jeans.

#58 Hanging in parks at night.

#59 Space buns.

#60 Tamagotchis. I want a pet that requires minimal money and responsibility.

#61 Love em or hate em ( I love them) BUCKET HATS!.

ADVERTISEMENT

#62 Buying clothes that were way to big

#63 Play sets. I really miss all the diferent mini playsets they used to make.



Polly Pocket

Micro Machines

War Planets

ReBoot

Mighty Max



To name a few :)

#64 Society not being as sensitive

#65 "You go girl!"

#66 Devil Sticks

#67 Soap shoes

ADVERTISEMENT

#68 Bakugon

#69 My innocence.