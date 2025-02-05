ADVERTISEMENT

Get ready to cringe, laugh, and maybe even feel a weird urge to dust off the boxes in your attic, because we're diving deep into the most radical (and questionable) fashion choices of the 1980s! Back when bigger meant better and more meant MORE, we somehow convinced ourselves that acid-wash everything, shoulder pads that could double as flotation devices, and hair that defied both gravity and reason were totally tubular fashion choices.

From fluorescent windbreakers that could be seen from space to perms that survived nuclear-levels of hairspray, these trends defined an era when fashion said "hold my New Coke" and went absolutely bananas. Whether you lived through these sartorial adventures or just enjoy pointing and laughing at old family photos, join us for a bodacious trip down memory lane. Warning: This much neon and spandex in one place may cause an unprompted performance of "Flashdance."

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

My Friends And I Grew Up Hundreds Of Miles Away From A Beach, But We Sure Did Have A Ton Of Ocean Pacific Gear In The 80s!

80s fashion trends with Ocean Pacific designs, featuring graphic tees and hoodies with colorful stripe patterns and logos.

    #2

    Going To The Chapel - Vintage Images Of Wedding Fashions, 1980

    Wedding party in 80s fashion trends, with bridesmaids in pink dresses and big hairstyles, and groomsmen in tuxedos.

    Slow-moving-sloth Report

    seanbaron avatar
    Seán Baron
    Seán Baron
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Can we have a two minute silence for all the ozone layers that died for the hair in these pictures. Many thanks.

    #3

    Early-Mid '90s Windbreaker/Tracksuit: Just A Reminder That We All Wore These And We Thought They Looked Good. I Can Still Hear The Swoosh/Swish

    Colorful 80s fashion tracksuit with geometric patterns in pink, green, blue, and white on a flat surface.

    multiplesmiles Report

    #4

    Punk Fashion Circa 1986

    Two people with 80s fashion in punk style, featuring vibrant mohawks, sitting inside a train.

    Quercusrobur Report

    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This was from the 1970s though. It had been overtaken by modern romantics long before this.

    #5

    The Mullet

    Man with mullet hairstyle and mustache, showcasing 80s fashion trends.

    Toni Report

    #6

    The Perm

    Blonde woman with voluminous curly hair, wearing black sweater and gold earrings, showcasing 80s fashion trends.

    Vintage Everyday Report

    #7

    Crop & Mesh Tops Were Popular Mens Fashion Options Back In The 1980s

    Group of young men sporting 80s fashion trends, wearing shorts and colorful tops, posing outdoors with a football.

    hotbowlsofjustice Report

    #8

    Don't You Just Miss The Fashion

    Woman in 80s fashion with red tights and black dress, standing by a river, holding a red boombox.

    earthmoonsun Report

    philmusselwhite avatar
    ucp
    ucp
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Red and black: my dream colour scheme when I was 10, in the mid 80s

    #9

    Shoulder Pads

    80s fashion trends: Woman in blue plaid blazer and matching tights sitting on a car.

    Vintage Everyday Report

    #10

    Spandex And Paint Splash Pattern

    Women showcasing vibrant 80s fashion trends in colorful leggings and tops with abstract patterns.

    SarahBelle44 Report

    #11

    It Was The 80s, And My Fanny Pack And I Were Down With The Ladies. LOL

    Man in 80s fashion with sunglasses, tank top, fanny pack, posing outdoors with trees in the background.

    Pavlovs_Doug Report

    #12

    Dance Style Of The 80s

    Women in vibrant 80s fashion trends, wearing colorful leotards with belts, posing together indoors.

    Vintage Everyday Report

    #13

    Acid-Washed Jeans

    80s fashion trends featuring a couple in matching denim jackets and jeans, embodying the iconic style of the decade.

    Piximus Report

    #14

    Halston For Bausch & Lomb Sunglasses, Circa Early 1980s

    Women in various sunglasses, showcasing 80s fashion trends, lying together and smiling, representing vintage style.

    Tony_Tanna78 Report

    #15

    Neon Laces

    Two girls wearing colorful neon bracelets, showcasing popular 80s fashion trends.

    fart-debris Report

    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    For me it was metal bangles and I'd wear them from my wrists right up to my elbows, to this day I still don't know how I got all my school work done

    #16

    Mom Jeans

    Woman in 80s fashion trends wearing a blue sweatshirt and high-waisted jeans, posing with eyes closed.

    Vintage Everyday Report

    #17

    Big Earrings And Big Hair! The Classic 80s Combo

    Woman with voluminous 80s-fashion hairstyle, wearing hoop earrings, reading a magazine and smiling.

    hotbowlsofjustice Report

    #18

    Punk Fashion

    People in vibrant 80s fashion trends, with colorful mohawk hairstyles and bold makeup, in an urban setting.

    Vintage Everyday Report

    #19

    Leggings: The Huge Fashion Trend Of Women In The 1980s

    Woman in blue spandex bodysuit with big hair, 80s fashion trends, standing by a racing car.

    Vintage Everyday Report

    #20

    The 80's Secretary: Big Hair, Stockings And Heels, Smoking Cigarettes In The Office

    Woman in 80s fashion wearing a white blouse and plaid skirt, sitting by a desk with vintage computer.

    mime Report

    paulclarey avatar
    Paul C.
    Paul C.
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm surprised the BP Overlords haven't censored the cigarette.

    #21

    At The Prom, 1981

    A group of women in 80s fashion trends, wearing colorful dresses with ruffles and puffy sleeves, smiling for a photo.

    reddit.com Report

    thesubmodernist avatar
    karen snyder
    karen snyder
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There is absolutely NO WAY all these women are in high school. This looks WAY more like a group shot from a USO ball. 1981 seems accurate

    #22

    The Scrunchie

    Woman with 80s fashion scrunchie holding a bun, wearing a shimmering top, viewed from behind.

    Gizem Oktay Report

    1964mcdawnmarie avatar
    Dawn Marie
    Dawn Marie
    Community Member
    Premium     15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I LOVE my scrunchies!! I still wear them every day for my long hair which I guess is still me living in the 1980's!!

    #23

    Stirrup Pants

    Two models showcasing 80s fashion trends with colorful oversized sweaters, leggings, and white sneakers in a retro setting.

    Vintage Everyday Report

    #24

    The Essential Early 80s Fashion Accessory: The Colorful Webbed Belt

    Group of women modeling colorful 80s fashion trends with vibrant tops and jeans in a vintage Sears catalog.

    stemandall Report

    1964mcdawnmarie avatar
    Dawn Marie
    Dawn Marie
    Community Member
    Premium     14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would love to be able to find those now!!

    #25

    Suits With Pastel Shirts And Ties Were A Big Hit Thanks To Miami Vice

    Men wearing pastel and dark suits, showcasing 80s fashion trends with loose fits and bold colors in an urban setting.

    NBC Report

    #26

    My Parents Had 80s Ski Fashion Down

    Two people in colorful 80s fashion ski outfits, wearing sunglasses, posing on snow with mountains and a cabin in the background.

    letzg00akland Report

    philmusselwhite avatar
    ucp
    ucp
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I had an amazing ski jacket in 1987, even though I never went skiing! What a weird fashion that was

    #27

    Futuristic Sunglasses

    Retro 80s fashion trends featuring colorful and quirky sunglasses on display.

    TheDude9737 Report

    #28

    1988 Side Ponytail And Rolled Up Mc Hammer Pants. The Coolest I've Ever Been

    Teen wearing glasses and patterned pants sitting on a couch, representing 80s fashion trends.

    reddit.com Report

    #29

    Wanted To Appreciate Some Colorful 80s Footwear From Jcpenney

    80s fashion trends featuring various colorful boots and shoes from a vintage catalog.

    hotbowlsofjustice Report

    1964mcdawnmarie avatar
    Dawn Marie
    Dawn Marie
    Community Member
    Premium     12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I will take D in a 7 and E in a yellow, white and a blue. I am loving those prices also. Not anymore if these are made in China!!

    #30

    Hard Rock T-Shirt With A Denim Skirt Is A Great 80s Look!

    Group of women in 80s fashion trends, wearing denim skirts and colorful tops, holding balloons, standing by a parked car at night.

    Vintage Everyday Report

    #31

    Ray-Ban Wayfarer Advertisement From 1987

    Vintage 80s fashion trends featuring bold sunglasses and edgy hairstyles in a Ray-Ban Wayfarer ad.

    BryanWake Report

    #32

    My Mom's Fashion From Late 80s To Early 90s

    Two women showcasing 80s fashion trends, one in a patterned dress and heels, the other in a blouse and pants, seated in wicker chairs.

    rillewantscake Report

    #33

    80s Christmas Party

    Group of friends at a party wearing vibrant 80s fashion trends, including funky sunglasses and colorful shirts.

    imgur.com Report

    #34

    The Side Ponytail

    Young girl in an 80s fashion striped sweater, sitting on a patterned chair.

    Vintage Everyday Report

    #35

    Acid Wash Denim Skirt And Crop Top, 1986

    A woman in 80s fashion trends, wearing a denim outfit and talking on a vintage phone in a casual home setting.

    imgur.com Report

    #36

    Couple In Shiny Jackets

    A couple in 80s fashion with leather and denim jackets, standing by a bookshelf, holding a vinyl record.

    Vintage Everyday Report

    #37

    Ripped Jeans

    Person in 80s fashion trends, wearing a hat, scarf, and ripped jeans, posing by a fire hydrant in a park.

    NassCeary Report

    #38

    80s Hairstyles

    Three women in 80s fashion trends with big hair and vibrant outfits, standing in a living room.

    Vintage Everyday Report

    #39

    Boys Of 1980

    Teenagers in a park wearing 80s fashion trends: track jackets, a blue blazer, and casual hairstyles.

    Vintage Everyday Report

    #40

    Aerobic Leotards And Head Bands Are Some Of My Favorite 80s Workout Fashions

    Woman in 80s fashion, wearing a pastel leotard and leg warmers, doing a split against a black background.

    Ms. Fabulous Report

    #41

    Young Iranian Men Wearing Casual Preppy Outfits In 1981

    Group photo showcasing people in 80s fashion trends with vibrant and casual clothing outdoors.

    PayandehIran Report

    #42

    Reebok Freestyle Sneakers Advertisement, 1985

    Neon Reebok sneakers in yellow, blue, and red against a vibrant background, showcasing iconic 80s fashion trends.

    ReebokUSA Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hey shut up! I still have 10 pair of those, all different colours, and I wear them every day!

    #43

    Members Only Jackets- All The Cool 80s Kids Had ‘Em

    80s fashion trends featuring Members Only jackets on a group in a vintage setting with a waiter holding drinks.

    DiosMioMan2 Report

    #44

    Neon

    Two girls in bright 80s fashion trends, one in a neon green outfit with a black belt, the other in an oversized orange top.

    Cliquey Pizza Report

    #45

    Teens In The 80s

    Two women in 80s fashion trends with big hair, wearing striped and black outfits, posing in a retro living room.

    Vintage Everyday Report

    #46

    1980's Plastic Bell Charms Necklace! My Kindergarten Self's Cup Runneth Over

    Colorful 80s fashion trend keychains with various charms and trinkets arranged in a circle on a dark background.

    coffeecoffeecoffee44 Report

    #47

    Hypercolor

    Two people in vibrant 80s fashion, one in a gold shirt and the other in a colorful "Touch Me" T-shirt.

    bigmada Report

    #48

    Some Fashionable 1983 Apple T-Shirts For The Whole Family!

    Family wearing 80s fashion T-shirts with rainbow stripe designs.

    Matthew Oliphant Report

    #49

    Young Woman In 1980 Wearing A Low-Cut Spaghetti Strap Dress

    Woman in 80s fashion wearing a ruffled dress, standing on a balcony with a city street and signage in the background.

    Infrogmation of New Orleans Report

    #50

    Remember When Duck Shoes/Duck Boots Were A Preppy Trend?

    Duck wearing a yellow hat and green shoes, showcasing quirky 80s fashion trends in an advertisement.

    ClickAmericana Report

    trisec_tebeakesse_1 avatar
    Trisec Tebeakesse
    Trisec Tebeakesse
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Accept no substitute. If it's called a "Duck Boot" - it's not LL Bean!

    #51

    My Mother In The 80s. Fashion Has Sure Changed

    Woman dressed in 80s fashion with black jacket, leggings, and white boots, standing in a cluttered room.

    rn7rn Report

    #52

    What People Wore To A Wedding In The 1980s

    Group in 80s fashion trends with suits, pastel dresses, and ruffles, posing at an indoor event.

    Vintage Everyday Report

    #53

    My Sis With Her 80s Hair

    Woman in 80s fashion, wearing denim shorts and studded belt, sitting on a motorcycle indoors.

    diaper Report

    #54

    Styles Of Young Women In The 1980s

    Women embodying 80s fashion trends with a bandana and denim against vibrant autumn foliage.

    GaGator43 Report

    #55

    Stylish Couple Of The 80s

    Couple in iconic 80s fashion, with a short dress and denim outfit, posing on outdoor steps.

    Vintage Everyday Report

