Get ready to cringe, laugh, and maybe even feel a weird urge to dust off the boxes in your attic, because we're diving deep into the most radical (and questionable) fashion choices of the 1980s! Back when bigger meant better and more meant MORE, we somehow convinced ourselves that acid-wash everything, shoulder pads that could double as flotation devices, and hair that defied both gravity and reason were totally tubular fashion choices.

From fluorescent windbreakers that could be seen from space to perms that survived nuclear-levels of hairspray, these trends defined an era when fashion said "hold my New Coke" and went absolutely bananas. Whether you lived through these sartorial adventures or just enjoy pointing and laughing at old family photos, join us for a bodacious trip down memory lane. Warning: This much neon and spandex in one place may cause an unprompted performance of "Flashdance."