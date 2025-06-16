Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Beloved 70s TV Actress Who Sparked Frenzy With Bold Playboy Shoot Looks Unrecognizable At 67
Older woman, beloved 70s TV actress, wearing sunglasses and sleeveless top, walking outdoors on a sunny day.
Celebrities, News

Beloved 70s TV Actress Who Sparked Frenzy With Bold Playboy Shoot Looks Unrecognizable At 67

Judy Norton, the actress who captivated 1970s audiences with her beauty and grace, made a rare public appearance in Los Angeles over the weekend—leaving fans stunned by how much the 67-year-old star had changed since her TV days.

Norton became a household name as part of The Waltons cast, a series that ran from 1972 to 1981 and followed a tight-knit family living through the Great Depression and World War I.

Highlights
  • Judy Norton, famed for The Waltons in the 70s, shocked fans with her changed appearance at 67.
  • In 1985, Norton posed nude for Playboy to escape her family-friendly image but later regretted the choice.
  • The shoot made her a tabloid fixture, complicating her career rather than advancing her transition to serious roles.

Her image took a dramatic turn in the 1980s when she posed without clothes for Playboy magazine—an attempt to capitalize on her s*x appeal and distance herself from her family-friendly image.

    Judy Norton, the actress behind The Waltons’ Mary Ellen Walton, surprised by fans with her current appearance

    Beloved 70s TV actress with wavy hair and striped shirt looking off-camera in a dimly lit indoor setting

    Image credits: CBS

    Wearing a sleeveless, floral-patterned dress paired with open-toed wedge heels and a mini tan bag, Norton cut an elegant figure as she stepped out into the summer sun. She completed the look with dark sunglasses, a cream-colored cardigan in hand, and a necklace with a large pendant.

    Many fans took the sighting as an opportunity to reminisce about her stunning looks during the height of The Waltons.

    Two 70s TV actresses standing outdoors, wearing vintage dresses, showcasing classic style from the era.

    Image credits: CBS

    “She was THE TV crush of the ’70s,” one user commented. “Mary Ellen was smart, strong, and gorgeous—everything a girl wanted to be.”

    Others, more enthusiastic in their response, took the chance to revisit her infamous Playboyphotoshoot for, as one reader said, “research purposes.”

    “She had more bush than Alan Titchmarsh’s garden!” one user joked. “That was how it was before the trend to shave,” another replied.

    70s TV actress wearing sunglasses and floral dress walking outdoors with handbag and scarf in hand at age 67.

    Image credits: The Image Direct

    However, not everyone focused on nostalgia. A wave of more critical commenters lamented what the passage of time does to even the most familiar faces.

    “Aging is cruel,” one user wrote. “She was a bombshell- Now I wouldn’t even have known it was her.”

    Beloved 70s TV actress with gray hair wearing orange top sitting by a river with a bridge and boats in the background

    Image credits: officialjudynorton

    Others pushed back against the “insensitive comments,” praising the actress for aging gracefully and embracing a natural look. “She looks real. That’s more than I can say for most women her age in the industry,” a fan argued.

    “You all s*ck. She’s 67. What is she supposed to look like? You’ll be her age one day if you’re lucky enough.”

    While her 1985 adult photoshoot cemented her place as a symbol of beauty in that era, it would ultimately be a decision she would regret

    Beloved 70s TV actress in vintage bridal attire with floral headpiece, looking serene against a blurred natural background.

    Image credits: CBS

    Like many child actors before and after her time the, at the time, mid-20sstar was trying to break free from the wholesome image of Mary Ellen Walton, the headstrong tomboy she portrayed throughout the beloved series’ nine-year run.

    Image credits: Playboy

    “I was getting a lot of advice from people who were representing me at the time,” she said in a 2018 interview. “They felt it would be a good, positive career move. I wouldn’t say that was the case.”

    Cast of beloved 70s TV actress gathered in vintage setting, highlighting the iconic actress known for bold Playboy shoot.

    Image credits: CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images

    “It’s one of those things that if I knew then what I know now, I wouldn’t have made the choice,” she admitted. 

    “I learned a lot of lessons from it, in terms of trusting my own instincts and decisions more than other people’s, even though it seemed like they knew more than me.”

    Three adults sitting on stone steps outdoors, featuring a beloved 70s TV actress looking unrecognizable at 67.

    Image credits: officialjudynorton

    Instead of signaling her transformation into a mature, serious actress, the photos only added noise to an already complicated post-fame journey.

    Instead of opening new doors, the actress said the shoot made things more difficult for her by turning her into a tabloid fixture.

    “It is what it is,” she said. “You can only go forward.”

    Norton’s post-fame career was defined by guest appearances in game shows and The Waltons holiday specials

    Beloved 70s TV actress with long blonde hair smiling at a baseball game with friends in casual attire

    Image credits: officialjudynorton

    After The Waltons wrapped up, Norton briefly stepped into the broader television landscape, appearing on several celebrity-driven game shows and landing a one-episode role on the romantic comedy The Love Boat in 1982.

    That small guest spot would mark her last acting project unrelated to The Waltons for over a decade.

    70s TV actress known for bold Playboy shoot wearing orange top and scarf, smiling indoors by window and plants.

    Image credits: Judy Norton

    Throughout the late ’80s and into the ’90s, Norton was limited to reprising her role as Mary Ellen Walton in a string of holiday and reunion specials, while continuing to appear on game shows as herself. 

    With limited television roles and typecasting still being a hurdle, she returned to her theater roots—writing, directing, and performing in musicals and plays across North America.

    70s TV actress with blonde hair wearing a patterned scarf and earrings, smiling indoors near a window.

    Image credits: officialjudynorton

    The 2000s followed a similar rhythm, with occasional one-episode TV appearances, but it wasn’t until 2013 that Norton experienced a small but steady career resurgence. She began landing roles in independent films and TV movies, gradually building a post-Waltons resume that included near-yearly acting credits up until 2022.

    “Still beautiful.” Netizens took to social media to comment on the photo.

    Beloved 70s TV actress at 67 with striking appearance, formerly known for bold Playboy shoot, looks unrecognizable now

    Comment text on social media mentioning fountain of youth, relates to beloved 70s TV actress who sparked frenzy with bold Playboy shoot.

    Beloved 70s TV actress with short blonde hair and red lipstick, smiling softly in a close-up portrait at age 67

    Comment expressing admiration for beloved 70s TV actress famous for bold Playboy shoot and current unrecognizable appearance at 67.

    Beloved 70s TV actress with bold Playboy history looks unrecognizable at 67, showing a striking transformation.

    Comment praising a beloved 70s TV actress who sparked frenzy with a bold Playboy shoot, expressing admiration since 1975.

    Screenshot of Instagram comment praising the beloved 70s TV actress who sparked frenzy with bold Playboy shoot.

    Comment expressing admiration for beloved 70s TV actress who sparked frenzy with bold Playboy shoot, noting health and happiness.

    Comment from user sandy.carroll.96 on social media post expressing admiration.

    Comment on social media praising beloved 70s TV actress who sparked frenzy with bold Playboy shoot, expressing admiration.

    Comment praising beloved 70s TV actress for her beauty and asking about her daily routine and beauty secrets.

    Beloved 70s TV actress at 67, showing a striking transformation years after bold Playboy shoot.

    Beloved 70s TV actress, once known for a bold Playboy shoot, appears unrecognizable at age 67.

    Comment praising the beloved 70s TV actress known for her bold Playboy shoot, expressing admiration for her appearance.

    Screenshot of a social media comment praising a beloved 70s TV actress known for her bold Playboy shoot.

    Beloved 70s TV actress at 67 posing outdoors with short hair and casual attire, looking noticeably different from her youth.

    Beloved 70s TV actress known for bold Playboy shoot, looking drastically different at age 67 in a recent photo.

    Beloved 70s TV actress with bold Playboy shoot in her youth, now looking unrecognizable at age 67.

    Comment from user aaronask1 expressing admiration, saying they had a crush and found the beloved 70s TV actress very beautiful.

    Comment praising beloved 70s TV actress who sparked frenzy with bold Playboy shoot, expressing admiration and support.

    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Eh, I sometimes feel like I'm unrecognizable from my early self, but she and I are just normal looking women in our 60s. And that's beautiful!

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    lauraslade avatar
    Laura Slade
    Laura Slade
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    These articles p!ss me off, actress from 50 years ago doesn't look the same FFS talk about stating the obvious

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
