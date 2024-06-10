ADVERTISEMENT

This year I am 35 years old. I was able to dive under the coral sea only once in Nha Trang, Vietnam. I was really excited and scared at the vastness of the ocean floor. I've always had an obsession with the big things below the water's surface, with those things floating to the surface with a very small part of themselves... for example, fish or coral reefs or... . monsters.

P.S. I would like to give to my friends at BoredPanda who encouraged this new set of paintings before I drew them.