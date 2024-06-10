ADVERTISEMENT

This year I am 35 years old. I was able to dive under the coral sea only once in Nha Trang, Vietnam. I was really excited and scared at the vastness of the ocean floor. I've always had an obsession with the big things below the water's surface, with those things floating to the surface with a very small part of themselves... for example, fish or coral reefs or... . monsters.

P.S. I would like to give to my friends at BoredPanda who encouraged this new set of paintings before I drew them.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Be Careful What You Hunt Is Not A Shark

Be Careful What You Hunt Is Not A Shark

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
An Tran （陈福安）
Add photo comments
POST
#2

Go To The Island To Find Treasure!

Go To The Island To Find Treasure!

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
An Tran （陈福安）
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Please Be Careful With My Gatekeeper

Please Be Careful With My Gatekeeper

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
An Tran （陈福安）
Add photo comments
POST
#4

It's Flower Harvest Season, Pls Stay Away From Puddles

It's Flower Harvest Season, Pls Stay Away From Puddles

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
An Tran （陈福安）
Add photo comments
POST
#5

No Farmer Likes Worms, I'm Sure

No Farmer Likes Worms, I'm Sure

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
An Tran （陈福安）
Add photo comments
POST
#6

What's There To Fear About Harvesting Algae?

What's There To Fear About Harvesting Algae?

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
An Tran （陈福安）
Add photo comments
POST
#7

That Diver Is Too Curious!

That Diver Is Too Curious!

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
An Tran （陈福安）
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!