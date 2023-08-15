Welcome to a new episode of the “The Cats Are Taking Over the Internet” series! Here we have 6 carefully selected pictures of cats and their unequaled logic. Whether you have a cat at home or simply adore virtual ones, these will certainly bring a smile to your face.

Apparently innocent tiny creatures, these cats actually know what they’re doing and their minds are so twisted; they defy all our human rules.

Enjoy and don’t forget to love cats!

More info: kingdomofcat.guru

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

And Be Sure Everybody Hears You

And Be Sure Everybody Hears You

kingdomofcat.guru Report

1point
Anduin
POST
#2

So You Give Me The Box, Stupid Meowman

So You Give Me The Box, Stupid Meowman

kingdomofcat.guru Report

1point
Anduin
POST
#3

I Just Love The View. You Humans Don’t Understand Art

I Just Love The View. You Humans Don’t Understand Art

kingdomofcat.guru Report

1point
Anduin
POST
#4

Cuz We Love Black

Cuz We Love Black

kingdomofcat.guru Report

0points
Anduin
POST
#5

For Sure

For Sure

kingdomofcat.guru Report

0points
Anduin
POST
#6

Keep Doing That

Keep Doing That

kingdomofcat.guru Report

0points
Anduin
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!