The Panda Hive Mind Has Voted, These 50 Products Reign Supreme
Well, well, well. It seems like you pandas have a bit of a shopping problem? But we are here for it! From weird prank items to genuinely useful gadgets, your taste is as vast as the Sahara is wide. It might be impossible to exactly pinpoint your taste, we have gathered the receipts and we can tell you which items the pandas are filling their carts with. These are the 100 most bought items by the panda community, a truly thrilling ride if we must say so ourselves!
This post may include affiliate links.
Review: "My cat absolutely loves this. We have been playing all day yesterday. He was so entertained and happy. If i let him have all 100 balls he will leave them all around the house. He knows where we keep this and he meows in front of the storage door to open it and play with it. So cool!" - Simona7
Make Your Backyard The Hottest Spring Break Destination For The Local Bird-Erati With Some Solar Bird Bath Fountains
Review: "If you place this fountain in a smaller container, be prepared to fill it often and the wind will frequently blow the spray over the edge rather than recycling water." - Arthur H Borchers
Review: "Think of all the product in bottles you waste every year by not using something like this. It certainly covers the cost of this item! I love it!" - Rock360
Review: "My wife loves this. It’s an all in one measuring spoon. Easy to use and clean. If your contemplating on buying this or buying all the separate ones, trust us, buy this thing." - Brandon A.
Review: "I have multiple sizes and colors of CMY cubes, and they never get old to pick up and play with. I like to stack a few onto a sculpture up light, which reflects/refracts throughout the room nicely!" - S. Chanchanian
From Crook To Cook: Platinum Recipes From Tha Boss Dogg's Kitchen : Pandas Are Giving This Snoop Dog Cookbook A High-5
Review: "Definitely well worth it money and actually has really good recipes in there. I’ve had it for over a year. The book is not falling apart or anything like that. It’s still in great condition no feeding and again it actually has really great recipes. Good for you Snoop Dogg, we really love!" - hannah
Your Lawn's Unwanted Tenants Are About To Get An Eviction Notice, Courtesy Of Grampa's Weeder , No Chiropractor Co-Pay Required
Review: "I put this in my cart like 2 years ago and just never bought it because I couldn’t justify spending $40 on a stick. Well, my friends, this is the greatest tool I’ve ever bought. I got it out of the box and within 10 minutes filled an entire 5lb bucket full of weeds. Not only do I no longer have to bend down, but forget struggling! All you do is push it down with your foot and lean it back to pull it out. The entire root comes out. I never even knew some weeds had such long roots! It even works with my arch nemesis, Virginia creeper!! Saving my back so much pain lately. Love it - HIGHLY RECOMMEND. Don’t hesitate any longer and just buy it. Trust me you’ll be happy you did." - Amazon Customer
Apparently Your Garden Gnomes Have Finally Had Enough And Decided To Call In Some Prehistoric Backup, Hence The T-Rex And Gnome Battle Garden Statue
Review: "It was a gift for my daughter, she loved it!" - DaisyK
When Your Skin Is Leaning A Bit Too Hard Into That 'French Pastry' Texture, The Age Renew Crepe Corrector Body Lotion Is On A Mission To Smooth Out The Batter
Review: "Holy cow! I saw results after two uses! I bought this lotion as the hype I've seen says it helps with crepey skin. I'm a 66 year woman with lots of crepey skin. I tried this on my neck first, as it's the most noticeable to me. I'm amazed by the results. One of the most noticeable areas for aging on women is your neck. While I take good care of my skin, my neck is showing my age. I've used all types of neck creams over the years with little success. This Age Renew Crepe Corrector is the real deal. I seriously had to do several double takes when looking at my neck. I can't wait to try this on other areas of my body. If I'm getting these kinds of results after only 2 uses, I'm excited what long term use will do for me. Highly recommend." - Midwest Gal
Let Your Air Vents Finally Bloom With Personality Instead Of Just, Well, Air, Thanks To A Daisy Flower Car Air Vent Clip
Review: "Super cute! didn’t know they came with scents, ocean, lavender, and peach, which is a plus! not too big and fit snuggly so they don’t fall off of the air vents. the scents also aren’t too strong but you can still smell them perfectly." - Brooklynn
Let The Drinks Spill Where They May, Waterproof Playing Cards Are Basically The Unbothered Friend At The Party
Review: "These cards are really sturdy and good quality. They were a hit for our pool party." - Cee Bee
Review: "This product is AMAZING. Ever since I started using this, my hair has never been softer." - Autumn Schultz
We Never Thought We Would Use "Adorable" And "Black Head" In The Same Sentence, But Isn't This Pore Black Head Scrubber Actually Adorable?
Review: "I used this one time and could already tell a huge difference in pores size and how clean my nose looked. It left my skin superrrr smooth and feeling really nice and tight. Definitely can’t wait to see the long term effects." - Davina
Review: "Had to have this when I saw it. For some reason is the best motivation and SO CUTE. So cute to the point where I emailed this picture of positive potato out to my team at work, and then they went on to print the photo, name it, hang it up, and buy their own positive potato for their desk. So great. Perfect little reminder!!!" - Brooke Crump
We Aren't Sure If Real Men Smell Like Forests, But The Viking Revolution Solid Cologne Seem To Have Pandas Convinced
Review: "I love this product, I’ve used it everyday since it arrived. I especially enjoy the cedar and pine scent, but the vetiver one is a close second." - Amazon Customer
Your Stovetop Has Probably Seen More Drama Than A Season Finale Of A Reality Show, So A Silicone Stovetop Cover Can Give It A Much-Needed Intermission From Spills And Splatters
Review: "I ordered the 30x21 size and it fits perdwct on my glass range top! I took a gamble on the caramel color hopingbit would blend with our countertops and I'm glad I did! I love the look!! Easy to wipe off and I love being able to take food from the oven and sitting it on top of the silicone cover. I would buy again!" - RJ
Because Your Garden Gnomes Need A Chill Friend Who Also Happens To Provide Ambient Lighting, Here Comes The Solar Garden Turtle
Review: "This little solar lighted turtle is so cute and is a nice addition to my garden. It makes me smile whenever I walk by it." - Beverly
Review: "This is such an interesting book—I definitely recommend you buy it for yourself!" - :)
Still with us? Fantastic! Because the Panda-approved product parade is far from over. If you thought those first few items were a testament to good taste and a keen eye for a bargain, just wait until you see what other treasures our community has unearthed. Your "need it" list might just get a little longer.
Review: "These little add-ons are genius. They are completely hidden by your ear, you can't feel them and glasses sliding down your nose is a thing of the past! If you clean your frames daily, one pair of the add-ons should last a long time. It's not like they wear out." - star
Review: "I love this prodcut,its so much fun my kids love it, we love the color, the lights and that it comes with bubbles to refill it! Amazing prodcut for kids." - alondra
Review: "I was gifted these, and they work REALLY WELL! I drank over half a bottle last weekend and didn't wake up hung over or anything! Normally that is not the case. Also, I noticed it makes some red wines taste better!" - Sara
Review: "This is a great little gadget. There was so much lint at the bottom of our front loader dryer that the machine was losing its power. After using that little gadget, which is very easy to use, the dryer, is back and full force. I even used it to clean under our stove since it’s flat and access that spot easily; it worked great." - david farber
Finally Achieve The Wings Of Your Dreams With This Makeup Remover Eraser Stick That Lets You Correct Little Mistakes
Review: "I love this stick. It allows you to correct makeup mistakes without having to start over. It is moisturizing and not sticky. It seems to last a long time." - Niece T
Review: "My 11 year old artist really loves this. It’s easy to carry around to restaurants or in the car. The prompts can be drawn simply or with more detail. Definitely a great purchase!" - Annie
Those Ghostly Water Rings On Your Coffee Table Have Overstayed Their Welcome, But The Guardsman Water Mark Remover Cloth Can Totally Make Them Ghost For Real
Review: "GREAT PRODUCT. It takes time but definitely WORKS. Just be patient and keep rubbing it." - Mayra marquez
If Your Fridge Smells Like It's Hosting A Secret, Slightly Terrifying Party For Forgotten Leftovers, A Refrigerator Deodorizer Is The Bouncer That Politely Shows Those Funky Odors The Door
Review: "I had a smell in my refrigerator that would not go away no matter what I tried. It’s only two years old but I was ready to buy a new one because the odor was so bad. This was my last resort, if it didn’t work I was trashing the fridge. It took two or three days but miraculously the smell is completely gone!! Highly recommend!!" - Laura B
Your Car Has Seen Enough Of Your Drive-Thru Wrappers Openly, So A Car Trash Can With Lid Helps Keep Those Snackcidents On The Down-Low
Review: "Works well. Looks better than most I've seen. The lid is nice cuz nothing falls out and you don't have to see what's inside. Super easy to install. I feel that it was a fair price. For some reason the color looks lite in photos; but to the nakedness eye it is the same color black as the interior." - Grumpy biker
When Your Favorite Shoes Are On Their Last Leg, Literally The Heel Part, Some Adhesive Shoe Heel Repair Can Give Them A Surprising Comeback Tour
Review: "Bought for my husband and its a life saver I'm not buying him shoes every other month. 10 out of 10 will buy again." - Keary
Let Your Veggies Do A Little Roly-Poly Dance Over The Flames To Get Perfectly Cooked, All While Staying Safe Inside Some Rolling Grill Baskets
Review: "These work amazing, great for grilling small stuff like shrimp and veggies. No worrying about scraping a tray and flipping over.. just turn as they cook." - Farron Vanover
Seems Like Miss Mouth Has Seen Some Things, Because Miss Mouth's Messy Eater Stain Treater Spray Handles Those Kid-Created Food Stains Like It's Just Another Tuesday
Review: "The Only Stain Remover That Works for My Toddler’s Clothes!" - JT Arruda
If Your Wooden Furniture Looks Like It's Seen Better Decades, Like Maybe A Few Too Many, Howard Products Beeswax Wood Polish Is Basically Its Fountain Of Youth In A Bottle
Review: "I picked product because it could be delivered the same day. I am not disappointed. I applied this to my very dry 30+ year old- cabinets. Unbelievable results. It was fast and easy to use with instant results. I would highly recommend this product. I do not know why I did not find this type of product years ago." - Amazon Customer
Before The Gunk In Your Toilet Tank Declares Itself A Sovereign Nation, Maybe Introduce It To The Instant Power Toilet Tank Cleaner
Review: "Worked 100% on a severely rusty fill tank in less than four hours. One of the few products that (1) works extremely well, (2) as advertised/promised, and (3) very quickly." - J. Pilcher
Review: "I think this is a great product. I love how easy it is to place into the wall outlet. It can be put anywhere in the house and is made for a small tablet or phone and other devices at the same time. It is a brilliant win-win. I recommend this product highly." - Donna E.
Review: "I love this thing so much! If you are in a rush or if you don’t want to shave your armpits/your hair on your armpits is too short to shave this thing is perfect, I wear tank tops to work every day so I always make sure that my under arms are shaved and this is saved me so much razor burn. You can also use it on your bikini line, legs, and your arms!" - Kasey
Traveling Pandas Seem To Love The Safety And Security That This Portable Door Lock For Travel & Home Security Promises
Review: "This is GREAT little gadget to add to your travel bag or car, maybe get one for both. It is really simple and easy to use so it makes securing a door that much effective. It is worth the cost to buy this for travel safety wherever you stay." - markus howell
We're diving deeper into the Panda-verse of popular products. These next few items are the ones that had our comment sections buzzing and our "buy now" buttons working overtime. It's clear our readers know a good thing when they see it, and we're just here to spread the awesome news.
Review: "Love these! Perfect for my Anatomy and Terminology classes!!!" - Kimilou
Review: "I am prone to having bags under my eyes and slightly marked dark circles, since I sleep little, which is why I started using this product and it has given me very good results. My eyes look more rested, my face fresher and more relaxed. My eyes are hydrated and cared for, it protects my skin a lot since it is a little sensitive." - Elaine H.
Review: "Nice decorative item with lots of rainbow effects when the sun shines. Very heavy and large in size. Good quality!" - Laura
Review: "If you’re fighting against scum and hard water on your glass shower door, YOU NEED TO BUY THIS! I’ve tried multiple other products with no luck. All I used was a microfiber cloth, cleaned in circle motion, barely applying any strength, and rinse. SO EASY! and it has a minty scent, much better than any other chemichally products." - Mariana Riggio
If Your Shower Grout Is Channeling Its Inner Emo Phase With All Those Dark Marks, Household Black Stain Gel Can Bring Back The Sunshine
Review: "I saw this product on TikTok so I decided to give it a try on my caulking in my shower and it works!! This is the only thing I have ever found that actually eliminated the mold! Easy to use you just squeeze it on and leave it for a few hours before rinsing it off." - TrendyMama
Prepare For Your Skin To Smell Like A Divine Vanilla Dream And Feel Smoother Than A Fresh Jar Of Peanut Butter Thanks To The Tree Hut Vanilla Shea Sugar Exfoliating Scrub
Review: "Love love love this Summer scent!! I love this scent because it reminds me of the beach and I will be going to North Carolina in August and will definitely be bringing one of these awesome scrubs by tree hut!" - Stacey P
Your Paper Towel Roll Is Ready To Graduate From 'Awkward Counter Dweller' To 'Sleek Under-Cabinet Resident' With These Under Cabinet Paper Towel Holders
Review: "I’ve had this for three years and it’s still going strong. I get heavy duty paper towel rolls as well and they always hold up just fine. Roll stays on great and they never got caught or jammed." - Paige Chambers
If Your Cutlery Drawer Is Currently Giving Off 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' Vibes, A Compact Utensil Organiser Can Help It Find Its Zen
Review: "These solved my tiny apartment drawer issue!" - Erin
If Your Hands Are Chapped Enough To File Your Nails On, Perhaps It's Time For O'keeffe's Working Hands Cream To Step In Before You Accidentally Become A Human Emery Board
Review: "If you’re trying to decide whether or not you want to spend the money on this, I’d say 100% do it! Through the months my husband has done nothing but complain about the health of his hands. With this, all I hear is “feel my hands, don’t they feel so much better?” Hands down my best purchase for him. He works as an engineer on a tug boat, so you could only imagine how rough his hands were before use!" - Mikayla Baker
Your Drawings Are About To Enter Their 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' Era Thanks To These 8-Piece Colored Pencils With Their Cool Mixed-Up Tips
Review: "These were a gift for our granddaughter. She said they work really well and are so colorful. She would give them a 10 if she could." - J.B.
There Will Be No More Shower Scrubbing In Your Future Thanks To This Wet & Forget Shower Cleaner
Review: "I’ve had this gunk on my tub for awhile that I’ve tried everything to get it off. Nothing has ever worked. My friend told me about this product and it’s a serious miracle worker. It worked like magic. My tub looks almost brand new. Highly recommend! Will definitely be buying again." - AshleyChapwell
Give Your Kitchen Counters The Spotlight They Deserve, Because They're Done With That Whole 'Living In The Shadows' Aesthetic, With Some Under Cabinet Lighting
Review: "I got the 10 inch warm white pack. I wanted something I could use as a nightlight for bathroom trips without taking up an outlet constantly. It was easy to install and took no nails or anything. I normally have my husband do anything like this, but I was easily able to do it. I do wish there was a remote to switch it from the off, on, and auto mode, but I knew that wasn’t a part of this product when I purchased it, and that was just the ONLY downfall if I'm picking. Even comes with 2 charging cords so you can charge them both at once." - Madison McKlintic
Your Rug's Sudden Attempts To Audition For 'Dancing With The Stars' Without Your Consent Can Be Shut Down By Some Rug Grippers
Review: "Works as advertised. I bought these to address a new rug with curling corners and they work like a charm. I use them on hardwood floors and appreciate that there is no adhesive to damage my floors or leave a residue. One corner was REALLY resistant, so I put a couple heavy books on top of it to keep it down for a couple days, and when I took them up, voile' - it stayed down. Several months in and they're still doing their job." - CSTBM
When Your Dishwasher Starts Smelling Less Like 'Sparkling Clean' And More Like 'Forgotten Leftovers' Locker Room', The Afresh Dishwasher Cleaner Can Totally Bring It Back From The Brink
Review: "I wasn’t sure if this was going to really do anything, but I had noticed that the hard water buildup in the dishwasher was getting worse and our dishes weren’t getting as clean. I bought this as a, ‘why not?’. After the first use the dishwasher was a lot cleaner and our dishes have been cleaner than before. I’m pleasantly surprised that it actually works! I’m looking forward to using it a few more times and seeing it get cleaner and cleaner." - robcameranc
Review: "They are heavier than expected. They write well and are comfortable to hold. The printing on them is clear and easy to read. I can now communicate my anger and frustration, just by lifting my pen." - Shannon Smith