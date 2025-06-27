Review: "Holy cow! I saw results after two uses! I bought this lotion as the hype I've seen says it helps with crepey skin. I'm a 66 year woman with lots of crepey skin. I tried this on my neck first, as it's the most noticeable to me. I'm amazed by the results. One of the most noticeable areas for aging on women is your neck. While I take good care of my skin, my neck is showing my age. I've used all types of neck creams over the years with little success. This Age Renew Crepe Corrector is the real deal. I seriously had to do several double takes when looking at my neck. I can't wait to try this on other areas of my body. If I'm getting these kinds of results after only 2 uses, I'm excited what long term use will do for me. Highly recommend." - Midwest Gal

