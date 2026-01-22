ADVERTISEMENT

There’s something truly special about a fairy session that feels like stepping into a storybook. And this past year, we didn’t just create a set, we built an entire fairy world from scratch, with love, detail, and imagination.

Every rock, tree, and tiny detail was handcrafted to make the portraits feel like they were captured in a magical forest right here in our studio in Ottawa.

We wanted the fairy sessions to feel real, not just a costume photoshoot. We created a set that resembles a miniature enchanted forest, with every element carefully designed to add depth, texture, and a sense of wonder.

Each rock was sculpted and painted to look natural and organic, as if they were pieces of the world we built for the children to explore.

The trees, too, were carefully crafted to appear as if they grew right out of the set, with delicate branches, leaves, and soft textures. They add height, dimension, and that magical forest feeling.

From the moss to the tiny fairy touches, every detail was added with love to create a set that feels like it belongs in a storybook.

When the kids arrive, it's as if they step into a fairy world. The moment they see the set, their imagination awakens, and the magic begins. Some children gently explore the rocks. Some sit quietly and look around with wonder. And some simply glow in the soft light, as they’ve always belonged there.

The result is a collection of portraits that feel soft, dreamy, and timeless — like they were captured in a fairytale.

These fairy portraits aren’t just photos; they’re memories. The handcrafted set creates an experience that feels magical from start to finish, and the final portraits look like they belong in a storybook.

If you’ve ever wanted to see your child as a fairy, these sessions are where a dream comes true.

More info: soniagourliefineartphotography.com