Meet Tehrell, an artist whose murals turn walls into 3D worlds that feel alive. From roaring lions to surreal landscapes, his art seems to jump right out at you, capturing the attention of over 43,000 fans on Instagram.

Each mural isn’t just something to look at—it’s an experience that draws you in. Tehrell’s work invites everyone to step into his world, creating the feeling that you’re not just seeing the art, but actually becoming part of the scene itself.

More info: Instagram

#1

Tehrell's 3D Street Art

tehrell_porter_designs Report

#2

Tehrell's 3D Street Art

tehrell_porter_designs Report

#3

Tehrell's 3D Street Art

tehrell_porter_designs Report

#4

Tehrell's 3D Street Art

tehrell_porter_designs Report

#5

Tehrell's 3D Street Art

tehrell_porter_designs Report

#6

Tehrell's 3D Street Art

tehrell_porter_designs Report

#7

Tehrell's 3D Street Art

tehrell_porter_designs Report

#8

Tehrell's 3D Street Art

tehrell_porter_designs Report

#9

Tehrell's 3D Street Art

tehrell_porter_designs Report

#10

Tehrell's 3D Street Art

tehrell_porter_designs Report

#11

Tehrell's 3D Street Art

tehrell_porter_designs Report

#12

Tehrell's 3D Street Art

tehrell_porter_designs Report

#13

Tehrell's 3D Street Art

tehrell_porter_designs Report

#14

Tehrell's 3D Street Art

tehrell_porter_designs Report

#15

Tehrell's 3D Street Art

tehrell_porter_designs Report

#16

Tehrell's 3D Street Art

tehrell_porter_designs Report

#17

Tehrell's 3D Street Art

tehrell_porter_designs Report

#18

Tehrell's 3D Street Art

tehrell_porter_designs Report

#19

Tehrell's 3D Street Art

tehrell_porter_designs Report

#20

Tehrell's 3D Street Art

tehrell_porter_designs Report

