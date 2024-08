Fame’s siren call can be sweet, entrancing, and nearly irresistible to some. Many people secretly want to be lauded and adored by millions around the world. However, some folks are better than others at making the most of the opportunities that fame brings them. Inspired by u/angelikaMuur, the members of the popular r/AskReddit community shared their thoughts about which stars—both beloved and disliked—successfully milked what was supposed to be a brief foray into the spotlight . Check out their thoughts below, and let us know in the comments who you agree with.

#1 The answer is Kim Kardashian and it’s not even close



Her mom released her [adult content] tape after seeing what it did for Paris Hilton and they’ve somehow managed to build an entertainment empire, nobody knew who Kim K was before that Ray J video, a few people knew her dad defended OJ Simpson but now everyone knows who Kim and her entire family is.

#2 I got employee of the year in 2022 and for some reason my picture is still hanging on the employee of the year wall, even though another employee of the year was named in 2023.

#3 Dr. Phil



In 1995, Oprah Winfrey hired Phil McGraw's legal consulting firm to prepare for the Amarillo Texas beef trial. Winfrey was so impressed with him that she thanked him for her victory in that case, which ended in 1998. Soon after, she invited him to appear on her show, which turned into a recurring segment. He turned that into his own show and now 25 years in the spotlight.

#4 That "hawk tuah" girl.



post4u: At least the Internet made the right person famous. She seems genuinely nice and is using her fame for good so far

#5 Salt bae.. bugger milked that cow dry and served it as steak in his overpriced, s****y steakhouse.

#6 Charli D’Amelio for sure.

#7 Ken Jennings got a whole career out of an appearance on a game show!

#8 Megan Markle. Hooked the spare, left the RF and now won't shut up.

#9 Andrew Tate (he was on Big Brother).

#10 Brittany Broski AKA “Kombucha Girl.” Now she has millions of followers, a podcast, and she interviews lots of celebrities and musicians. Went from a meme to a huge influencer, basically.

#11 Gypsy Rose Blanchard. Sorry, there's so many inconsistencies with her stories and I don't know where to start!







I thought she was going to do some sort of reform and advocacy work but now I'm hearing how she's with her ex-fiance, is pregnant, a baby registry?? I'm not saying she can't do those but she isn't true to her words.

#12 Ryan sea crest.



jarrettbrown: Seacrest was really smart with all the moves he made. From taking over American Top 40 to becoming the host of Wheel of Fortune, the man can stay in the spotlight all he wants.

#13 Sam Worthington got a whole a*s Hollywood career out of winning a bunch of awards for Somersault.

#14 Bert mf'n Kreisher has to be on this list. Dude literally has a funny story and rode that s**t into millions one way or another. I can't even hate him, just impressed.

#15 Ironically, Andy Warhol.

#16 The actress Kathy Najimy, known for the Sister Act movies and voicing Peggy on King of the Hill got her start on The Price is Right as a contestant. Producers spotted her effervescent personality and the rest is history.

#17 The cash me outside girl, turned that viral moment into a whole career.

#18 Kevin Federline. Dude was and is a nobody.



ListMore5157: Dude pops up in the news every time they have a new Britney story. He's like Kato Katlin with OJ.

#19 Boston Rob from Survivor.



TheMadIrishman327: He’s made a living off reality TV.

#20 Pamela Anderson. She was just at a ball game. The camera guy probably showed her for less than 30 seconds.

#21 Cash me outside girl? That was one dumb throwaway then made millions from fidget spinners , rap career to the next stupid scams up until make 50 mil on only fans.



She’s as trashy as they come but has squeezed every dollar from her fame.

#22 Guy Fieri won season two of the Food Channel's next star series, which had recoding six episodes of a TV series as it's prize in 2006. From that, he has been hosting more and bigger shows, and has an 80 million dollar contract with the food network for 2021-2023.

#23 Jordan Petersen. He offered one opinion publicly and yadda-yadda-yadda, now he’s giving interviews dressed like a rodeo clown and espousing the virtues of eating beef while his former therapy patients rethink everything he ever said to them. It’s the dictionary definition of quality mental health treatment.

#24 Walmart yodeling boy… saw a video of him performing an original with Lana del Rey. Going from meme to touring and being on stage with A list singers is pretty amazing.

#25 Larry Birkhead



Just some random guy who dated Anna Nicole Smith off and on for six months before her death. Turns out he impregnated her and gains custody of her baby, Danielyn.



He has a feature in People magazine with Danielyn every single year during the Kentucky Derby, for the last 17 years.

#26 For the UK - Gemma Collins. Literally zero skills, capacity to think or worthwhile for the world.

#27 Kyle Rittenhouse is a good one. Regardless of your opinion of him it's pretty hard to deny that we only know his name because he was a stupid kid who f****d around and found out.



My first thought was Octomom though. Literally famous for being pregnant and made her entire income for decades off that.

#28 Joe Exotic turned his tiger kingdom into a multi-season Netflix saga

#29 Much as it kills me to say it, Jared Fogle. He lost a bunch of weight eating Subway, got a write-up in Men’s Health, and filmed a few local commercials. That should have been the end of it, but then Subway decided to run with it nationally. He became an icon and inspiration for people who wanted to lose weight. He’d probably still be making a living as a Subway spokesman if he wasn’t in jail.

#30 UK ones

Alison Hammond, voted out 2nd in Big Brother on the early 2000s and now the nations sweetheart



Rylan, one of the ‘personality’ contestants on X Factor, never a contender to win and is a successful presenter.

#31 Rovio, with Angry Birds. The game was ridiculously popular in 2011 during the early days of mobile gaming, and they spun that into an entire franchise which was (briefly) enormously popular and profitable.

#32 Elisabeth Hasselbeck went from Survivor to co-hosting The View for years.

#33 Michael buffer , "Lets get ready to rumble".

#34 Stacey Solomon - X Factor reject but had such a feelgood story that it catapulted her onto daytime TV in the UK. And from all accounts she's actually pretty sound.



Her, or Rylan. Reality TV guy who's doing the absolute best of making hay while the sun shines.

#35 Ashton Kutcher parlayed a "dumb guy" supporting role on a modest hit sitcom into being a billionaire.

#36 The "Honey Boo Boo" kid and her family.

#37 Spaceman guy in the 90's. He made one song and then released slight remixes while stirring up drama within the band to make interviews on MTV. I think he managed to stay in the light for over a year.

#38 That Australian guy who can’t drive and posted YouTube vids showing him crashing his parents car into their garage and his parents freaking out at his terrible driving. Years later he’s still trying to milk it as ‘Australia’s worst driver’ 🤣🫠

#39 Aside from the main ones people talked about already,



What about the “looking for a man in finance” girl, dropped that TikTok, shortly signed a record deal, and has also been touring around with David Guetta.



Also, the D’Amelio family. Trying to be (not as successfully) Kardashians V2. Launched multiple brands.