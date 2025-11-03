ADVERTISEMENT

Knitting toys and handicrafts is my life. Crafting and handcrafting toys is my favorite pastime. I can have tea with cookies and knit a toy.

I've been knitting for many years, and I love everything I do. I do everything with pleasure and put my heart and soul into it. This is the only way to truly enjoy knitting.

The Grinch is the most popular Christmas character. I think after meeting him, you'll love him.

He's probably my kindest and most beloved character. Knitting the Grinch was pure pleasure.

I hope after seeing the photos, you'll fall in love with my toys too. I wish you all a pleasant viewing experience.

More info: Etsy

#1

#1 Grinch Knitting Pattern By Ola Oslopova - Olaknittedbears

    #2

    #2 Grinch Knitting Pattern By Ola Oslopova - Olaknittedbears

    #3

    #3 Grinch Knitting Pattern By Ola Oslopova - Olaknittedbears

    #4

    #4 Grinch Knitting Pattern By Ola Oslopova - Olaknittedbears

    #5

    #5 Grinch Knitting Pattern By Ola Oslopova - Olaknittedbears

    #6

    #6 Grinch Knitting Pattern By Ola Oslopova - Olaknittedbears

    #7

    #7 Grinch Knitting Pattern By Ola Oslopova - Olaknittedbears

    #8

    #8 Grinch Knitting Pattern By Ola Oslopova - Olaknittedbears

    #9

    #9 Grinch Knitting Pattern By Ola Oslopova - Olaknittedbears

    #10

    #10 Grinch Knitting Pattern By Ola Oslopova - Olaknittedbears

    #11

    #11 Grinch Knitting Pattern By Ola Oslopova - Olaknittedbears

    #12

    #12 Grinch Knitting Pattern By Ola Oslopova - Olaknittedbears

    #13

    #13 Grinch Knitting Pattern By Ola Oslopova - Olaknittedbears

    #14

    #14 Grinch Knitting Pattern By Ola Oslopova - Olaknittedbears

    #15

    #15 Grinch Knitting Pattern By Ola Oslopova - Olaknittedbears

    #16

    #16 Grinch Knitting Pattern By Ola Oslopova - Olaknittedbears

    #17

    #17 Grinch Knitting Pattern By Ola Oslopova - Olaknittedbears

    #18

    #18 Grinch Knitting Pattern By Ola Oslopova - Olaknittedbears

    #19

    #19 Grinch Knitting Pattern By Ola Oslopova - Olaknittedbears

    #20

    #20 Grinch Knitting Pattern By Ola Oslopova - Olaknittedbears

    #21

    #21 Grinch Knitting Pattern By Ola Oslopova - Olaknittedbears

    #22

    #21 Grinch Knitting Pattern By Ola Oslopova - Olaknittedbears

    #23

    #22 Grinch Knitting Pattern By Ola Oslopova - Olaknittedbears

    #24

    #23 Grinch Knitting Pattern By Ola Oslopova - Olaknittedbears

    #25

    #24 Grinch Knitting Pattern By Ola Oslopova - Olaknittedbears

    #26

    #25 Grinch Knitting Pattern By Ola Oslopova - Olaknittedbears

    #27

    #26 Grinch Knitting Pattern By Ola Oslopova - Olaknittedbears

    #28

    #27 Grinch Knitting Pattern By Ola Oslopova - Olaknittedbears

    #29

    #28 Grinch Knitting Pattern By Ola Oslopova - Olaknittedbears

    #30

    #29 Grinch Knitting Pattern By Ola Oslopova - Olaknittedbears

    #31

    #30 Grinch Knitting Pattern By Ola Oslopova - Olaknittedbears

