Knitting toys and handicrafts is my life. Crafting and handcrafting toys is my favorite pastime. I can have tea with cookies and knit a toy.

I've been knitting for many years, and I love everything I do. I do everything with pleasure and put my heart and soul into it. This is the only way to truly enjoy knitting.

The Grinch is the most popular Christmas character. I think after meeting him, you'll love him.

He's probably my kindest and most beloved character. Knitting the Grinch was pure pleasure.

I hope after seeing the photos, you'll fall in love with my toys too. I wish you all a pleasant viewing experience.

