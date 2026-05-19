25 ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’ Questions That Start Easy, And Then Get Brutal

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Would you walk away a millionaire, again?

Welcome back to Part 4 of our “Who Wants To Be a Millionaire” quiz series. Once again, we’re extending the challenge: instead of the usual 15, you’ll face 25 questions in total. 🤯

As you climb the ladder, two things will happen: the questions get harder, and your answer options grow. So, don’t get too comfortable, because by the time you reach the top, you’ll be choosing your answer out of 6 options.

This edition covers general knowledge, cinema, science, history, and much more. Do you really have what it takes to reach the $1,000,000? There’s only one way to find out… 💸

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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Image credits: Sony Pictures Entertainment, Inc.