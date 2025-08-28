ADVERTISEMENT

The 20th century was a tumultuous, revolutionary era, and for the first time in human history, its story was captured not just in words, but on film. These 46 images have become historical artefacts in their own right, after searing themselves into our collective memory. They transport us from the corridors of power where Churchill, Roosevelt, and Stalin redrew the world map, to the dusty fields of California where a migrant mother’s face became the symbol of a national struggle. In these frames, we witness humanity's greatest triumphs, like the first tentative flight at Kitty Hawk and the giant leap onto the moon, alongside its deepest shames; from the grim faces of child laborers to the ugly jeers of a hateful mob. Each picture is a pivotal moment, a turning point that shaped the world we inhabit today.

#1

Buzz Aldrin On The Moon, Sea Of Tranquility, The Moon, 20 July 1969

Astronaut in space suit standing on moon surface, highlighting triumph and tragedy of 20th-century important images.

NASA/Neil A. Armstrong Report

    #2

    Student Elizabeth Eckford Is Jeered By Student Hazel Bryan As She Attempts To Enter Little Rock Central High School, Little Rock, Arkansas, United States, 1957

    Black and white image showing racial tension in the 20th century as a young Black woman walks past an angry crowd.

    Will Counts Report

    jen_ireland avatar
    MsPlants
    MsPlants
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Elizabeth Eckford was so brave for doing this and for being able to stand in the face of those people and be so classy. I mean look at her cool as a cucumber. Pretty dress, great hair, a pair of shades and her books. She is rocking it! She had to be terrified but she didnt let them know.

    #3

    Leap Into Freedom, Berlin, Germany, 15 August 1961

    Soldier in uniform jumping over barbed wire during a tense moment in 20th century history, symbolizing triumph and tragedy.

    Peter Leibing Report

    d4rkpone avatar
    TotallyNOTAFox
    TotallyNOTAFox
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He made it into safety by jumping on a tram passing by on the west side

    #4

    Sir Winston Churchill, Ottawa, Canada, 1941

    Black and white portrait of Winston Churchill, a key figure in the triumph and tragedy of the 20th century.

    Yousuf Karsh Report

    annaannabb avatar
    AnnaB
    AnnaB
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I read somewhere that the reason he looks so angry is that the photographer made him put down his cigar.

    #5

    Raising The Flag On Iwo Jima, Iwo Jima, Japan, 23 February 1945

    Soldiers raising the American flag during a pivotal moment, symbolizing triumph and tragedy in the 20th century.

    Joe Rosenthal Report

    d4rkpone avatar
    TotallyNOTAFox
    TotallyNOTAFox
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The famous picture is actually the second, bigger flag being hoisted

    Photojournalism truly came of age in the 20th century, placing photographers on the front lines of conflict and in the heart of social upheaval. Their cameras bore witness to history as it unfolded, and the resulting images often did more to shape public opinion and define an event than any written account.
    #6

    Kissing The War Goodbye, New York City, United States, 14 August 1945

    Sailor passionately kissing nurse in crowded street, iconic image representing triumph and tragedy of the 20th century.

    Victor Jorgensen Report

    tatiyarivendark avatar
    Tatiya Rivendark
    Tatiya Rivendark
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This photo? Really? Just no! He grabbed her and kissed her, they were total strangers. Good grief, verify your sources before you sensationalise SA.

    #7

    Guerrillero Heroico - Che Guevara, Havana, Cuba, 5 March 1960

    Che Guevara in iconic revolutionary pose, one of the most important images of the 20th century triumph and tragedy.

    Alberto Korda Report

    daveaepstein avatar
    D
    D
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This man was a terrorist who took part in the abuse and t*****e of LGB people amongst others.

    #8

    Earthrise, The Moon, 24 December 1968

    View of Earth rising over the Moon’s horizon, one of the most important images symbolizing 20th century triumph and tragedy.

    NASA/Bill Anders Report

    #9

    The Steerage, Aboard The SS Kaiser Wilhelm II, Possibly Anchored At Plymouth, England, United Kingdom, 1907

    Crowd of immigrants on ship deck showing a historic moment of triumph and tragedy in 20th century migration.

    Alfred Stieglitz Report

    #10

    A Little Spinner In The Mollohan Mills, South Carolina, United States, 1908

    Young girl standing between textile machines in a factory, symbolizing the triumph and tragedy of the 20th century.

    Lewis W. Hine Report

    jen_ireland avatar
    MsPlants
    MsPlants
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    they used little kids to catch the shuttles (i think thats what they were called) because there hands are smaller so they can get in there easier. But the kids had to grab them while the machines were still going so if they werent fast enough bam! hand would be smashed in the machine as the 2 sides would come together weaving the threads to make cloth. so d**n dangerous

    The century’s relentless pace of innovation was a story of stark contrasts, a duality the camera captured perfectly. For every image of humanity reaching for the stars or conquering the skies, there was another documenting the terrifying efficiency of modern warfare and industrial destruction.
    #11

    Passport Photo Anne Frank, Amsterdam, Netherlands, May 1939

    Black and white portrait of a young girl, a historic image representing the triumph and tragedy of the 20th century.

    Photo Collection Anne Frank House Report

    st4x2gt974 avatar
    st4x2gt974
    st4x2gt974
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    From a ticket to the whole world, to hiding from it, to a death camp. Heart-breaking

    #12

    Winston Churchill, Franklin D. Roosevelt And Josef Stalin, Yalta Conference, Crimea, February 1945

    Wartime leaders in military uniforms sit and stand together in a historic 20th century moment of triumph and tragedy.

    U. S. Signal Corps Report

    jen_ireland avatar
    MsPlants
    MsPlants
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    that jacket makes churchills head look too small for his body lol

    #13

    Lyndon B. Johnson Taking The Oath Of Office, Dallas, Texas, United States, November 1963

    President Lyndon B. Johnson taking the oath of office aboard Air Force One, a historic 20th century moment.

    Cecil W. Stoughton Report

    jessicaswebber avatar
    harleychick3cat
    harleychick3cat
    Community Member
    Premium     41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Photo is black and white, but those spots on Jackie's coat are JFK's "parts".

    #14

    First Cell-Phone Picture - Taken By The Inventor Of The First Camera Phone, After His Daughter Sophie's Birth With The First Camera Phone Solution, Protomms, Santa Cruz, California, United States, June 11th, 1997

    Newborn baby sleeping peacefully, symbolizing the triumph and tragedy of the 20th century captured in powerful images.

    Philippe Kahn Report

    #15

    A Sea Of Steps, Wells Cathedral, England, United Kingdom, 1903

    Stone staircase with arched doorways in historic architecture, showcasing the triumph and tragedy of the 20th century.

    Frederick H. Evans Report

    More than ever before, the camera became an instrument of social conscience, exposing harsh realities that were often hidden from view. By turning a lens on poverty, child labor, and racial injustice, photographers created irrefutable evidence that fueled movements for change.
    #16

    Girl With A Mirror, New York City, United States, 1912

    Woman in 20th century attire standing by an open window holding an object in a dimly lit room, vintage photo.

    Clarence H. White Report

    #17

    Migrant Mother, Nipomo, California, United States, 1936

    Migrant mother with children showing hardship and resilience during the 20th century tragedy and triumph.

    Dorothea Lange Report

    jen_ireland avatar
    MsPlants
    MsPlants
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    fun fact about this picture, the photographer asked them to pose for a serious picture but the kids were playing and laughing so they had to turn there heads so they didnt show they couldnt stop smiling. there was an article somewhere about the photographer and his series of depresion era pictures he did.

    #18

    Chinese Chairman Mao Zedong Swimming In The Yangtze River In Wuhan, China, 1966

    Black and white historic photo of five men swimming, illustrating the triumph and tragedy of the 20th century.

    Hou Bo Report

    #19

    President Richard Nixon Using Chopsticks During A Chinese Banquet With Premier Chou En-Lai Of The People's Republic Of China, Beijing, China, 26 February 1972

    Leaders sharing a formal dinner with chopsticks in an important 20th century moment captured in a historic image.

    Oliver F. Atkins Report

    jessicaswebber avatar
    harleychick3cat
    harleychick3cat
    Community Member
    Premium     44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Remember when Nixon was the absolute worst President for our country?

    Photography forever altered the nature of political power, bringing world leaders and issues out from behind closed doors and onto a global stage. These images did way more than document diplomatic events. They also crafted public personas and broadcast ideologies, becoming powerful tools of statecraft and propaganda but also to fuel social change.
    #20

    The Pastry Cook, Cologne, Germany, 1928

    Black and white photo of a 20th century chef in a white coat holding a mixing bowl in a historical kitchen setting.

    August Sander Report

    viviane_katz avatar
    -
    -
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    August Sander portrayed people in everyday life, as they were, without idealization or glorification. His work was banned during the N@zi regime.

    #21

    American Gothic, Washington, D.C., United States, 1942

    African American woman holding broom in front of American flag, representing triumph and tragedy of 20th century history.

    Gordon Parks Report

    #22

    First Flight, 120 Feet In 12 Seconds, 10:35 A.m., Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, North Carolina, United States, 1903

    Wright brothers' first powered flight over barren terrain, a key moment in 20th century triumph and tragedy history.

    John T. Daniels Report

    #23

    The Vanishing Race, Nevada, Arizona, United States, 1904

    Group of riders on horses traveling through a misty landscape, depicting the triumph and tragedy of the 20th century.

    Smithsonian Institution Report

    viviane_katz avatar
    -
    -
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If that's the original title of this photograph, it may reflect wishful thinking that indigenous people disappear and romanticizing it. The composition supports that idea: riders hardly visible, riding away from the camera towards a vanishing point.

    #24

    Breaker Boys, Pittston, Pennsylvania, United States, 1911

    Group of child laborers standing on railroad tracks in an industrial setting, a powerful 20th century historical image.

    Lewis Hine Report

    #25

    Albert Einstein Sticks His Tongue, New York City, United States, 1951

    Portrait of Albert Einstein playfully sticking out his tongue, a historic image symbolizing triumph and tragedy of the 20th century.

    Arthur Sasse Report

    jen_ireland avatar
    MsPlants
    MsPlants
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    this picture was taken after a dinner function where Einstien had already been photographed all night long. He was in the car with a couple friends of his ready to go home and before the door closed a photographer asked for one last photo and he stuck his tongue out thinking it would ruin the picture. it ended up being htis one. He ended up loving this picture and send later it was his favorite picture of himself. the full picture without cropping actually shows the other 2 people in the car.

    Often, the immense story of an era was distilled into the expression on a single human face. A portrait could transform an anonymous individual into a moving symbol, giving a human identity to abstract concepts like economic depression, genocide, persecution, or revolution.
    #26

    Fire Caused By An Earthquake, 18 April, San Francisco, California, United States, 1906

    Crowd watching thick smoke rising over city during a major 20th century disaster, capturing a moment of triumph and tragedy.

    Arnold Genthe Report

    #27

    First Color Photos Autochrome Lumiere Auguste Louis, Hot Air Balloons, Paris, France,1914

    Exhibition hall with vintage air balloons and early airplanes showcasing the triumph and tragedy of 20th century history.

    Lumiere Auguste Louis Report

    jen_ireland avatar
    MsPlants
    MsPlants
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    this way of taking a color picture took so long to take that you can see the impresions of where people were during exposure like you would during a modern day panorama

    #28

    Gertrude Vanderbilt Whitney, New York City, United States, 1913

    Vintage black and white photo of a woman in an artistic outfit representing the triumph and tragedy of the 20th century

    Adolph de Meyer Report

    #29

    Blind Woman, New York City, United States, 1916

    Woman wearing a sign reading blind, representing tragedy and resilience in important 20th century historical photography.

    Paul Strand Report

    #30

    Woman Of Tehuantepec, Tehuantepec, Mexico, 1929

    Young woman carrying a decorated bowl on her head, representing the triumph and tragedy of the 20th century.

    Tina Modotti Report

    From the Great Depression to the Civil Rights struggle and the Space Race, the camera chronicled the turbulent journey of what became known as the "American Century." These photographs capture the nation's (and by extension, the world's) profound contradictions and staggering achievements, defining its complex identity in the modern world.
    #31

    Babe Ruth Bows Out, New York City, United States, 13 June 1948

    Baseball player at the edge of the field, facing a lined-up team and a crowd in a large stadium, historic 20th century moment.

    Nathaniel Fein Report

    #32

    First Colour Image From Viking Lander 1 Of Mars, Chryse Planitia, Mars, 21 July 1976

    Red rocky barren landscape under orange sky, representing a significant image of the 20th century's triumphs and tragedies.

    NASA/Viking 1 Report

    #33

    The Flatiron, New York City, United States, 1904

    Dark moody cityscape with bare trees and silhouette of a carriage, capturing the triumph and tragedy of the 20th century.

    Edward Steichen Report

    jen_ireland avatar
    MsPlants
    MsPlants
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    well that needs to be the cover of a creepy book or movie poster. someone get on this stat!

    #34

    Jacques-Henri Lartigue, Grand Prix Of The Automobile Club Of France, Course At Dieppe, Dieppe, France, 1912

    Vintage race car speeding on dirt road with drivers and blurred spectators, representing 20th century triumph and tragedy.

    Jacques-Henri Lartigue Report

    #35

    Armco Steel, Weston Middletown, Ohio, United States, 1922

    Industrial factory pipes and smokestacks creating an iconic image of 20th century industrial triumph and tragedy.

    Edward Weston Report

    Many of these iconic shots are defined by their perfect, fleeting timing, or as the masters called "the decisive moment." In that single shutter click, a complex story of triumph, defiance, or simple human eccentricity is forever frozen, allowing us to study the instant that history was made.
    #36

    Charles Lindbergh Arrived At Croydon Field, Surrey, England, 29 May 1927

    Crowd gathered around a crashed plane, capturing a key moment of triumph and tragedy in 20th century history.

    Pacific and Atlantic photos inc. Report

    #37

    Monolith, The Face Of Half Dome, Yosemite National Park, California, 1927

    Massive rocky cliff face surrounded by snow-covered trees and mountains, symbolizing triumph in the 20th century.

    Ansel Adams Report

    #38

    Nasa, Explorer VI Satellite, 17000 Miles Above Mexico, 14 August 1959

    Abstract blurred white streaks against a dark background representing a symbolic image from the triumph and tragedy of the 20th century.

    NASA, Explorer VI satellite Report

    #39

    Elvis Meets Nixon, Washington, D.C., United States, 21 December 1970

    Black and white image of President Nixon shaking hands with Elvis Presley, a historic 20th century moment.

    Oliver F. Atkins Report

    #40

    The Pond Moonlight, Mamaroneck, New York, United States, 1904

    Dark forest at dusk reflecting on still water, capturing the mood of 20th century triumph and tragedy in a haunting landscape.

    Edward Steichen Report

    This era saw photography evolve from a specialist's craft into a ubiquitous part of daily life. The century began with photographers using heavy glass plates and ended with the first grainy image from a cell phone, a technological leap that put the power to document history into the pockets of millions.
    #41

    An Oasis In The Badlands, South Dakota, United States, 1905

    Native American warrior in traditional headdress sitting on a white horse in a vast landscape, symbolizing 20th century history.

    Museum of Photographic Arts Collections Report

    #42

    Cousin “Bichonnade” In Flight, Paris, France, 1905

    Black and white photo of a woman in vintage clothing descending stone stairs, symbolizing triumph and tragedy of the 20th century.

    Jacques-Henri Lartigue Report

    #43

    Taking Hold Of The Camera At The South Pole, Antarctica, 14th December, 1911

    Two explorers in cold gear, one photographing near a Norwegian flag, representing a key moment in 20th century history.

    National Library of Australia Commons Report

    #44

    Abstraction, Porch Shadows, Salisbury, Connecticut, United States, 1916

    Abstract photo of light and shadow creating geometric patterns on a 20th century surface, capturing triumph and tragedy visuals.

    Paul Strand Report

    #45

    The Tetons And The Snake River, Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming, United States, 1942

    Black and white landscape showing a winding river and rugged mountain peaks capturing 20th century triumph and tragedy.

    Ansel Adams Report

    #46

    German Trenches Near Reims, France, 1917

    Aerial black and white photo showing trench lines and battlefields, an important image of 20th century history.

    Julien Bryan Report

    jen_ireland avatar
    MsPlants
    MsPlants
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    as much as we talk about the horrors of WWII, which we should mind you, I think people dont fully grasp how horrendous the conditions were in the trenches or what it was like when people first experienced mustard gas and other poison gasses used in the field for the first time. also this is the war where they learned what happened if you marched a line of people or calvery right accross a field into a brand new inventoion called machine guns and the mass produced gatling guns.

