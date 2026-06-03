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The 2026 World Food Photography Awards, sponsored by Bimi®, have officially revealed this year’s winners.

This year’s global judging panel, tasked with assessing nearly 9,000 entries submitted from over 50 countries around the world, was chaired by legendary food photographer, David Loftus, and included: Claire Reichenbach (CEO, James Beard Foundation), Tom Athron (CEO, Fortnum & Mason), Rein Skullerud (Senior Photographer & Photo Editor, World Food Programme), Jamie Oliver (Chef, Restaurateur) and Olia Hercules (Food Campaigner, Activist, Author and Chef).

A tender image, A Woman Eats in the Canteen of the Soviet-era Sanatorium, by British photographer Jo Kearney, is the Overall Winner of the World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Bimi®, the world’s greatest celebration of food photography.

Scroll down to discover this year’s winners and explore the stories behind the awarded photographs.

More info: worldfoodphotographyawards.com | Instagram | Facebook | youtube.com | x.com