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All About Photo has announced the winners of its 2026 All About Photo Awards – The Mind’s Eye, and this year’s edition feels especially meaningful. Marking the competition’s 11th anniversary, the awards were judged by legendary photographer Steve McCurry, whose eye for powerful visual storytelling helped shape a selection of 45 standout images from photographers around the world.

The winning photographs come from 15 countries across four continents, and together they offer a vivid look at the many ways photographers are seeing the world today. Some images are quiet and reflective, while others are bold, emotional, or deeply documentary in style. A few feel almost cinematic. Others are intimate, conceptual, or poetic. But all of them share one thing in common: they make you stop and look twice.

This year’s competition attracted submissions from more than 500 photographers worldwide, so the final selection is just a small glimpse into a much larger creative field. Even so, the winners create a rich portrait of contemporary photography — one that captures both global diversity and shared human experience.

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