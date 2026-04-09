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The Scottish Nature Photography Awards 2025 have announced their winners, celebrating a breathtaking collection of images that showcase the beauty and diversity of Scotland’s landscapes, wildlife, and natural moments. From sweeping scenery to intimate close-ups, the competition highlights photographers who manage to turn even the most overlooked subjects into something truly extraordinary.

This year, the title of Scottish Nature Photographer of the Year 2025 went to Toby Houlton for his image Dance of the Gnats, a striking long-exposure shot that transforms tiny, often unnoticed insects into a mesmerizing display of movement and light.

Scroll down to take a closer look at the winning image and explore the full list of finalists.

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