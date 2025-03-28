57 Breathtaking Underwater Photos That Won The 2024 Ocean Art Photo Contest
The Ocean Art Underwater Photo Contest has once again showcased the world’s finest underwater photography! Now in its 13th edition, the competition received thousands of submissions from over 90 countries, featuring mesmerizing macro shots of marine birth and breathtaking wide-angle reefscapes and cenotes.
With 14 categories, including stunning portraits, dramatic black-and-white imagery, and unrestricted digital underwater art, the contest not only celebrates creativity but also highlights the importance of ocean conservation. Thanks to generous sponsors, over $60,000 in prizes were awarded, making this incredible event possible.
Scroll down to explore the award-winning images and discover some fascinating facts.
3rd Place Wide Angle: Where Is Waldo By Todd Aki
It is nice to have a wife that puts up with being my model. Modeling is rarely fun. Trying to stay in a certain position in current, watching your breathing, following hand directions when you can't look at the camera is hard work. Luckily, this shot was relatively easy on my wife. She just had to be very calm, which she always is underwater.
2nd Place Cold Water: Plunge By Kat Zhou
I took this photo during a trip to dive with Northern Gannets in Shetland. Gannets can hit the water at speeds of up to 60mph, making the experience both exciting and chaotic. The gannets were diving from all directions, and it was hard to choose where to aim my camera! I tried to photograph any bird that zoomed by, and I liked how this photo showed the motion of a gannet slowing down its dive.
Honorable Mention Marine Life Behavior: Piggyback By Ines Goovaerts
This was an incredibly special encounter, as it was the first time in my life that I had the privilege of photographing a dugong. While free-diving in the Red Sea near Marsa Alam, Egypt, this serene individual appeared, gliding effortlessly through the water. He spent his time grazing on seagrass, chasing green sea turtles out of his territory, and rising to the surface for air. Then, unexpectedly, he laid himself sideways on the seafloor and began rolling around, much like a puppy scratching an itch. Despite his eternal smile suggesting otherwise, this male dugong seemed visibly annoyed by the dozen remoras hitching a free ride on him. Being listed as 'vulnerable' on the IUCN Red List, sightings of dugongs are incredibly rare. Observing and capturing this natural behavior felt like a profound privilege, especially knowing that their remaining isolated population along the shores of the Red Sea is estimated to be just 2,000 individuals. Encounters like this are a powerful reminder of the wonders that still thrive in our oceans. They underscore how precious these fleeting moments are and how vital it is to protect their habitats to safeguard their future.
Honorable Mention Marine Life Behavior: Egg-Cellent Guardian By Shuo-Wei Chang
This image was taken at a popular local dive site in Washington, USA. A giant Pacific octopus (GPO) mother had taken residence in one of the newly constructed artificial reefs and laid her eggs shortly after. I was fortunate to document her incubation. To capture these photos without disturbing her, I used my EMWL wet lens, which allowed me to fit the lens into her den while maintaining a respectful distance. This enabled me to photograph her entire body along with her eggs. This particular shot was taken about a month before the eggs hatched. It also illustrates the fascinating behavior of GPO mothers during incubation - they periodically blow water jets over their eggs to keep them oxygenated and clean.
4th Place Macro: Four Eyes By Jeongin Kim
Anemone fish do not stay still; they move quickly and open their mouths only briefly, making it very challenging to photograph the parasites inside. Additionally, it was quite difficult to focus precisely on the parasites living on the tongues of anemone fish. Since the moment an anemone fish opens its mouth is extremely brief, I took continuous shots to capture it and I believe I got very lucky with this photo.
1st Place Portrait: Exceptional Shipping By Stefano Cerbai
I was on my honeymoon in Australia, and among the many incredible places we visited was Southern Australia, where I had the chance to dive and search for the elusive sea dragon - an animal I had dreamed of seeing for years. I was incredibly lucky not only to find and observe one but also to capture a photograph of it carrying its eggs, which it was protecting on its back near its tail. This unforgettable experience was truly a dream come true.
2nd Place Marine Life Behavior: Fight By Reiko Takahashi
I took this photo in Sado, Japan. This diving point is called "Akaiwa" and is a sacred place for the Asian Sheepshead Wrasse. This photo shows two males fighting over territory. On the right is the winner with a wider mouth, the boss of this Akaiwa. He has a name and is called "Yamato."
2nd Place Macro: Patterened Safe Haven By Imogen Manins
In the cold, dark of night mid-winter waters of Port Phillip Bay, I decided to go in search of small creatures that may be living on sessile invertebrates. On examining a Ladder Ascidian, I found this Pygmy Leatherjacket of approximately 20mm, its highly compressed body with cryptic pattern of ocelli matching perfectly to its host. Most often I have seen these timid fish residing close to similarly coloured sargassum seaweeds, so this was a special sighting for me.
3rd Place Compact Macro: Housemates By Jayson Apostol
These yellow gobies usually inhabit discarded bottles at certain muck dive sites here in Anilao. While I was photographing two gobies perched at the mouth of a bottle, a dwarf lionfish suddenly emerged from inside. This was an incredibly rare encounter based on my experience. To enhance the scene, I used a snoot to highlight the subjects and the bottle's opening, creating a more natural and focused composition.
2nd Place Portrait: Blue Face By Eduardo Acevedo
Some days in September and October offer the best opportunities to capture great images of pilot whales. However, it's essential to wait until they are truly calm and relaxed. When the sea is like glass, the sun is in the perfect position between 9:30 and 11:00 a.m., there's zero wind, and the pilot whales are cooperative, it becomes possible to take an exceptional photo. But believe me, achieving all these conditions in the wild is incredibly challenging. I truly appreciated this rare moment as a photographer. This photo was taken with special permission from the Ministry of Ecological Transition in Spain.
3rd Place Portrait: Blue Crab In Cave By Martin Broen
In order to help protect this hidden ecosystem that few people know, over the last 8 years, I have been exploring and capturing images in over 300 different cenotes of the Yucatan Peninsula and have published the book "Light in the Underworld." In a DPV dive connecting several cenotes, I saw this blue crab fishing in the cave flow where the salty water from the sea mixes with the fresh flow of the cave, standing on a stone and perfectly framed by the light entering the cenote from the jungle above, and tinted by the tannic acid in the water, beautifully representing the elements of the ecosystem.
4th Place Portrait: Family Portrait By Ariel Gliboff
Gunnels are a common fish here in the Pacific Northwest. 11 gunnels lined up for a family portrait? One in a krillion! Gunnels come in a rainbow of colors, and are often found solo or in pairs. Occasionally, one can spot a small group clustered together. This particular dive, my buddy spotted this crowd huddled under a fallen log. Luckily for us, they kept together long enough for a family portrait before fleeing to a less crowded hiding spot.
3rd Place Marine Life Behavior: Releasing The Next Generation By Kirsty Andrews
On a night dive in Romblon, an island in the Philippines, I witnessed a cunningly decorated crab climb laboriously to the top of the tallest coral bommie. In several swift, determined movements, it released hordes of young from its abdomen into the pitch-black water. It was a few nights after the full moon, which the crab may have chosen to take advantage of the biggest tides and maximize the dispersal of its young. It's always a wonder to see this species of crab, so splendidly decorated with living soft corals and anemones for perfect camouflage. Observing this rare behavior made the encounter even more special.
1st Place Macro: Juvenile Batfish By Adam Martin
This juvenile batfish was found at 85' depth in Tulamben, Bali, Indonesia. A snoot was used to try and isolate the flash to the subject, without lighting up too much of the background. The lighting highlights the texture and structure of the fish's body, emphasizing its graceful lines and vivid coloration.
Honorable Mention Macro: An Underwater Colorful Snowstorm By Dr. Tom Shlesinger
Corals are animals that engage in a fascinating reproductive process, creating new generations of baby corals. Typically, thousands of corals belonging to a specific species, spanning hundreds of kilometers of the reef, precisely synchronize their reproduction by releasing egg-and-sperm bundles into the open sea, an intriguing phenomenon known as "broadcast-spawning." These bundles, propelled by ocean currents, mingle in the water until they encounter a match, a moment when a sperm fertilizes an egg, creating new life. Yet capturing the spectacle of coral spawning is a challenging endeavor as it unfolds only once a year during a specific month, on a designated night, and at a particular hour, within a brief time window lasting just a few minutes. This image provides a close-up perspective of branching coral spawning, featuring pinkish egg-and-sperm bundles. Witnessing this magical phenomenon gives a unique aesthetic sensation as if you are looking at an underwater colorful snowstorm. This image is part of an ongoing scientific documentary project dedicated to exploring the nightlife and distinctive reproductive behaviors of corals and other inhabitants of the Red Sea coral reef. Over the past few years, I have spent more than 300 nights underwater, particularly during the major reproduction season of corals, engaging in snorkeling and freediving for hours each night. This effort is aimed at studying and documenting the nocturnal behavior of underwater life, as well as constructing a comprehensive calendar detailing the reproduction cycles of corals and other reef-associated creatures.
1st Place Black & White: Dancing White Tips By Eduardo Labat
It was our last dive of the day, in the afternoon, with sunlight fading. At Roca Partida, most white tip sharks congregate in small groups at various ledges throughout the rock formation. On this particular afternoon, a large aggregation of white tips started forming some distance from the rock. Dozens of sharks formed a tight group at an approximate depth of 25 feet. The sharks were not hunting or exhibiting aggressive behavior. After witnessing this rare event from the periphery of the formation, I slowly ascended to hover just above it. That is where I took this picture. From above, the sharks seemed to be swimming in synchrony in a circular motion. It was beautiful to witness. I decided to use black and white for this picture both because of how the geometry of the formation looked in this style and also because of the natural contrast one can appreciate in black and white regarding the shark tips in relation to the rest of their bodies.
1st Place Wide Angle: Light By Hwanhee Kim
LIGHT is nature's greatest gift. The week before I captured this shot, heavy rains fell in Cancun. Sediment and nutrients from the nearby CARWASH were washed into the cenote, creating stunning colors due to the difference in concentration. Rain is typically a challenge for underwater photography, but in this instance, it produced vibrant hues rarely seen underwater. Sunlight, with its strong vitality, pierced through the reddish waters, revealing a magical moment. The light served as a connection between the land and the underwater world, as well as between nature and humans. I felt privileged to witness this beauty and fortunate to have been able to document it.
2nd Place Wide Angle: Blue Sun Rising By Julian Gunther
This photo was taken in the very late afternoon, just as the sun was setting offshore Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. My friends at Latitude Encounters and I had arranged to stay out as late as possible to try and capture sharks during the transition from day to night. We had several Blue Sharks swimming around at this particular moment, but this one seemed to be swimming directly out from the setting sun. Although enough light penetrated the water to illuminate the sharks, I still used strobes to help illuminate some areas that would have been dark due to shadows, but again, keeping the strobe power fairly low. The sharks' behavior was changing as light dropped and they became much more deliberate with their actions - not something I would recommend for the uninitiated.
2nd Place Underwater Conservation: Turtle Conservation By Tom Vierus
As part of a photographic assignment to document the turtle conservation program implemented by WWF Pacific in Fiji, I joined WWF staff & turtle monitor volunteers at three locations in the country. Besides monitoring and recording data from known nesting beaches, the teams also monitored adult turtle populations in the waters surrounding the islands. During one such scouting trip through the waters near Dravuni Island in Fiji's southern part, one of the villagers spotted a green turtle from the boat at about 20m depth. He was a skilled freediver and carefully slid into the water. I joined him shortly after and followed him down with my housing, freediving as far as I could with my skills and the housing with attachments. It was impressive to witness: He dove down, approached the turtle, caught it with his hands, and brought it to the boat, where he passed it to the team for a number of measurements. This is the moment you see in this photo. Time is of the essence, and everything has to go as fast as possible, so I knew I didn't have a lot of chances to capture this moment. I tried to get as close as possible while framing an over/under shot, minding the wave action, making sure the settings were on point and everything was in focus. After a few minutes, the turtle was released back into the water unharmed and swam off. The data will help to formulate robust conservation plans for the turtles in the waters of Fiji, an urgent necessity given that the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) classifies green turtles as 'Endangered.'
2nd Place Underwater Digital Art: Fire Babies By Jenny Stock
Cardinalfish are mouthbrooders. Females release an egg mass close to their chosen male. The male fertilises these eggs, then takes them into his mouth for incubation. Fathers are then unable to eat during the incubation period, although research has shown that they may partake in partial brood cannibalism - eating up to thirty percent of their brood. On a dive at Atlantis Dumaguete, I slowly approached this egg-laden male. I waited patiently until he opened his mouth and aerated his babies. Later, in Photoshop, I felt the bright orange of the cardinalfish would work well as licking flames. I got to work and made a smokey fire creation. Many thanks to Norway Luardo for his guiding skills at Atlantis Dumaguete.
2nd Place Compact Wide Angle: Juvenile Pike By Enrico Somogyi
Last summer, I was snorkeling in Lake Kulkwitz, located near my home. In the shallow water, I discovered many juvenile pikes. This particular pike was very relaxed and allowed me to approach closely. For this shot, I used a macro wide-angle lens from Nauticam with a 160-degree field of view. I zoomed out until I achieved this circular perspective and captured some beautiful shots of the pike near the surface.
1st Place Compact Behavior: Mutualism By Naomi Springett
This bluestreak cleaner wrasse (Labroides dimidiatus) and variegated lizardfish (Synodus variegatus) were spotted on the Great Barrier Reef, Australia. These fish are an example of mutualistic symbiosis; this means that both species benefit from their association with one another. The cleaner wrasse nibbles dead skin and parasites off the larger fish, providing the cleaner fish with food and leaving the lizardfish clean and healthy. Usually, lizardfish are quite skittish, not tolerating photographers to get too close, but this individual was quite content to pose for photos during its clean. I was amazed to watch the smaller fish dart all over the lizardfish, even into its mouth, demonstrating incredible trust on the part of the smaller fish, eventually settling right on top of the lizardfish's head!
3rd Place Compact Behavior: Family That Stays Together By Wendy Biscette
Arrowhead crabs are really common in St. Lucia, which makes some people ignore them. However, while on a night dive, seeing this reproduction behaviour showed the arrowhead crab in a different light. From the pouch being open on the female, to the male being there to protect her was so intriguing that I couldn't help capturing this moment.
1st Place Blackwater: Hunting By Kyungshin Kim
I captured this shot during a blackwater dive in Anilao last November. At first, I noticed two squids stuck together and assumed they were mating. However, upon closer inspection, I realized they were not mating, one squid was eating the other, a smaller squid. Squids are known to engage in cannibalism, but it's rare to witness small squids eating each other during a blackwater dive. I carefully followed and observed them, managing to capture a few photos. After about 10 minutes, the color of the smaller squid, which was being consumed, began to fade. Finally, it released a spurt of black ink. Shortly after, the squid that had finished eating slowly disappeared into the distance, while the squid that became its prey sank into the dark depths of the sea.
1st Place Nudibranchs: Hooded Nudibranchs By Borut Furlan
This was my first visit to Vancouver Island in October 2024 and my first visit to Canada at all. I didn't have much knowledge about the area; therefore, I decided to use a wide-angle zoom lens on most of my dives because of its diversity. It turned out that this was a good idea since I had the opportunity to photograph a wide selection of objects (except the smallest ones). When I reached the kelp forest with hooded nudibranchs, I was simply shocked. I have never before seen so many nudibranchs in one spot. There were many thousands of them and they were everywhere, on the bottom, on the kelp, and they were even swimming. I shot hundreds of various images of them and this one is one from this series.
5th Place Portrait: Mr. Bo By Ilaria Mariagiulia Rizzuto
A tiny goby peeks out from its refuge within a brain coral in the warm waters of the Anilao-Philippines. Its vivid orange body stands out against the coral's mesmerizing fluorescent greens and purples, which seem to glow with life under the soft light. Every detail of this scene, from the hypnotic texture of the coral to the goby's large, cautious black eyes gazing back at me, tells a story of perfect harmony between creature and habitat. Capturing this moment required infinite patience: I remained completely still, waiting for the goby to grow comfortable with my presence, knowing that even the slightest movement would send it retreating into its shelter. This intimate glimpse into the underwater world offered a profound connection with one of its most delicate and fascinating inhabitants.
Honorable Mention Macro: Synchronicity By Suliman Alatiqi
Grooved razorfish (Centriscus scutatus) live in sandy substrates and tend to stay in large groups. Unlike most fish, they are unique in swimming and positioning themselves vertically with their tails up and snouts down, which helps them blend in with sea urchins, sea grass or whip coral. They move together as a group in synchronized movements, angling themselves almost identically to each other as seen in the photo, which likely makes it more difficult for predators to isolate individual fish.
4th Place Marine Life Behavior: Battle Positions By Suliman Alatiqi
Two American crocodiles cross paths off Cayo Centro, a mangrove island at Banco Chinchorro. As territorial reptiles, crocodiles exhibit various behaviors to challenge intruders, including lifting their heads, as seen here. If one of them does not back down, they will have to fight it out.
5th Place Marine Life Behavior: Fight By Keigo Kawamura
In areas where these fish gather in large numbers, territorial battles between males often occur. However, in most cases, the outcome is decided in an instant, making it extremely challenging to capture such moments. When I took this photo, the fight had lasted for more than 10 minutes. Since it was taken during a period of poor visibility with a lot of floating particles, I worked to reduce glare and flare effects.
3rd Place Macro: Sponge Shrimp By Claudio Zori
As with all very small, moving subjects, the challenge in capturing this shot lay in both finding the optimal position for the shrimp and positioning the strobe with its snoot to create shadow areas that enhance the image.
5th Place Wide Angle: Close Contact By Julian Gunther
This photo was taken under a professional photography permit issued by the Argentine government and under direct supervision of Argentine authorities. This was shot using ambient light, as strobes can disturb the animals and often will blow up suspended particulate anyway. For this particular shot, I was free-diving in about 30ft (9m) of water, looking for whales to photograph, when this adult took a keen interest in me. It spent well over 30 minutes with me, doing a few close passes, but mostly swimming around me and doing underwater acrobatics such as going inverted or swimming around me while at a 90-degree angle to the seafloor. I wasn't sure if it was doing it for fun or to amuse/impress me (I'm probably anthropomorphizing, but I like to think that's what I might have been doing).
Honorable Mention Wide Angle: The Mobula Ball By Eduardo Acevedo
Baha Magdalena, located in Baja California on the Pacific Ocean, is one of the world's most incredible places for witnessing marine wonders. On this occasion, we spent many hours searching for humpback whales and marlins, but without any sightings. Then, a call came through on the marine radio, informing us of a huge group of mobulas nearby. We immediately headed to the location. To my surprise, I had the opportunity to swim with them and photograph them for a few hours. It was an absolutely unforgettable moment.
Honorable Mention Wide Angle: Swimming Through A Starred Sea By Mckenzie Spalding
This photo was taken on one of those days that you dream about: 30-metre visibility, no wind, low swell, and whale sharks everywhere. I was swimming alongside the shark on the right when the other shark appeared out of the blue on a direct collision course. Instead of bumping into each other, they turned last minute and headed straight for me, where I was lucky enough to take this shot before a quick escape. I lost count of the number of whale sharks I swam with that day, their spot patterns illuminating the ocean like stars in the sky.
1st Place Underwater Digital Art: Desire By Unkoo Kim
The sea at Seogwipo, where I captured this image, is a place close to my heart, filling me with warmth and cherished memories. However, it is far from an ideal environment for underwater photography. The water is often murky, and the currents are strong. While other locations may face similar challenges, Seogwipo's waters have been further impacted by rising sea temperatures, a lack of subjects, and other factors that make photography particularly difficult. I wondered, how could I create images that truly capture the beauty of the sea creatures inhabiting Seogwipo's waters? The idea of using light as a background to highlight these creatures came to mind, and I set out to convey the stunning beauty hidden within Seogwipo's challenging waters. I took this image during the best season of the year. To capture a front-view image of the main subject, the blue hana goby, I spent countless hours observing and getting close to them. Many shots had to be discarded along the way. Imagining the dynamic interplay of the blue hana goby with bokeh lights, I used tools I had prepared in advance and a modified vintage lens to combine multiple exposures with firework bokeh images. While capturing firework images is not particularly difficult, it requires meticulous preparation, effort, practice, and, most importantly, time to build a connection with the subjects.
1st Place Cold Water: Curious Cormorant By James Emery
During a dive in Monterey, I was photographing the Metridium fields when I noticed a cormorant swimming down towards us. To my surprise, it began pecking at my wife's head, but she was completely unfazed. I quickly swam over to get a few shots, and then the cormorant's attention shifted to the reflection in my camera's dome port. It stayed with us for about 20 minutes, swimming up for air before returning to check us out again. It was a unique and playful moment that gave me a glimpse into the curiosity of the cormorant, and I was lucky enough to capture it.
4th Place Wide Angle: Spinner Dolphins In Sataya By Mehmet A. Gungen
Sataya Reef (also known as Dolphin Reef) is located in the Marsa Alam region of the Southern Red Sea, Egypt. The most distinctive feature of this location is the presence of permanently residing pods of spinner dolphins. I visited the area on a liveaboard tailored for underwater photographers. We spent around 1.5 hours snorkeling in the water with dolphins. During this time, snorkelers from a couple of day-trip boats were also in the water. Our group stopped the activity as soon as the dolphins began showing sleeping behavior, in contrast to the playful behavior we had witnessed earlier. I visualized the image I wanted to capture as one of the pod or individual dolphins swimming toward me, rather than chasing them for side or tail shots. This presented a challenge: I needed to align the early morning sun in the right direction, as I was shooting with natural light. Another important consideration was keeping other snorkelers out of the frame as much as possible. Given the amount of swimming required, I kept my camera rig as compact as possible and brought freediving fins specifically for the dolphin snorkeling, even though this was primarily a scuba diving trip. To minimize motion blur, I shot most images at 1/320s. As the available light increased with the rising sun, I gradually lowered my starting ISO from 800 to 400. One advantage of using my water-contact Nikonos RS 13mm lens was its ability to shoot at relatively wider apertures, in addition to its compact size. For post-processing, I used Adobe Lightroom Classic. Most adjustments were global, such as white balance, contrast, and exposure adjustments for shadows and highlights. I also used Lightroom's auto subject selection tool to enhance the contrast of the dolphins, helping them stand out more.
2nd Place Black & White: Face To Face By Sylvie Ayer
One of my favorite places in the Maldives is Alimatha. This is a great place to do a night dive with a lot of nurse sharks. I could spend hours diving there. This nurse shark was just lying on the floor, and I moved the slowest I could to approach a maximum to this shark. It took time, but in the end, I was really close to it.
1st Place Compact Wide Angle: Hunting In The Night By Marco Lausdei
We are at one of the most famous night dive sites in the world: Maya Thila. I noticed a whitetip reef shark moving in cyclical patterns, visibly attracted to a cloud of silverfish positioned along the Thila drop-off. Using a nearby boulder for cover, I carefully hid and minimized my bubbles, trying to get as close as possible without disturbing the predator's behavior. Once the shark grew accustomed to my presence, I waited for one of its cyclical movements to bring it within flash range. I timed the shot to capture not only the shark but also the evasive motion of the cloud of potential prey. The shot was taken from a bottom-to-top angle, intentionally including the surface of the sea to add depth and dimension to the image. Understanding the subject's habits and behavior was essential to the success of this shot.
3rd Place Compact Wide Angle: Fly High By Marco Lausdei
We were diving at the famous Fish Head dive site when we encountered two eagle rays gracefully hovering at the top of the "thila," enjoying the strong current. I instinctively decided to try an unusual perspective, shooting from below. This shot was particularly challenging for several reasons: despite the current, I needed to approach the animals quickly to avoid missing this rare moment, get close enough to illuminate them with the flash, and yet remain delicate enough not to disturb these typically shy creatures. At the same time, I had to set the camera and flashes for a backlit composition, ensuring a perfect vertical alignment to achieve a symmetrical effect. Another critical factor was avoiding bubbles not only to keep them out of the frame but also to prevent the rays from fleeing. Finally, it required patience to wait for the perfect alignment before taking the shot. I am thrilled with the result, as the photo turned out exactly how I had envisioned it in my mind, even though I was using entry-level equipment with a non-professional case and lens. In my opinion, this image demonstrates that with the right technique, persistence, and patience, it's possible to achieve remarkable results even with budget-friendly or beginner photography gear.
1st Place Compact Macro: Longnose Hawkfish By Naomi Springett
For our honeymoon, we joined a liveaboard dive trip to the Great Barrier Reef. This photo was taken on one of the nicest dives of the trip, a thriving coral bommie with abundant macro life. Perched proudly on the Black Sun Coral (Tubastraea micranthus), this Longnose Hawkfish (Oxycirrhites typus) was not too concerned with my presence and, much to my delight, sat still long enough for me to get a few photos before it swam away. With so many tropical fish being camera-shy, this was a rare treat. Black Sun Coral is among my favourite corals; the rich green colours provided a contrasting background for this striking fish, making this one of my favourite moments from a very special diving trip.
2nd Place Compact Macro: Seahorse At Sunset By Enrico Somogyi
While visiting one of the top spots for muck diving in Anilao, Philippines, I was lucky to find this seahorse. At home, I had built a DIY solution to create an effect that resembles a sun or a fireball. The seahorse turned out to be a perfect subject to test this effect. The thorny seahorse was very cooperative, allowing me to capture the backlit image I had envisioned.
2nd Place Compact Behavior: The Golden Yawn By Nemer Chua
A once-in-a-lifetime chance and pure luck! After more than 500 dives, I never imagined capturing such a rare moment - a yawning Plotosus lineatus, commonly known as the striped eel catfish. I didn't even realize it was yawning at first. It was a breathtaking moment, and I felt incredibly fortunate to witness it. This photo was taken in Anilao, Mabini, Batangas, Philippines, using my compact Olympus TG7 and MF2 Snoot. It's a testament to the power of luck, patience, and perseverance!
2nd Place Blackwater: Blanket Reflection By Kat Zhou
I spent a week diving in Anilao, hoping to get the chance to photograph an adult female blanket octopus. One of my final nights, we ended up finding two octopuses! One of them swam away when we saw it, but this one stayed around for quite some time. Of course, we found her at the very end of the dive, and I had exactly 0 air left in my tank when she fully unfurled her cape, but luckily she was right at the surface - I keep a snorkel in my pocket when I dive, and this was the first time I've actually had to use it!
3rd Place Cold Water: Baobab Tree By Jeongin Kim
The East Sea of Korea is very cold and dark. When I took this picture, the water depth was 35 meters and the water temperature was 5 degrees. Every time I see metridium senile in full bloom, I think of it as a baobab tree in the ocean. So, I took a low angle shot of a fully bloomed metridium senile and expressed it as a baobab tree.
3rd Place Nudibranchs: Hydatina By David Pleuvret
Night snorkeling in the lagoon of St-Pierre, along the jetty. I found this little shell wandering along the substrate, searching for food. This specimen has a beautiful electric blue color.
4th Place Nudibranchs: Trinchesia Sp. By Ken Keong Chong
Trinchesia is one of my favorite nudibranchs. Instead of taking a common front-facing shot, I opted for a slight 45-degree angle to highlight its unique and colorful elongated body. I used a mini flash with a backscatter snoot for this shot, and only minimal post-processing was applied.
Honorable Mention Portrait: Eye Contact By Földi László
There is a place in the Philippines named Kimud Shoal, where you can meet perhaps the most beautiful shark in the world in a natural environment. This shark is the thresher shark, which mainly decimates schools of mackerel, herring and sardines. It swims around shoals of herring and sardines, striking the water with its long tail fin that sounds far away. After having gathered the fish in this way, he swims among them and drops prey from the crowd. At this dive site, there is a small coral reef surrounded by hundreds of meters of depth. At dawn, after they have finished hunting, they swim up above the reef, where the cleaner fish remove the parasites from their skin. For 10 days, we sailed out every early morning to this point, where I studied the sharks' behavior and habits. I managed to take this picture after several hours of diving, of the shark circling above the cleaning station. I didn't use an external flash when taking the picture, just natural light so as not to disturb the shark. This made my job very difficult, because the light and visibility under the water are poor in this area early in the morning.
1st Place Marine Life Behavior: Born From Mouth By Yoichi Sato
I was fortunate to capture the irreplaceable moment of a tiny creature hatching. On a midsummer night, while most creatures were fast asleep, a male Ostorhinchus properuptus, having completed a week-long incubation period, summoned all its energy and, with a trembling motion, released a swarm of larvae from its mouth. To minimize stress on the fish, I observed the process under a dim red light. During the hatch-out moment, I used red lighting with a special setting that turned off the red light as soon as the strobe's pre-flash was detected. This setup effectively eliminated red light interference in the photograph, ensuring the image captured the moment as naturally as possible.
1st Place Underwater Conservation: Drowning In Plastic By Kimber Greenwood
This image was created as part of an awareness project for the Florida Springs Council about the impacts of water bottling on the local Florida springs. Over 300 bottles of water are produced every minute at water bottling plants such as the ones located just minutes from the spring this image was shot at. Not only are these bottles ending up in landfills and introducing micro-plastics into our environment, but the bottling of "Spring Water" is causing a loss of water from the Floridian Aquifer, which is reducing water levels and water flow, allowing for deterioration of the springs and rivers. The bottles used for this image were donated by a local conservation activist who pulled them off the production belt of a local bottling plant. The images created from this campaign are used in ongoing social media and print advertising campaigns to encourage individuals to make a better choice to use reusable water bottles over plastic bottles that harm the local Florida environment in many significant ways.
3rd Place Underwater Conservation: A Slow Death - Almost! By Dawn Mcdonald
The dive on the F/V Patriot is a favorite as the wreck is typically teeming with life. It sits in the sand at 100 feet, on Stellwagen Bank in Massachusetts. Every year, however, ghost fishing nets get caught on the wreck, trapping and killing animals, usually gray seals. In 2022, a team of local technical divers had removed a substantial amount of ghost net from the wreck; however, another net got hung up over the winter of 2023. As I descended, I saw this little spiny dogfish trapped in the net. Thinking it was dead, I framed my shot and while taking the photo, suddenly saw its gills move! I quickly put down my camera and sought my buddy's help to cut him loose. While I held the dogfish, my buddy cut the net from around the little shark and we got him free. He hovered stunned for a moment, a deep indent around him from where the net had trapped him, and then swam off. A few feet away, there were in fact the remains of a gray seal; however, I was elated to have saved this little shark.
3rd Place Underwater Digital Art: Alien - People Swimming In A Cave By Lorenzo Terraneo
An upside-down shot in a cave in Italy. I was experimenting to see how to capture the natural light of this beautiful cave (Blue Cave) in the south of Italy without using flash. Since there were a lot of swimmers, I tried to find nice shots without people. At a certain point, a group of swimmers arrived and placed themselves right in the most beautiful corner I had found. At first I was annoyed, then looking at the scene I tried to capture some particular situations. The man in the foreground, having dived beyond his head, gave me the idea. Then turning the photo 180° made the image evocative.
3rd Place Black & White: Saskatchewan Wreck By Borut Furlan
This was my first visit to Vancouver Island in October 2024 and my first visit to Canada altogether. I didn't know much about the area, but a friend told me that the Saskatchewan wreck, located near the city of Nanaimo, was well worth visiting. My dive buddy and I were incredibly lucky to be the only guests that day. Despite this, the local dive operator generously took us to the site without any additional charges! Being alone with my dive buddy in the relatively clear (but freezing) water on this beautiful wreck gave me plenty of opportunities for photography. The dive ended with a long deco stop on the rope, but also with a memory card full of images. I later converted the selected picture to black and white to enhance contrast and make the white anemones stand out even more.
1st Place Underwater Fashion: Long Live The Queen! By Lucie Drlikova
Long Live the Queen: Underwater Photography of Evil Queen, lifted by her demons, from Snow White fairytale. This photo is part of my personal project, Once Upon a Dream in Waterland, which I've been working on for 7 years. This project represents a return to my childhood dreams. All costumes, scenes and props are handmade by myself.
2nd Place Underwater Fashion: The Lily Pad Garden By Anna Aita
A naiad, an enchanting water nymph, dancing in an underwater lily pad garden. This image was captured underwater in a cenote (sinkhole) in Mexico full of lily pads. It was shot with natural light with my Sony Alpha IV inside an Ikelite housing.
3rd Place Blackwater: Gibberfish By Yoichi Sato
Gibberichthys latifrons inhabits the Pacific and Indian Oceans and is distinct from Gibberichthys pumilus, which is found in the Atlantic Ocean. In August 2024, I had the rare opportunity to participate in a blackwater dive in waters 1,000 meters deep off the coast of Kumejima. At 8:20 PM, shortly after descending to a depth of approximately 10 meters, I discovered this peculiar larva. Remarkably, capturing live images of this species marked only the second recorded instance in Japan, and it was the first time high-resolution images were taken in the country. To minimize reflections from floating particles and prevent light from bouncing off the organism, I used the inward lighting technique, carefully aligning the edge of the illumination beam with the subject.
2nd Place Nudibranchs: Hungry For Love By Jenny Stock
Here, two nudibranch use their extended gonophors to mate whilst simultaneously enjoying the delights of a good meal of green tendrils. Nudibranchs are hermaphrodites, meaning they have both male and female reproductive organs, but they can't fertilize themselves, so they need to find a partner to mate with. After cross-fertilisation (and finishing their meal), they would both go on to lay their own egg spiral. Thanks to dive guide Regie Casia and Rutherford Parutanin for their assistance with this dive at Kirby's Rock.
3rd Place Underwater Fashion: Skyfall By Claudia Weber-Gebert
Actions like jumping or falling are easy to realise underwater and I love experimental projects. So I planned to do a skyfall shooting - a fallen angel and other people to catch him while falling. I created the wings with foam foil, but this made problems as this foil has a very high buoyancy. Also, the wings in the end had a wingspan of about 5 m! The first problem was to find the perfect pool for that. I had already worked together with the guys of the Apnea team and I knew that Niels could manage the job of the fallen angel. And fortunately we could use the pool where the weekly training takes place. Our first attempt failed, no way to dive, and so for the second attempt one week later, I put extra weights on the wings to force our angel Niels to dive. Still, even with 18 kg of weights, it was nearly impossible to dive. The wings had a lot of buoyancy and always lifted Niels up while trying to dive. And also, the whole scene drifted away from the backdrop several times. The others helped Niels, it was exhausting and stressful for all of them. Also for me it was difficult. I had to watch out where exactly they would dive and be in the perfect position to shoot whatever would be possible in this situation. Good that I had decided to do this shooting while free-diving as well. Then our last attempt, starting the dive with a roll backwards, was really successful and I could take at least some photos of the SKYFALL! OK, the wings got damaged, but the result is what I wanted to have: a dramatic and epic SKYFALL photo of a fallen angel and helping folks to catch him.