1944 Release Date, Plot, Cast: Everything We Know So Far About The Yellowstone Prequel

In less than a decade, the Yellowstone brand has evolved into a franchise, with 2 spin-offs already under its belt and several more on the horizon. One of the most compelling offshoots of the Taylor Sheridan-co-created Western drama is 1944.

The prospective new series is expected to focus on the Dutton family’s struggles during the titular period. Given the success of the earlier Yellowstone prequels, fans are curious to learn more about the new series, including details such as release date, cast, and plot.

Here is everything we know so far about the upcoming prequel, 1944.

Is the Yellowstone spin-off 1944 still happening?

Two actors posing outdoors in a western setting, representing the Yellowstone prequel with 1944 release date and cast details.

Image credits: Paramount Network

Yes, the spin-off series is still actively in development.

Earlier this month, Matt’s Inside Line revealed that the project was aiming for a late 2026 release. Despite the promising update, there have been no further announcements regarding its production schedule as filming has yet to commence.

1944, a spin-off of the Kevin Costner-led Yellowstone and a sequel to the epic Western period drama 1923, was first announced in November 2023, with filming expected to take place in the Bitterroot Valley, Montana.

However, updates regarding its development have been few and far between. In October 2025, it was reported that franchise spearhead Taylor Sheridan signed a five-year overall deal with NBCUniversal.

Since Paramount owns the Yellowstone brand, the deal sparked speculation that the spin-off might have been shelved. However, Sheridan is set to continue producing television shows for the studio until 2029, leaving plenty of room for 1944 to materialize.

The cast of 1944 might include a returning fan-favorite

Actor Todd Lowe in a denim jacket discussing the 1944 Yellowstone prequel release date, plot, and cast details.

Image credits: CBS Sunday Morning

Although there have been no formal casting announcements for the upcoming series, Brandon Sklenar is a possible candidate to reprise his role as Spencer Dutton. His character was one of the few to survive the devastating series finale of 1923.

In April 2025, Sklenar told The Hollywood Reporter that he would be interested in returning to the franchise for the new spin-off.

Similarly, Michelle Randolph, who played Elizabeth “Liz” Strafford, one of the few surviving Duttons at the end of 1923, also told the publication that she would “absolutely love” to reprise her role but hadn’t officially been approached to appear in the spin-off/sequel.

Since the series will be set almost two decades later, several new faces will likely fill out the ensemble cast.

The plot of 1944 will bridge the gap in the Dutton family saga

Man in vintage clothing holding a hat in a rural field, representing the Yellowstone prequel 1944 release date and plot.

Image credits: Paramount+

Chronologically, 1944 will serve as a prequel to Yellowstone while serving as a follow-up to 1923. While plot details for the series are scarce, the Second World War is likely to be a key plot point given the timeline.

At the end of 1923, John Dutton II was born, and he is likely to serve as the main character. Therefore, the new prequel could touch on a previously unknown chapter of the Dutton family’s history through his story.

In a June 2023 cover story for THR, while Sheridan did not share any major plot points, he teased the scope of the spin-off.

Two men wearing cowboy hats and jackets outdoors on a ranch, related to Yellowstone prequel 1944 release date and plot.

Image credits: Paramount Network

“[The prequels are] time capsules of life in Montana as a microcosm of the world as a whole. They’re big spectacles, and the more that you move into the modern era, the bigger that spectacle becomes,” he said.

Meanwhile, two other modern-day spin-offs are scheduled to release next month. Firstly, Marshals, which will continue the story of Luke Grimes’ Kayce Dutton, premieres on March 1, 2026.

The Madison, which will explore the Clyburn family’s move from New York to Montana, is slated for a March 14, 2026, release.

Yellowstone is streaming on Peacock, while its prequels are available on Paramount+.