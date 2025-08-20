24 Colorized Photos That Show The African American Reality Of The 1920s
When we think of the 1920s, we often picture a black-and-white world of flappers, prohibition, and smoky jazz bars. But for African Americans, it was a decade of contradictions and change. This became the era of the Great Migration as families moved out of the South in search of a better life, often to be met with even more hardship. It was also the age of the Harlem Renaissance, where we saw a brilliant explosion of art and culture, but with the grim backdrop of Jim Crow and the KKK still looming. By bringing these old photographs to life with color, we can close the distance of a century and see the people in them not as historical subjects, but as living individuals. We see soldiers filled with pride, children in classrooms, and communities building a world of their own, all in subtle color.
Girl In Sewing Class, Presbyterian Colored Mission, Louisville, Kentucky, 1922
Sgt. Henry Johnson Of The 369th Harlem Fighters, Poses Wearing The Croix De Guerre, 1919
He was awarded for bravery in an outnumbered battle against German force. He also received the Medal of Honor posthumously in 2015.
Man Granulating Sugar, Reserve Refining Company, Reserve, Louisiana, 1922
Marcus Garvey, Founder Of The Universal Black People Improvement Association, Wearing His Signature Uniform As "Provisional President Of Africa" During A Parade Through Harlem, NYC, 1922
Young Man Outside, Alabama State Reform School, Mount Meigs, Alabama, 1922
Black Flappers, 1920s
Social Worker Visiting Family, Plymouth Settlement House, Louisville, Kentucky, 1922
Children At Lunch, Wahneta Day Nursery, Chicago, 1922
The pride of the Harlem Hellfighters and the vision of leaders like Marcus Garvey were powerful symbols of a new consciousness. But the true foundation of progress was being built in quieter places too. The next photos take us further away from the parades and headlines and into the heart of the community. We will see more churches, schools, and neighborhood centers where people supported one another and forged a future day by day.
Soldiers Of The 369th 'Harlem Hellfighters' Wearing The Cross Of War Medal, Pose For A Photo On Their Trip Back To New York, 1919
Nursery School Children, Mt. Zion Methodist Episcopal Church, Cincinnati, Ohio, 1922
Visiting Nurse With Baby At Stewart House, Gary, Indiana, 1922
Laborers At Docks, New Orleans, Louisiana, 1922
Women Workers, East Calvary Church, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, 1922
Women At Dressmaking Class, St. Mark's Church, Chicago, 1922
Staff Outside Community House, Sharp Street Memorial Church, Baltimore, Maryland, 1922
Congregants Inside Tent, East Calvary Church, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, 1922
While the adults worked, prayed, and organized, the hopes of the entire community rested on its youngest members. The next generation was being raised in a world of immense challenges but also incredible grit. These photos also show us the children of the 1920s in nurseries, in classrooms, and in moments of play. These were the children who would carry the legacy of this pivotal decade into the future.