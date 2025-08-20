ADVERTISEMENT

When we think of the 1920s, we often picture a black-and-white world of flappers, prohibition, and smoky jazz bars. But for African Americans, it was a decade of contradictions and change. This became the era of the Great Migration as families moved out of the South in search of a better life, often to be met with even more hardship. It was also the age of the Harlem Renaissance, where we saw a brilliant explosion of art and culture, but with the grim backdrop of Jim Crow and the KKK still looming. By bringing these old photographs to life with color, we can close the distance of a century and see the people in them not as historical subjects, but as living individuals. We see soldiers filled with pride, children in classrooms, and communities building a world of their own, all in subtle color.