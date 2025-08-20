ADVERTISEMENT

When we think of the 1920s, we often picture a black-and-white world of flappers, prohibition, and smoky jazz bars. But for African Americans, it was a decade of contradictions and change. This became the era of the Great Migration as families moved out of the South in search of a better life, often to be met with even more hardship. It was also the age of the Harlem Renaissance, where we saw a brilliant explosion of art and culture, but with the grim backdrop of Jim Crow and the KKK still looming. By bringing these old photographs to life with color, we can close the distance of a century and see the people in them not as historical subjects, but as living individuals. We see soldiers filled with pride, children in classrooms, and communities building a world of their own, all in subtle color.

#1

Girl In Sewing Class, Presbyterian Colored Mission, Louisville, Kentucky, 1922

Colorized photo of an African American child in the 1920s, wearing a yellow dress and sewing fabric indoors.

Newberry Library Report

    #2

    Sgt. Henry Johnson Of The 369th Harlem Fighters, Poses Wearing The Croix De Guerre, 1919

    African American soldier in 1920s military uniform smiling, showcasing colorized photo of African American reality.

    He was awarded for bravery in an outnumbered battle against German force. He also received the Medal of Honor posthumously in 2015.

    zuzahin Report

    #3

    Man Granulating Sugar, Reserve Refining Company, Reserve, Louisiana, 1922

    African American man working in a factory, pouring material onto a pile, showing 1920s industrial reality.

    Newberry Library Report

    #4

    Marcus Garvey, Founder Of The Universal Black People Improvement Association, Wearing His Signature Uniform As "Provisional President Of Africa" During A Parade Through Harlem, NYC, 1922

    African American man in decorated military uniform and feathered hat seated beside man in suit and white hat, 1920s colorized photo.

    Sir_Alexander_V Report

    #5

    Young Man Outside, Alabama State Reform School, Mount Meigs, Alabama, 1922

    Young African American boy wearing sweater and overalls in a colorized photo depicting 1920s reality.

    Newberry Library Report

    #6

    Black Flappers, 1920s

    Three African American women in 1920s dresses and hats sitting outdoors, showcasing the African American reality of the era.

    artspectrumalhcacod Report

    #7

    Social Worker Visiting Family, Plymouth Settlement House, Louisville, Kentucky, 1922

    African American family in the 1920s sitting indoors by a stove, with children reading and adults engaged in conversation.

    Newberry Library Report

    #8

    Children At Lunch, Wahneta Day Nursery, Chicago, 1922

    Colorized photo showing African American children and caregivers in a 1920s classroom scene depicting daily life reality.

    Newberry Library Report

    The pride of the Harlem Hellfighters and the vision of leaders like Marcus Garvey were powerful symbols of a new consciousness. But the true foundation of progress was being built in quieter places too. The next photos take us further away from the parades and headlines and into the heart of the community. We will see more churches, schools, and neighborhood centers where people supported one another and forged a future day by day.
    #9

    Soldiers Of The 369th 'Harlem Hellfighters' Wearing The Cross Of War Medal, Pose For A Photo On Their Trip Back To New York, 1919

    Group of African American soldiers in 1920s military uniforms, colorized photo showing historical reality of the era.

    Harry Kidd Report

    #10

    Nursery School Children, Mt. Zion Methodist Episcopal Church, Cincinnati, Ohio, 1922

    Group of African American children from the 1920s standing outdoors, showing the African American reality of the era.

    Newberry Library Report

    #11

    Visiting Nurse With Baby At Stewart House, Gary, Indiana, 1922

    African American nurse caring for a sleeping infant in a colorized photo depicting 1920s African American reality.

    Newberry Library Report

    #12

    Laborers At Docks, New Orleans, Louisiana, 1922

    Two African American men unloading a large wooden crate, showing the 1920s work reality in a colorized photo.

    Newberry Library Report

    #13

    Women Workers, East Calvary Church, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, 1922

    Group portrait of African American women in 1920s attire, showcasing the colorized photos revealing their reality.

    Newberry Library Report

    #14

    Women At Dressmaking Class, St. Mark's Church, Chicago, 1922

    African American women sewing and working with vintage sewing machines in a 1920s workshop, colorized photo.

    Newberry Library Report

    #15

    Staff Outside Community House, Sharp Street Memorial Church, Baltimore, Maryland, 1922

    Four African American adults in 1920s attire standing outside Sharp Street Memorial Community House, showing African American reality.

    Newberry Library Report

    #16

    Congregants Inside Tent, East Calvary Church, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, 1922

    Large gathering of African American men and women under a tent, showcasing 1920s community life and culture.

    Newberry Library Report

    While the adults worked, prayed, and organized, the hopes of the entire community rested on its youngest members. The next generation was being raised in a world of immense challenges but also incredible grit. These photos also show us the children of the 1920s in nurseries, in classrooms, and in moments of play. These were the children who would carry the legacy of this pivotal decade into the future.
    #17

    Congregants With Drinking Fountain, Ebenezer Church, Jacksonville, Florida, 1922

    Group of African American men and women in 1920s attire standing outside a building, colorized photo showing African American reality.

    Newberry Library Report

    #18

    Men Working In Foundry, Birmingham, Alabama, 1922

    African American men working at a furnace in an industrial setting, showing 1920s labor and life reality.

    Newberry Library Report

    #19

    Men Cutting Sugar Cane, Reserve Refining Company, Reserve, Louisiana, 1922

    African American workers in a colorized 1920s farm field, showing daily life and labor reality of the era.

    Newberry Library Report

    #20

    Children Playing And Laundry Hanging In Logan Court, Washington, D.C., 1922

    Colorized photo showing African American street life and laundry hanging in the 1920s reflecting African American reality.

    Newberry Library Report

    #21

    Congregants Of Mckeesport Church, Mckeesport, Pennsylvania, 1922

    Group of African American men, women, and children from the 1920s standing behind a wooden fence in a colorized photo.

    Newberry Library Report

    #22

    Congregants At Morning Service, East Calgary Methodist Episcopal Church, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, 1922

    Large gathering of African Americans in church pews, showcasing the African American reality of the 1920s colorized photo.

    Newberry Library Report

    #23

    Bible Class Members, St. Paul's Church, Galveston, Texas, 1922

    Large group of African American men and women in formal 1920s attire posing outside a building, colorized photo showcasing history.

    Newberry Library Report

    #24

    Men Filling Sugar Bags, Reserve Refining Company, Reserve, Louisiana, 1922

    African American workers operating machinery in a 1920s factory showcasing the African American reality of the era.

    Newberry Library Report

