“Would You Graduate 8th Grade In Kansas In 1895?”: Find Out With 10 Arithmetic Questions
Imagine walking into an eighth-grade classroom in Kansas in 1895, and being handed an arithmetic exam with no calculator, no hints, and no multiple-choice answers. 📚
These weren’t trick questions. They tested the everyday math students were expected to master, including fractions and percentages, as well as interest, measurements, and long division.
So here’s your challenge: could you earn your 8th-grade diploma in Kansas back in 1895, or would these vintage math questions leave you scratching your head?
There’s only one way to find out. 🧠
🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀
Image credits: Amaury Michaux
•
Progress:
Not Quite Done Yet!
Discover Your Competitive Edge
Subscribe Premium to Compare Your Stats with Others
More Premium features:
How did you score compared to others?
Your general stats:
|User
|Result
|
Reward
|
|
/ 10
|
|
|
/ 10
|
This is mostly not a tet of arithmetic at all, just intimate knowledge of an ancient system of weights and measures, plus some obscure antiquated terminology. All a bit silly. I mean would anybody, ,just a single reader here, know that "A struck bushel equals 1 1/4 cubic feet. A heaped bushel in general equals 1 1/4 struck bushels".?
Yes. I did not love this quiz a bushel and a peck.Load More Replies...
True. But it is somewhat interesting to see. I didn't care for the image question because the images were too small to look at without trying to click on it to zoom in.
Any answer to #1 is correct, since they ask how would you define the Fundamental Rules of Arithmetic. How you would do it is up to you and known only by you. They made no stipulation about your definition being right.
This is mostly not a tet of arithmetic at all, just intimate knowledge of an ancient system of weights and measures, plus some obscure antiquated terminology. All a bit silly. I mean would anybody, ,just a single reader here, know that "A struck bushel equals 1 1/4 cubic feet. A heaped bushel in general equals 1 1/4 struck bushels".?
Yes. I did not love this quiz a bushel and a peck.Load More Replies...
True. But it is somewhat interesting to see. I didn't care for the image question because the images were too small to look at without trying to click on it to zoom in.
Any answer to #1 is correct, since they ask how would you define the Fundamental Rules of Arithmetic. How you would do it is up to you and known only by you. They made no stipulation about your definition being right.
29
8