“Would You Graduate 8th Grade In Kansas In 1895?”: Find Out With 10 Arithmetic Questions

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Imagine walking into an eighth-grade classroom in Kansas in 1895, and being handed an arithmetic exam with no calculator, no hints, and no multiple-choice answers. 📚

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These weren’t trick questions. They tested the everyday math students were expected to master, including fractions and percentages, as well as interest, measurements, and long division.

So here’s your challenge: could you earn your 8th-grade diploma in Kansas back in 1895, or would these vintage math questions leave you scratching your head?

There’s only one way to find out. 🧠

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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Image credits: Amaury Michaux