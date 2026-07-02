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“Would You Graduate 8th Grade In Kansas In 1895?”: Find Out With 10 Arithmetic Questions
Sepia-toned image of students in a 1895 Kansas classroom, focused on arithmetic questions. Can you graduate 8th grade?
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“Would You Graduate 8th Grade In Kansas In 1895?”: Find Out With 10 Arithmetic Questions

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Imagine walking into an eighth-grade classroom in Kansas in 1895, and being handed an arithmetic exam with no calculator, no hints, and no multiple-choice answers. 📚

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These weren’t trick questions. They tested the everyday math students were expected to master, including fractions and percentages, as well as interest, measurements, and long division.

So here’s your challenge: could you earn your 8th-grade diploma in Kansas back in 1895, or would these vintage math questions leave you scratching your head?

There’s only one way to find out. 🧠

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    A classroom blackboard filled with arithmetic questions, evoking 8th-grade challenges and a bygone era of education.

    Image credits: Amaury Michaux

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    Aleksandra Bereznojūtė

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    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    robert-thornburrow avatar
    Robert T
    Robert T
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I can't even get started on most of these, as the US imperial system is not the same as the old UK one - there are 2240 lbs in a UK ton, but apparently only 2000 in a US one. As to bushels, are they something to do with shrubels?

    1
    1point
    reply
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is mostly not a tet of arithmetic at all, just intimate knowledge of an ancient system of weights and measures, plus some obscure antiquated terminology. All a bit silly. I mean would anybody, ,just a single reader here, know that "A struck bushel equals 1 1/4 cubic feet. A heaped bushel in general equals 1 1/4 struck bushels".?

    1
    1point
    reply
    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes. I did not love this quiz a bushel and a peck.

    0
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    reply
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    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Any answer to #1 is correct, since they ask how would you define the Fundamental Rules of Arithmetic. How you would do it is up to you and known only by you. They made no stipulation about your definition being right.

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    POST
    robert-thornburrow avatar
    Robert T
    Robert T
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I can't even get started on most of these, as the US imperial system is not the same as the old UK one - there are 2240 lbs in a UK ton, but apparently only 2000 in a US one. As to bushels, are they something to do with shrubels?

    1
    1point
    reply
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is mostly not a tet of arithmetic at all, just intimate knowledge of an ancient system of weights and measures, plus some obscure antiquated terminology. All a bit silly. I mean would anybody, ,just a single reader here, know that "A struck bushel equals 1 1/4 cubic feet. A heaped bushel in general equals 1 1/4 struck bushels".?

    1
    1point
    reply
    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes. I did not love this quiz a bushel and a peck.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
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    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Any answer to #1 is correct, since they ask how would you define the Fundamental Rules of Arithmetic. How you would do it is up to you and known only by you. They made no stipulation about your definition being right.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Comments
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