Here’s Our 16 Anonymous Pranks We Made That You Can Mail To Your Annoying Frenemies
Every friend group has one. The coworker who steals your creamer, the neighbour who starts his snowblower at 6 a.m., or that cousin who still hasn't returned your ladder from 2 years ago.
At TheOneAndOnly.ca, we decided laughter was the best revenge… so we started shipping it.
What began as a small Canadian prank idea turned into a full-blown comedy mail operation. Sending out thousands of fake product packages designed to confuse, horrify, and make people laugh until they cry. Every “kit” looks perfectly legit. Complete with labels, barcodes, and packaging so realistic even Canada Post gets curious.
The best part? You can send them anonymously (so your target will never know) or proudly sign your name like a hero of mischief. Here are 16 of our most ridiculous, laugh-out-loud prank packages you can actually mail to your frenemies this Thanksgiving, Christmas, or Secret Santa season. Because in a world that takes itself way too seriously… sometimes we just need a good laugh.
More info: theoneandonly.ca
Sweet… until it wasn’t
What began as a simple breakfast turned into a sticky national cover-up.
PRANKLINE: SyrupGate. The scandal that proved even maple syrup has secrets.
It started with a cup of coffee… and ended with a national scandal
A tale of betrayal, burnt beans, and bold lies. One mug at a time. PRANKLINE: CoffeeGate exposes the dark roast hiding in plain sight.
Before we dive into the pranks, here’s one of our latest “investigations”
PRANKLINE: BeaverGate. A fake Canadian scandal so dramatic, it could only involve maple syrup, beavers, and a shocking cover up.
A mysterious delivery that’ll make your buddy blush at the mailbox
Comes with confidence, awkwardness, and laughter guaranteed.
A “sentimental keepsake” that no one asked for
For the new parents who post every diaper change.
9
0