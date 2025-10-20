Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Here’s Our 16 Anonymous Pranks We Made That You Can Mail To Your Annoying Frenemies
Man holding a funny prank sign about adulting and Santa Claus with lump of coal prank for annoying frenemies mail prank.
User submission
Funny

Here’s Our 16 Anonymous Pranks We Made That You Can Mail To Your Annoying Frenemies

cameronrobins Cameron Robins Community member
Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

9

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Every friend group has one. The coworker who steals your creamer, the neighbour who starts his snowblower at 6 a.m., or that cousin who still hasn't returned your ladder from 2 years ago.

At TheOneAndOnly.ca, we decided laughter was the best revenge… so we started shipping it.

What began as a small Canadian prank idea turned into a full-blown comedy mail operation. Sending out thousands of fake product packages designed to confuse, horrify, and make people laugh until they cry. Every “kit” looks perfectly legit. Complete with labels, barcodes, and packaging so realistic even Canada Post gets curious.

The best part? You can send them anonymously (so your target will never know) or proudly sign your name like a hero of mischief. Here are 16 of our most ridiculous, laugh-out-loud prank packages you can actually mail to your frenemies this Thanksgiving, Christmas, or Secret Santa season. Because in a world that takes itself way too seriously… sometimes we just need a good laugh.

More info: theoneandonly.ca

RELATED:

    Sweet… until it wasn’t

    What began as a simple breakfast turned into a sticky national cover-up.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    PRANKLINE: SyrupGate. The scandal that proved even maple syrup has secrets.

    It started with a cup of coffee… and ended with a national scandal

    A tale of betrayal, burnt beans, and bold lies. One mug at a time. PRANKLINE: CoffeeGate exposes the dark roast hiding in plain sight.

    Before we dive into the pranks, here’s one of our latest “investigations”

    PRANKLINE: BeaverGate. A fake Canadian scandal so dramatic, it could only involve maple syrup, beavers, and a shocking cover up.

    A mysterious delivery that’ll make your buddy blush at the mailbox

    Here's Our 16 Anonymous Pranks We Made That You Can Mail To Your Annoying Frenemies

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comes with confidence, awkwardness, and laughter guaranteed.

    A “sentimental keepsake” that no one asked for

    Here's Our 16 Anonymous Pranks We Made That You Can Mail To Your Annoying Frenemies

    For the new parents who post every diaper change.

    Finally… a fix for people who never use their turn signals. A mechanic’s favorite prank

    Here's Our 16 Anonymous Pranks We Made That You Can Mail To Your Annoying Frenemies

    Guaranteed to cause a brief identity crisis, and then uncontrollable laughter. Comes with fake paperwork for realism

    Here's Our 16 Anonymous Pranks We Made That You Can Mail To Your Annoying Frenemies

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    For that friend who still can’t do their taxes or remember recycling day. Zero responsibility, zero problem

    Here's Our 16 Anonymous Pranks We Made That You Can Mail To Your Annoying Frenemies

    The original Canadian Secret Santa revenge gift. Carbon neutral and emotionally devastating

    Here's Our 16 Anonymous Pranks We Made That You Can Mail To Your Annoying Frenemies

    Nothing says “you’re special” quite like an artfully packaged fake fecal delivery. Sent with love (and brown paper)

    Here's Our 16 Anonymous Pranks We Made That You Can Mail To Your Annoying Frenemies

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comes with fake ear hair, a cane, and a license to complain about “kids these days.” Guaranteed to age you instantly

    Here's Our 16 Anonymous Pranks We Made That You Can Mail To Your Annoying Frenemies

    Therapy on demand. Perfect for that friend who just needs someone to listen quietly while deflating slowly

    Here's Our 16 Anonymous Pranks We Made That You Can Mail To Your Annoying Frenemies

    For every guy who sneezes once and calls it “the plague.” Includes everything except actual sympathy

    Here's Our 16 Anonymous Pranks We Made That You Can Mail To Your Annoying Frenemies

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A fully operational decision making wheel. Because even the toughest men need a little help choosing dinner

    Here's Our 16 Anonymous Pranks We Made That You Can Mail To Your Annoying Frenemies

    Finally, a prize that perfectly fits your coworker who brags about everything. Instant humble pie, delivered to their door

    Here's Our 16 Anonymous Pranks We Made That You Can Mail To Your Annoying Frenemies

    Perfect for that macho buddy who “doesn’t need sunscreen.” Comes with an itinerary and welcome note from the Captain

    Here's Our 16 Anonymous Pranks We Made That You Can Mail To Your Annoying Frenemies

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Christmas gift ideas
    gift ideas
    humor
    Vote arrow up

    9

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    9

    Open list comments

    0

    Cameron Robins

    Cameron Robins

    Author, Community member

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Cameron Robins

    Cameron Robins

    Author, Community member

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Diana Lopetaitė

    Diana Lopetaitė

    Moderator, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there, Pandas! My name is Diana (though some prefer to refer to me as Diane, Deanna, and even Liana sometimes), and I am a Community Post Moderator Lead for Bored Panda. As my position title states, I am one of the people (employed Pandas for bamboo) over here who work with the community side of things on this website to ensure all is well, and while at that, I also help various creators and artists get recognition for the incredible work they do by connecting them to a large worldwide audience. Other than that, outside of work, you can find me brewing a nice cup of coffee, making a pizza from scratch, or baking brownies. I also love traveling, concerts, and cats (heavy on that, because I am a cat mom).

    Read less »
    Diana Lopetaitė

    Diana Lopetaitė

    Moderator, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there, Pandas! My name is Diana (though some prefer to refer to me as Diane, Deanna, and even Liana sometimes), and I am a Community Post Moderator Lead for Bored Panda. As my position title states, I am one of the people (employed Pandas for bamboo) over here who work with the community side of things on this website to ensure all is well, and while at that, I also help various creators and artists get recognition for the incredible work they do by connecting them to a large worldwide audience. Other than that, outside of work, you can find me brewing a nice cup of coffee, making a pizza from scratch, or baking brownies. I also love traveling, concerts, and cats (heavy on that, because I am a cat mom).

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Funny
    Homepage
    Trending
    Funny
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Funny Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT