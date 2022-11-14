Hi all, this is my first post! I wanted to start rendering daily in Blender to get better at quickly coming up with ideas. I decided to play with common phrases that are overused in office settings. These are some of my favorite "memes" from over the past 3 weeks.

If you like, feel free to connect with me on IG, Twitter, Tumblr, YT, etc.

More info: Instagram | reggieperryjr.com | twitter.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

The Daily Grind

The Daily Grind

Report

0points
Nobody Famous
POST
#2

Moving The Goal Post

Moving The Goal Post

Report

0points
Nobody Famous
POST
#3

Throw You Under The Bus

Throw You Under The Bus

Report

0points
Nobody Famous
POST
#4

Ducks In A Row

Ducks In A Row

Report

0points
Nobody Famous
POST
#5

Drinking From The Firehose

Drinking From The Firehose

Report

0points
Nobody Famous
POST
#6

Maintaining The Status Quo

Maintaining The Status Quo

Report

0points
Nobody Famous
POST
#7

Glass Ceilings

Glass Ceilings

Report

0points
Nobody Famous
POST
#8

Bandwidth

Bandwidth

Report

0points
Nobody Famous
POST
#9

Push The Envelope

Push The Envelope

Report

0points
Nobody Famous
POST
#10

Pick Your Brain

Pick Your Brain

Report

0points
Nobody Famous
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#11

Think Outside The Box

Think Outside The Box

Report

0points
Nobody Famous
POST
#12

The Corporate Ladder

The Corporate Ladder

Report

0points
Nobody Famous
POST
#13

Elephant In The Room

Elephant In The Room

Report

0points
Nobody Famous
POST
#14

Put A Pin In It

Put A Pin In It

Report

0points
Nobody Famous
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!