ADVERTISEMENT

My dad got me onto burning CDs even though I wasn't alive when that was popular.

Credit to the owners of these images.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

I Remember When This Was On Every Disc

Vintage anti-piracy message saying you wouldn’t steal a car, part of nostalgic images from early DVD warnings.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
User avatar buddy_da_fweak
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Evanescence Fallen

    Evanescence album cover with dark, gothic band members evoking nostalgic images that make the brain itchy.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar buddy_da_fweak
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    The Old Avp Movie Website

    Alien vs Predator movie promotional site with language options and download links, evoking nostalgic images from early 2000s.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar buddy_da_fweak
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    The Old Resident Evil Website

    Resident Evil movie website screenshot with intense character close-up and vintage early 2000s web design, nostalgic image.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar buddy_da_fweak
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Burning Cd's Was A Great Way To Get Music In A Physical Form. I Wish I Was Alive When Limewire Still Existed!

    Burning Cd's Was A Great Way To Get Music In A Physical Form. I Wish I Was Alive When Limewire Still Existed!

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar buddy_da_fweak
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Did Anybody Here Own An iMac 3?

    A collection of nostalgic gadgets and tech from the early 2000s representing nostalgia and retro memories.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar buddy_da_fweak
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Take A Look At That Carpet!

    Empty movie theater with rows of red seats and a colorful patterned carpet evoking nostalgic images feeling.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar buddy_da_fweak
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    My Favourite From This Album Is 'A Place For My Head'

    Two original Xbox controllers and a Linkin Park Hybrid Theory CD on a dark surface, evoking nostalgic memories.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar buddy_da_fweak
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #9

    The Old Tony Hawk's Underground Website

    Retro Tony Hawk's Underground preorder page featuring game copies, PS2 controller, and branded T-shirts on a dark background.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar buddy_da_fweak
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #10

    Imagine A Combination Of Both...that Was The Slide At My Local Park

    Side-by-side images of nostalgic playground slides, one metal and one yellow plastic tube, evoking childhood memories.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar buddy_da_fweak
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    I Was Biased To Liking Linus Since Watching The Bourne Identity ^ ^

    Ocean’s Eleven vintage website screenshot showing Matt Damon as The Rookie with criminal stats and DVD offer.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar buddy_da_fweak
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #12

    I. Am. Obsessed. With. This. Game. The Second One Is Good Too (We Don't Talk About Watch Dogs Legion...)

    Character from Watch Dogs holding a phone and gun in a cityscape, evoking nostalgic images and urban tech themes.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar buddy_da_fweak
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!