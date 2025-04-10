Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

1000-Lb Sisters’ Tammy Slaton Claims Sister Is ‘Jealous’ Of Her 500-Pound Transformation
Movies&TV, News

1000-Lb Sisters’ Tammy Slaton Claims Sister Is ‘Jealous’ Of Her 500-Pound Transformation

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

19

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Tammy Slaton, known for her role in TLC’s reality series 1000-Lb Sisters, is making headlines again after saying that not everyone in her life is celebrating her weight-loss success—particularly her own sister, Amanda.

In a new clip, Tammy accused Amanda of being “jealous” of her 500-pound transformation and lamented that their relationship had become increasingly strained.

Highlights
  • Reality star Tammy Slaton accuses sister Amanda of jealousy over her weight loss transformation.
  • Tammy's weight loss transformed her from over 725 pounds to 281 pounds.
  • TLC viewers notice strain in Tammy and Amanda's relationship, possibly reaching a breaking point.

The 38-year-old TV personality once weighed over 725 pounds, surprising fans by embarking on a weight-loss journey that left her at just 281 pounds—a number she hadn’t seen on the scale since elementary school.

RELATED:

    Tamara Slaton, star of TLC’s 1000-Lb Sisters, accused her sister of jealousy after losing 500 pounds

    Person in a purple tank top sitting in a living room setting, related to 500-pound transformation.

    Image credits: TLC

    “The spotlight is not on her,” Tammy said. “I’ve lost so much weight. I feel she’s kinda jealous.”

    “[Amanda] is not the pretty sister no more,” she continued.

    Longtime viewers have grown accustomed to the sisters’ rocky relationship, but many believe their situation is reaching a point of no return.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A fight between them, broadcast in December 2024, ended with Tammy being kicked out of Amanda’s guest house, which she had been renting.

    Woman in yellow dress with arms crossed, talking about 500-pound transformation from 1000-Lb Sisters.

    Image credits: TLC

    The argument began when Tammy demanded that her sister make repairs to the guest house—something that Amanda interpreted as Tamara “giving her attitude.” The exchange escalated to the point where Amanda told her sister to “get out of the house and pack her things.”

    Image credits: TLC

    “Amanda has kicked me out of her house, that house, before,” she shared. “I’m not gonna let Amanda hold the house against me ever again. Never let a family member be your landlord. Lesson learned.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Unable to find another property to rent in time, Tammy is now living with her brother Chris, who has become a fan favorite due to his supporting attitude.

    Amy, the other half of 1000-Lb Sisters, has also been dealing with issues, including being arrested for drug possession a few months ago

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by TLC (@tlc)

    The family’s relationship might be strained for more than just living disputes or the results of each member’s separate weight-loss journeys.

    As Bored Panda previously reported, Amy has been in the middle of a battle of her own—one that involves drugs and law enforcement.

    Two sisters sitting on a bench outside, one in a red top, showcasing a significant transformation.

    Image credits: TLC

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Amy was arrested last year, on September 2, at the Tennessee Safari Park in Alamo, where officials responded to a call about a camel bite. When the officials arrived, they immediately noticed what they described as “suspicious odors” coming from Amy’s vehicle.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    After investigating, both Amy and her companion, Brian Scott Lovvorn, were arrested and charged with possession of illegal substances, as well as two counts of child endangerment.

    Person sitting in a chair inside a rustic room, with the text "I lost 500 pounds" above.

    Image credits: queentammy86

    Authorities did not disclose the nature of the substances or the identity of the child involved. Amy shares two sons, Gage and Glenn, with her ex-husband, Michael Halterman, who filed for divorce in March 2023 and requested a restraining order at the time. 

    Amy has since opened up about her struggles with mental health, revealing in an interview with People Magazine that she suffers from bipolar disorder and depression and is prone to “snapping.”

    Ever since the sisters’ falling out, fans of the show have been divided, debating over which sister is in the right

    Fans of the show were quick to take sides, with some asking Tammy to focus on her goals and move forward and others believing that she had as much responsibility as Amanda for their relationship deteriorating.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Tammy never gave Amanda a minute while she was trying to help her. She treated her like dirt,” one user argued.

    “Yeah, she is the glue that holds the family together. Always has everyone’s backs and is the first one to apologize if she messes up,” another replied.

    Image credits: amandahalterman

    Others paint a much different picture of Amanda’s character, with some going so far as to call her “evil” due to the timing of her kicking Tamara out of the house.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “It was her idea to ask Tammy to move into her rental property, and then she kicked her out right after she had to cremate her husband. That is evil. Tammy had every right to be upset.”

    Tammy’s fans pleaded with her to move forward and focus on her successful weight loss journey.

    “You have come so far. Work on this anger towards your sister in therapy. You got this!” a viewer wrote.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tammy’s weight loss after undergoing bariatric surgery surpassed both her doctor’s and family’s expectations

    Two women seated on porch steps, smiling, one in a pink jacket and the other in purple, showcasing weight transformation.

    Image credits: TLC

    Since undergoing bariatric surgery in 2022, she has shed more than 500 pounds, shattering her medical team’s expectations. 

    Tammy went from partially disabled to walking unassisted, no longer reliant on oxygen, and able to fit into a regular-sized car—a stark contrast with the woman viewers met in 2020.

    In contrast to Amanda, Tammy’s brother Chris had only good things to say about her progress. “Tammy’s success makes me ecstatic,” he said. “She’s always been big. Now, she weighs less than me!”

    Viewers are now looking forward to what they believe should be the next step in Tammy’s journey: undergoing body-contouring surgery.

    “Can’t wait to see Tammy get her skin removal and live an even more full life!” one fan wrote.

    “Get your own house!” Fans congratulated Tammy for her progress but urged her to move on

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment with a profile picture expressing a reaction related to Tammy Slaton's transformation.

    Instagram comment praising Tammy Slaton's transformation and encouraging independence.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment suggesting Tammy Slaton buy her own place, mentioning blessings and miracles.

    Tammy Slaton's transformation prompts encouragement to overcome sisterly jealousy and pursue goals in therapy.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment praising Tammy Slaton's 500-pound transformation and advising independence.

    Social media comment discussing Tammy Slaton's transformation and sisterly dynamics.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by user talecia_rn expressing refusal to let grown individuals live with her, emphasizing personal boundaries.

    Comment on Tammy Slaton's transformation: "No one is jealous, girl, just focus on your goals!

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment asking about financial issues related to Tammy Slaton's 500-pound transformation on social media.

    People Also Ask

    • When did 1000 Lbs Sisters debut?

      The reality TV show debuted with a 6-episode season in January 1, 2020.

    • How many siblings does Tammy have?

      Tammy shares both parents with Amy, and only her mother with siblings Misty, Chris, Amanda, and Steven.
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    19

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    19

    Open list comments

    1

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda