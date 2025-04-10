1000-Lb Sisters’ Tammy Slaton Claims Sister Is ‘Jealous’ Of Her 500-Pound Transformation

ADVERTISEMENT

Tammy Slaton, known for her role in TLC’s reality series 1000-Lb Sisters, is making headlines again after saying that not everyone in her life is celebrating her weight-loss success—particularly her own sister, Amanda.

In a new clip, Tammy accused Amanda of being “jealous” of her 500-pound transformation and lamented that their relationship had become increasingly strained.

Highlights Reality star Tammy Slaton accuses sister Amanda of jealousy over her weight loss transformation.

Tammy's weight loss transformed her from over 725 pounds to 281 pounds.

TLC viewers notice strain in Tammy and Amanda's relationship, possibly reaching a breaking point.

The 38-year-old TV personality once weighed over 725 pounds, surprising fans by embarking on a weight-loss journey that left her at just 281 pounds—a number she hadn’t seen on the scale since elementary school.

Tamara Slaton, star of TLC’s 1000-Lb Sisters, accused her sister of jealousy after losing 500 pounds

“The spotlight is not on her,” Tammy said. “I’ve lost so much weight. I feel she’s kinda jealous.”

“[Amanda] is not the pretty sister no more,” she continued.

Longtime viewers have grown accustomed to the sisters’ rocky relationship, but many believe their situation is reaching a point of no return.

A fight between them, broadcast in December 2024, ended with Tammy being kicked out of Amanda’s guest house, which she had been renting.

The argument began when Tammy demanded that her sister make repairs to the guest house—something that Amanda interpreted as Tamara “giving her attitude.” The exchange escalated to the point where Amanda told her sister to “get out of the house and pack her things.”

“Amanda has kicked me out of her house, that house, before,” she shared. “I’m not gonna let Amanda hold the house against me ever again. Never let a family member be your landlord. Lesson learned.”

Unable to find another property to rent in time, Tammy is now living with her brother Chris, who has become a fan favorite due to his supporting attitude.

Amy, the other half of 1000-Lb Sisters, has also been dealing with issues, including being arrested for drug possession a few months ago

The family’s relationship might be strained for more than just living disputes or the results of each member’s separate weight-loss journeys.

As Bored Panda previously reported, Amy has been in the middle of a battle of her own—one that involves drugs and law enforcement.

Amy was arrested last year, on September 2, at the Tennessee Safari Park in Alamo, where officials responded to a call about a camel bite. When the officials arrived, they immediately noticed what they described as “suspicious odors” coming from Amy’s vehicle.

After investigating, both Amy and her companion, Brian Scott Lovvorn, were arrested and charged with possession of illegal substances, as well as two counts of child endangerment.

Authorities did not disclose the nature of the substances or the identity of the child involved. Amy shares two sons, Gage and Glenn, with her ex-husband, Michael Halterman, who filed for divorce in March 2023 and requested a restraining order at the time.

Amy has since opened up about her struggles with mental health, revealing in an interview with People Magazine that she suffers from bipolar disorder and depression and is prone to “snapping.”

Ever since the sisters’ falling out, fans of the show have been divided, debating over which sister is in the right

Fans of the show were quick to take sides, with some asking Tammy to focus on her goals and move forward and others believing that she had as much responsibility as Amanda for their relationship deteriorating.

“Tammy never gave Amanda a minute while she was trying to help her. She treated her like dirt,” one user argued.

“Yeah, she is the glue that holds the family together. Always has everyone’s backs and is the first one to apologize if she messes up,” another replied.

Others paint a much different picture of Amanda’s character, with some going so far as to call her “evil” due to the timing of her kicking Tamara out of the house.

“It was her idea to ask Tammy to move into her rental property, and then she kicked her out right after she had to cremate her husband. That is evil. Tammy had every right to be upset.”

Tammy’s fans pleaded with her to move forward and focus on her successful weight loss journey.

“You have come so far. Work on this anger towards your sister in therapy. You got this!” a viewer wrote.

Tammy’s weight loss after undergoing bariatric surgery surpassed both her doctor’s and family’s expectations

Since undergoing bariatric surgery in 2022, she has shed more than 500 pounds, shattering her medical team’s expectations.

Tammy went from partially disabled to walking unassisted, no longer reliant on oxygen, and able to fit into a regular-sized car—a stark contrast with the woman viewers met in 2020.

In contrast to Amanda, Tammy’s brother Chris had only good things to say about her progress. “Tammy’s success makes me ecstatic,” he said. “She’s always been big. Now, she weighs less than me!”

Viewers are now looking forward to what they believe should be the next step in Tammy’s journey: undergoing body-contouring surgery.

“Can’t wait to see Tammy get her skin removal and live an even more full life!” one fan wrote.



“Get your own house!” Fans congratulated Tammy for her progress but urged her to move on

People Also Ask When did 1000 Lbs Sisters debut? The reality TV show debuted with a 6-episode season in January 1, 2020.

How many siblings does Tammy have? Tammy shares both parents with Amy, and only her mother with siblings Misty, Chris, Amanda, and Steven.