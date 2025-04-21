ADVERTISEMENT

Big Ben isn’t just a clock, it’s a timeless British icon. From royal history to curious trivia, here’s why it deserves your attention.

    1. Big Ben Isn’t the Tower’s Name

    10 Timeless Facts About Big Ben That Might Make You Fall In Love With London Again

    Surprise! Big Ben actually refers to the Great Bell inside the Elizabeth Tower, not the tower itself.

    2. It First Chimed in 1859

    10 Timeless Facts About Big Ben That Might Make You Fall In Love With London Again

    The Great Bell rang for the first time in 1859, marking a moment in time that continues to echo today.

    3. The Tower Is Over 96 Meters Tall

    10 Timeless Facts About Big Ben That Might Make You Fall In Love With London Again

    Standing tall at 96.3 meters, the Elizabeth Tower has dominated the London skyline for more than a century.

    4. Its Clock Faces Are Enormous

    10 Timeless Facts About Big Ben That Might Make You Fall In Love With London Again

    Each of the four clock faces on Big Ben’s tower measures over 7 meters in diameter, grand and visible for miles.

    5. The Bell Weighs Over 13 Tons

    10 Timeless Facts About Big Ben That Might Make You Fall In Love With London Again

    Big Ben, the Great Bell, weighs approximately 13.5 tons and required a specially designed winch to be installed.

    6. It Survived Bombings in World War II

    10 Timeless Facts About Big Ben That Might Make You Fall In Love With London Again

    Despite heavy bombings during the Blitz, Big Ben survived and kept chiming, a powerful symbol of British resilience.

    7. The Chimes Are World-Famous

    10 Timeless Facts About Big Ben That Might Make You Fall In Love With London Again

    The bell’s chimes are instantly recognisable and even broadcast live by the BBC during significant national moments.

    8. It Has Its Own Keeper

    10 Timeless Facts About Big Ben That Might Make You Fall In Love With London Again

    Yes, there’s an official “Keeper of the Great Clock” who maintains the mechanism and adjusts it with penny weights.

    9. The Clock Mechanism Is Manual

    10 Timeless Facts About Big Ben That Might Make You Fall In Love With London Again

    Despite its fame, Big Ben’s timekeeping mechanism is still adjusted manually, making it a marvel of Victorian engineering.

    10. It Recently Underwent Major Restoration

    10 Timeless Facts About Big Ben That Might Make You Fall In Love With London Again

    The tower recently completed a five-year, multimillion-pound restoration, bringing its golden details and historic beauty back to life.

