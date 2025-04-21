10 Timeless Facts About Big Ben That Might Make You Fall In Love With London Again
Big Ben isn’t just a clock, it’s a timeless British icon. From royal history to curious trivia, here’s why it deserves your attention.
1. Big Ben Isn’t the Tower’s Name
Surprise! Big Ben actually refers to the Great Bell inside the Elizabeth Tower, not the tower itself.
2. It First Chimed in 1859
The Great Bell rang for the first time in 1859, marking a moment in time that continues to echo today.
3. The Tower Is Over 96 Meters Tall
Standing tall at 96.3 meters, the Elizabeth Tower has dominated the London skyline for more than a century.
4. Its Clock Faces Are Enormous
Each of the four clock faces on Big Ben’s tower measures over 7 meters in diameter, grand and visible for miles.
5. The Bell Weighs Over 13 Tons
Image credits: www.telegraph.co.uk
Big Ben, the Great Bell, weighs approximately 13.5 tons and required a specially designed winch to be installed.
6. It Survived Bombings in World War II
Image credits: i.ytimg.com
Despite heavy bombings during the Blitz, Big Ben survived and kept chiming, a powerful symbol of British resilience.
7. The Chimes Are World-Famous
The bell’s chimes are instantly recognisable and even broadcast live by the BBC during significant national moments.
8. It Has Its Own Keeper
Image credits: www.telegraph.co.uk
Yes, there’s an official “Keeper of the Great Clock” who maintains the mechanism and adjusts it with penny weights.
9. The Clock Mechanism Is Manual
Image credits: ychef.files.bbci.co.uk
Despite its fame, Big Ben’s timekeeping mechanism is still adjusted manually, making it a marvel of Victorian engineering.
10. It Recently Underwent Major Restoration
The tower recently completed a five-year, multimillion-pound restoration, bringing its golden details and historic beauty back to life.
