I Collected 10 Consumer Stories Of Disappointment With Amazon
Amazon is a huge online shopping platform and many consumers love it. However, sometimes consumers feel disappointed with their services. Here’s the compilation of consumers’ stories from PissedConsumer.com, a review website, about the issues that frustrated customers while shopping with Amazon.
#1 Customers Getting Torn Packages
“...the item wasn’t in the torn package”
#2 Missing Items In The Packages
“...box was also open and damaged upon arrival. The second order did not contain the parts as well…”
#3 Amazon Delivery Constant Errors
“We have gotten our neighbor's boxes NUMEROUS times. The customer service rep that helped me did pretty much nothing…”
#4 Delivery To Wrong Address
“Our complex has several repeating Unit Letters within 4 addresses. Delivery techs have to be accurate in which "Address" and which corresponding "Units" receiver their packages…”
#5 Packages Being Thrown Outside
“My packages were thrown out near the street. Two packages at least 20 feet apart…”
#6 Delivery Left In Bushes
“...I found a package of mine in the bushes behind my house which apparently when it was dropped off at my door has been picked up by someone else…”
#7 Driver Damaging Residential Properties
“...destroyed my neighbor's yard and part of mine. The drive had 4 driveways which he could have used to turn the van around but instead decided to back into the neighbor's and then pull through…”
#8 Smashed Mailbox
“Driver backed out of my driveway smashing my mailbox”
#9 Package Delivered To The Wrong Address
“...This is the 3rd time in a row this has happen. Very aggravated and disappointed”
#10 Package Left In The Street
“Two packages were left approximately 10 feet or more from my front door. But close enough to the street. Visible to unwanted thieves…”
Amazon vs. Ebay
Is there any alternative to Amazon? Another big player in the online shopping space may be eBay. According to a recent survey, when consumers report their issues to Amazon's customer service department, 63% have their issues resolved after the call. Have you ever tried to contact Amazon customer service? Here’s the breakdown of the companies’ customer service from the consumer survey.