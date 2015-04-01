When the cast of a beloved movie or TV series reunites years after the credits stop rolling, time stands still for a moment, and fans can't help but get a little emotional.

Show Full Text

The old castmates of Lord of the Rings recently had dinner together 15 years after the release of their first film together, and their group selfies made Instagram users lose their absolute minds. In 2014, the cast of Mean Girls broke the Internet with a photoshoot to mark the 10th anniversary of their legendary drama. Whether these monumental meet-ups make your heart skip a beat, or make you feel ancient enough to be somebody's great-grandparent, they're a fascinating look at how the stars change over time. We're looking at you, Lindsay Lohan.

Have a scroll through some of our favourite celeb reunions below, and try to figure out who's older - you, or them.

#1 Lord Of The Rings: 2001 Vs. 2017

Lord Of The Rings: 2001 Vs. 2017

amazon.com , dom_monaghan_ Report

27points
Buy Now
POST
Haunted SanDiego 3 minutes ago

Legolas has a fork, why do I think that's so funny

0points
reply
View more comments

#2 Ghostbusters: 1984 Vs. 2016

Ghostbusters: 1984 Vs. 2016

amazon.com , paulfeig Report

17points
Buy Now
POST
Give0rTake 1 hour ago

R.I.P. Egon!

5points
reply

#3 Married With Children 1987 Vs. 2014

Married With Children 1987 Vs. 2014

amazon.com , The Associated Press Report

17points
Buy Now
POST
Amra Chamberlain 29 minutes ago

All time fav show 💕😂

1point
reply
View more comments

#4 About Thelma & Louise: 1991 Vs. 2014

About Thelma & Louise: 1991 Vs. 2014

amazon.com , SusanSarandon Report

16points
Buy Now
POST
Maria Lazaridou 21 minutes ago

They've both aged really well. They still look gorgeous.

1point
reply

#5 Pretty Woman: 1990 Vs. 2016

Pretty Woman: 1990 Vs. 2016

amazon.com , NBC NewsWire Report

12points
Buy Now
POST
Ariadna Ka 13 minutes ago

2nd one is form Runaway bride

0points
reply

#6 Forrest Gump: 1994 Vs. 2014

Forrest Gump: 1994 Vs. 2014

amazon.com , Tom Hanks Report

12points
Buy Now
POST
Amra Chamberlain 25 minutes ago

OMg these 3 Love love love ❤️❤️

0points
reply

#7 Friends: 1994 Vs. 2004 Vs. 2016

Friends: 1994 Vs. 2004 Vs. 2016

Getty Images , NBC Report

11points
POST
Antea Goci 1 hour ago

Wow Chandler aged quickly 😂😂

18points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

#8 Maid In Manhattan: 2002 Vs. 2014

Maid In Manhattan: 2002 Vs. 2014

amazon.com , jlo Report

11points
Buy Now
POST
Tijana Skrbic 25 minutes ago

she probably dating him

5points
reply
View more comments

#9 Star Wars: 1980 Vs. 2013

Star Wars: 1980 Vs. 2013

amazon.com Report

11points
Buy Now
POST
Sara Diogo 18 minutes ago

So sad 2 of them are gone...

1point
reply
View more comments

#10 That '70s Show: 1998 Vs. 2013

That '70s Show: 1998 Vs. 2013

amazon.com , Topher Grace Report

10points
Buy Now
POST