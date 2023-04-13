94 Zero Waste Living Tips That Are Easily Adaptable To Your Own Needs
All week long, you’ve sorted all your trash religiously into bins for plastic, paper, glass, and metal. Come Thursday (or whichever day you’ve designated as the Taking Out Trash Day), you stare in bewilderment at the literal heaps of packages you now must take to the nearest recycle-friendly container. Yup, although sorting your trash for further recycling is already a solid step forward to a more eco-friendly life, there’s still a lot of room to do even better. Enter the zero waste philosophy. Basically, it is what the name says it is - a life where you don’t leave any trash after you! Goodbye heaps of plastic, and au revoir miles of paper!
That’s right, zero waste living sounds like a dream come true to anyone who’s all about preserving our planet Earth, but how to start living zero waste? It isn’t like you’d be very welcome to go to your nearest Walmart with your own jars, cotton bags, and beeswaxed paper to wrap your stuff in! Worry not; you’ll find tons of useful zero waste tips in this article! And you know, you can always start with little steps, like using reusable cloth pieces instead of paper towels, and then adding in more and more zero waste hacks to your daily routine once you feel comfortable enough with those little changes. Still, if you’re more of an ‘all in or nothing’ person, you’ll find these useful tips very doable and easily adaptable to your own life.
Now, ready to glean some info on how a zero waste lifestyle could look? If so, you know the drill - scroll down below until you reach the submissions, read the zero waste tips, and give your vote for the ones that seemed the most enlightening. After all that is well done, share this article with your friends. Who knows, they might be in for a zero waste challenge!
If It’s A 30 Minute Or Less Walk, Get Outside Instead Of Driving
Try Canning To Preserve Food
I love to watch canning videos on YouTube. It's like the Bob Ross of Food Preservation.
Learn To Regrow Kitchen Scraps
Don’t Leave Your House Without A Full Reusable Water Bottle
Also, don't drive your Kubota to the liquor store to get beer. According to Officer Kirby, it is technically drunk driving.
Buy Food Without Packaging Or Minimal Packaging
But don't put blueberries or strawberries in the dishwasher to remove StrangerGerms.
Turn The Water Off While Brushing Your Teeth
Unless your teeth are removable. Then you can put them in the silverware rack of your dishwasher.
Check Out Your Farmers Market
Learn How To Freeze Your Food Without Plastic So It Doesn’t Go To Waste
You can reuse plastic freezer bags. Turn them inside out, put them in the dishwasher, dry on counter.
Start A Backyard Compost
Line Dry A Load Instead Of Using The Dryer
*those of us living in freezing climates jotting this down for later (global warming)*
Always Run A Full Dishwasher Or Load Of Clothes
Don't put your clothes in the dishwasher and don't put your dishes in the wash machine. The warning labels write themselves.
Wash Your Clothes In Cold Water When You Can
Keep A Stocked Pantry To Avoid Getting Takeout On Busy Nights
Or because Nostradomus said we would all become cannibals in 2023, and chutney pairs nicely with white meat.
Pick Up Litter When You’re Out And Dispose Of It Properly
Join A Community Garden
Donate Unused Items In Good Condition To Support The Second-Hand Market
Think Second-Hand First When Purchasing Something
Swap Your Plastic Toothbrush For A Bamboo Toothbrush
Build A Zero Waste Kit And Put In The Trunk Of Your Car Or Carry It With You When You’ll Be Out So You’ll Always Be Prepared
Change Light Bulbs To LEDs
Bring Reusable Produce Bags For Fruits And Veggies
Don’t Buy Anything Impulsively!
*everyone on bored panda impulsively purchases with the credit card that is so clearly shown*
Meal Plan To Avoid Food Waste
Store Your Food Properly To Make It Last Longer
Ask For No Plastic And Reused Packaging Materials For Online Orders
Ask For A Real Mug At The Coffee Shop When Staying In
Bring Your Own To-Go Cup When Getting Coffee On The Run
Wrap Presents In Newsprint!
Switch From A Plastic Disposable Razor To A Metal Safety Razor
Learn Where To Properly Dispose Of Items Like Gift Cards, Old Cell Phones, Batteries And Unusable Cords Can Be Turned In
Make Your Morning Cup Of Coffee With A French Press Or Pour Over With A Reusable Filter To Avoid Extra Waste
Try To Shrink The Amount You Recycle. Zero Waste Is About Recycling Less Not More
Avoid Receipts When Out, Ask If One Has To Be Printed
Ask For No Straw In Your Drink Order When Out
Bring your own stainless steel straw! (Doubles as a shiv if this get dicey.)
Ditch Tissues For Handkerchiefs
And when you get home, don’t throw that stuff away! Add the contents of your handkerchief to your compost bin!
Pick Up A Lonely Banana
Speak soothingly to it. You will have a friend for life.
Get A Library Card To Support Your Local Sharing Economy
Try Elderberry Syrup If You Feel A Cold Coming On Instead Of Immediately Reaching For A Plastic Pill Bottle
Wash Clothes When They Are Actually Dirty, Instead Of After Only One Wear
Open A Window To Cool Down Your Home Or Air It Out
Try To Avoid Palm Oil
You can identify palm oil because the bottle will show tiny green coconuts like the ones in this photo.
Surround Yourself With Items That Serve Multiple Purposes To Streamline And Cut Excess Junk
Use Bar Soap Instead Of Liquid Soap, It Tends To Come With Less Packaging
Put On A Sweater And Socks Before Turning Up The Heat
Make Your Own Face Mask From Stuff In Your Pantry
Get Some Houseplants At A Local Nursery To Purify Your Air, Don’t Forget To Return The Little Plastic Pots!
Get Rid Of Pests Naturally
Unplug Electronics When Not In Use
Buy More Locally Made Goods
Learn To Repair Something When It Breaks
Plant A Small Garden
Make Your Own Febreze Spray To Freshen Your Room For Pennies!
The few pennies I have don’t care what the room smells like.