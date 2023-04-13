All week long, you’ve sorted all your trash religiously into bins for plastic, paper, glass, and metal. Come Thursday (or whichever day you’ve designated as the Taking Out Trash Day), you stare in bewilderment at the literal heaps of packages you now must take to the nearest recycle-friendly container. Yup, although sorting your trash for further recycling is already a solid step forward to a more eco-friendly life, there’s still a lot of room to do even better. Enter the zero waste philosophy. Basically, it is what the name says it is - a life where you don’t leave any trash after you! Goodbye heaps of plastic, and au revoir miles of paper!

That’s right, zero waste living sounds like a dream come true to anyone who’s all about preserving our planet Earth, but how to start living zero waste? It isn’t like you’d be very welcome to go to your nearest Walmart with your own jars, cotton bags, and beeswaxed paper to wrap your stuff in! Worry not; you’ll find tons of useful zero waste tips in this article! And you know, you can always start with little steps, like using reusable cloth pieces instead of paper towels, and then adding in more and more zero waste hacks to your daily routine once you feel comfortable enough with those little changes. Still, if you’re more of an ‘all in or nothing’ person, you’ll find these useful tips very doable and easily adaptable to your own life. 

Now, ready to glean some info on how a zero waste lifestyle could look? If so, you know the drill - scroll down below until you reach the submissions, read the zero waste tips, and give your vote for the ones that seemed the most enlightening. After all that is well done, share this article with your friends. Who knows, they might be in for a zero waste challenge!

#1

If It’s A 30 Minute Or Less Walk, Get Outside Instead Of Driving

Invariably someone will complain that this advice is mean and unfair to people who are physically unable to walk or who live in places where it’s unsafe to walk - but these are all just suggestions, not government mandates.

#2

Try Canning To Preserve Food

I love to watch canning videos on YouTube. It's like the Bob Ross of Food Preservation.

#3

Learn To Regrow Kitchen Scraps

This does not work with goldfish.

#4

Don’t Leave Your House Without A Full Reusable Water Bottle

#5

Buy Food Without Packaging Or Minimal Packaging

#6

Turn The Water Off While Brushing Your Teeth

#7

Check Out Your Farmers Market

#8

Learn How To Freeze Your Food Without Plastic So It Doesn’t Go To Waste

#9

Start A Backyard Compost

#10

Line Dry A Load Instead Of Using The Dryer

#11

Always Run A Full Dishwasher Or Load Of Clothes

#12

Wash Your Clothes In Cold Water When You Can

#13

Keep A Stocked Pantry To Avoid Getting Takeout On Busy Nights

#14

Pick Up Litter When You’re Out And Dispose Of It Properly

#15

Join A Community Garden

#16

Donate Unused Items In Good Condition To Support The Second-Hand Market

#17

Think Second-Hand First When Purchasing Something

#18

Swap Your Plastic Toothbrush For A Bamboo Toothbrush

#19

Build A Zero Waste Kit And Put In The Trunk Of Your Car Or Carry It With You When You’ll Be Out So You’ll Always Be Prepared

#20

Change Light Bulbs To LEDs

#21

Bring Reusable Produce Bags For Fruits And Veggies

#22

Don’t Buy Anything Impulsively!

#23

Meal Plan To Avoid Food Waste

#24

Store Your Food Properly To Make It Last Longer

#25

Ask For No Plastic And Reused Packaging Materials For Online Orders

#26

Ask For A Real Mug At The Coffee Shop When Staying In

#28

Wrap Presents In Newsprint!

#29

Switch From A Plastic Disposable Razor To A Metal Safety Razor

#30

Learn Where To Properly Dispose Of Items Like Gift Cards, Old Cell Phones, Batteries And Unusable Cords Can Be Turned In

#31

Make Your Morning Cup Of Coffee With A French Press Or Pour Over With A Reusable Filter To Avoid Extra Waste

#32

Try To Shrink The Amount You Recycle. Zero Waste Is About Recycling Less Not More

#33

Avoid Receipts When Out, Ask If One Has To Be Printed

#34

Ask For No Straw In Your Drink Order When Out

#35

Ditch Tissues For Handkerchiefs

#36

Pick Up A Lonely Banana

#37

Get A Library Card To Support Your Local Sharing Economy

#38

Try Elderberry Syrup If You Feel A Cold Coming On Instead Of Immediately Reaching For A Plastic Pill Bottle

#39

Wash Clothes When They Are Actually Dirty, Instead Of After Only One Wear

#40

Open A Window To Cool Down Your Home Or Air It Out

#41

Try To Avoid Palm Oil

#42

Surround Yourself With Items That Serve Multiple Purposes To Streamline And Cut Excess Junk

#43

Use Bar Soap Instead Of Liquid Soap, It Tends To Come With Less Packaging

#44

Put On A Sweater And Socks Before Turning Up The Heat

#45

Make Your Own Face Mask From Stuff In Your Pantry

#46

Get Some Houseplants At A Local Nursery To Purify Your Air, Don’t Forget To Return The Little Plastic Pots!

#47

Get Rid Of Pests Naturally

#48

Unplug Electronics When Not In Use

#49

Buy More Locally Made Goods

#50

Learn To Repair Something When It Breaks

#51

Plant A Small Garden

#52

Make Your Own Febreze Spray To Freshen Your Room For Pennies!

#53

Surround Yourself With Tools And Items That Are Meant To Last A Lifetime. Try To Only Buy Objects Once

#54

Look Into Collecting Rainwater Or A Greywater System

#55

Find Your Local Cobbler To Repair Tired Shoes

#56

Pack Your Lunch Instead Of Eating Out Every Day

#57

Try Homemade Mouthwash

#58

Ditch Plastic Shower Loofahs For A Real Loofah Or A Bamboo Bath Brush

#59

Bring Your Own Container For To-Go Food And Leftovers

#60

Ditch Paper Towels And Use Tea Towels And Rags

#61

Look Into Rechargeable Batteries Instead Of Disposables

#62

Serve Dinner With Cloth Napkins

#63

Keep A Bucket In The Shower To Water Plants Or Flush The Toilet

#64

Try Wheatless Wednesdays To Cut Back On Intensive Grain Farming

#65

Find Your Local Tailor To Help With Clothing Repairs

#66

Ask Yourself If You Truly Need It Before Making Any Purchases

#67

Go Paperless For All Your Bills

#68

Host A Clothing Swap With Friends

Host A Clothing Swap With Friends