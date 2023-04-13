All week long, you’ve sorted all your trash religiously into bins for plastic, paper, glass, and metal. Come Thursday (or whichever day you’ve designated as the Taking Out Trash Day), you stare in bewilderment at the literal heaps of packages you now must take to the nearest recycle-friendly container. Yup, although sorting your trash for further recycling is already a solid step forward to a more eco-friendly life, there’s still a lot of room to do even better. Enter the zero waste philosophy. Basically, it is what the name says it is - a life where you don’t leave any trash after you! Goodbye heaps of plastic, and au revoir miles of paper!

That’s right, zero waste living sounds like a dream come true to anyone who’s all about preserving our planet Earth, but how to start living zero waste? It isn’t like you’d be very welcome to go to your nearest Walmart with your own jars, cotton bags, and beeswaxed paper to wrap your stuff in! Worry not; you’ll find tons of useful zero waste tips in this article! And you know, you can always start with little steps, like using reusable cloth pieces instead of paper towels, and then adding in more and more zero waste hacks to your daily routine once you feel comfortable enough with those little changes. Still, if you’re more of an ‘all in or nothing’ person, you’ll find these useful tips very doable and easily adaptable to your own life.

Now, ready to glean some info on how a zero waste lifestyle could look? If so, you know the drill - scroll down below until you reach the submissions, read the zero waste tips, and give your vote for the ones that seemed the most enlightening. After all that is well done, share this article with your friends. Who knows, they might be in for a zero waste challenge!