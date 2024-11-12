Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Teacher Finds A Perfect Way To Deal With AI-Using Students: “We Both Knew What They Did”
Entitled People, Social Issues

Teacher Finds A Perfect Way To Deal With AI-Using Students: “We Both Knew What They Did”

Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

31

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

Cheating among students isn’t exactly breaking news. In fact, surveys reveal that anywhere from 75% to 98% of college students admit they cheated in high school. Except now, with AI tools at their disposal, it’s even easier to get away with—and it’s raising concerns among educators.

One English teacher, however, decided they weren’t going to be outsmarted. They came up with a clever plan to catch students using AI to complete their assignments and shared the details on Reddit.

Read all about it below!

RELATED:

    AI tools have made it easier than ever for students to cheat on assignments

    Image credits: valeriygoncharukphoto/Envato (not the actual photo)

    But one English teacher decided they weren’t going to be outsmarted

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: seventyfourimages/Envato (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: 50_Many_Questions

    Commenters praised the teacher and chimed in with their own ideas for tackling AI

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Others shared similar stories of how people are finding creative ways to handle ChatGPT

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    31

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    31

    Open list comments

    2

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Kyiv-born, Vilnius-dwelling writer with a suitcase full of curiosity. My Master's in International Communication fuels my love for exploring different stories. Whether I'm putting pen to paper (or fingers to keyboard), you might catch me out and about with my film camera, cycling around, or on a quest for the perfect coffee spot. Occasionally seen trying to find inner peace on the yoga mat.

    Read less »
    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Kyiv-born, Vilnius-dwelling writer with a suitcase full of curiosity. My Master's in International Communication fuels my love for exploring different stories. Whether I'm putting pen to paper (or fingers to keyboard), you might catch me out and about with my film camera, cycling around, or on a quest for the perfect coffee spot. Occasionally seen trying to find inner peace on the yoga mat.

    Read less »
    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

    Read less »
    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    nelsonalvarezsaez avatar
    Nelson Álvarez Sáez
    Nelson Álvarez Sáez
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If in doubt, I just copy/paste the story into chatgpt and ask it if it's its creation or the student's.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    oleksandra-kyryliuk avatar
    Oleksandra Kyryliuk
    Oleksandra Kyryliuk
    BoredPanda Staff
    Verified Premium     1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Unfortunately, this approach isn’t very reliable. ChatGPT often confuses other people’s work as its own

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    POST
    nelsonalvarezsaez avatar
    Nelson Álvarez Sáez
    Nelson Álvarez Sáez
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If in doubt, I just copy/paste the story into chatgpt and ask it if it's its creation or the student's.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    oleksandra-kyryliuk avatar
    Oleksandra Kyryliuk
    Oleksandra Kyryliuk
    BoredPanda Staff
    Verified Premium     1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Unfortunately, this approach isn’t very reliable. ChatGPT often confuses other people’s work as its own

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Social Issues
    Homepage
    Trending
    Social Issues
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Social Issues Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda