“Is Your Life A Thriller Or A Rom-Com?”: Find Out In This 28-Question Personality Quiz

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Every life has a certain feel to it. Some people’s days are full of urgency and unanswered questions, and others’ are warm, cozy, and exactly how they want them. Most of us land somewhere in between, but there’s usually one genre that fits better than the rest.

Go through 28 questions about your day-to-day life and see which genre comes up. Just pick whatever feels most like you – no overthinking needed.

By the end, you’ll have your genre. Whether that’s a good thing is entirely up to you.

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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