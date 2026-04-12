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“Is Your Life A Thriller Or A Rom-Com?”: Find Out In This 28-Question Personality Quiz
Hand holding Samsung remote pointing at TV screen, concept for personality quiz thriller or rom-com life style.
Quizzes
Entertainment

“Is Your Life A Thriller Or A Rom-Com?”: Find Out In This 28-Question Personality Quiz

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Every life has a certain feel to it. Some people’s days are full of urgency and unanswered questions, and others’ are warm, cozy, and exactly how they want them. Most of us land somewhere in between, but there’s usually one genre that fits better than the rest.

Go through 28 questions about your day-to-day life and see which genre comes up. Just pick whatever feels most like you – no overthinking needed.

By the end, you’ll have your genre. Whether that’s a good thing is entirely up to you.

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

 

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    Daria Ives

    Daria Ives

    Writer, Trivia Content Writer

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    Trivia writer at Bored Panda with a soft spot for personality quizzes, pop culture, and all things quirky. I love psychology & the little things people don't usually say out loud. I draw inspiration from that and various stuff online to create quizzes that help you discover something new about yourself (or at least laugh along the way).

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    Daria Ives

    Daria Ives

    Writer, Trivia Content Writer

    Read more »

    Trivia writer at Bored Panda with a soft spot for personality quizzes, pop culture, and all things quirky. I love psychology & the little things people don't usually say out loud. I draw inspiration from that and various stuff online to create quizzes that help you discover something new about yourself (or at least laugh along the way).

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, Photo Editor

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    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

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    Erika Saikovskytė

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    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

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    What do you think ?
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    jr_15 avatar
    PrettyJoyBird
    PrettyJoyBird
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Indie coming of age drama. Sounds about right.

    1
    1point
    reply
    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I got that too. I'm 52. If I don't come of age soon I'll be coming of coffin... 😉

    0
    0points
    reply
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    kkermes avatar
    Kim Kermes
    Kim Kermes
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Way off. Though I'm not sure there is a genre to describe my life. Maybe a science fiction dark comedy musical? Would someone like to write it with me?

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    0points
    reply
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    jr_15 avatar
    PrettyJoyBird
    PrettyJoyBird
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Indie coming of age drama. Sounds about right.

    1
    1point
    reply
    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I got that too. I'm 52. If I don't come of age soon I'll be coming of coffin... 😉

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    kkermes avatar
    Kim Kermes
    Kim Kermes
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Way off. Though I'm not sure there is a genre to describe my life. Maybe a science fiction dark comedy musical? Would someone like to write it with me?

    0
    0points
    reply
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