“Are You Logical Or Instinctive?”: Discover Your Decision Style In This 28-Question Quiz

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Every day brings a stream of choices. Some are quick and automatic, others make you pause for a moment and think. Over time, most of us develop a certain way of dealing with decisions – whether that means planning carefully, trusting a gut feeling, asking around, or occasionally putting things off.

This quiz looks at 28 small scenarios and everyday choices to get a sense of how you usually approach decisions. There’s no right strategy here – everyone has their own style.

Just pick the answers that feel most like you, and by the end, you’ll see what kind of decision-maker you tend to be.

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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