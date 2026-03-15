“Are You Logical Or Instinctive?”: Discover Your Decision Style In This 28-Question Quiz
Every day brings a stream of choices. Some are quick and automatic, others make you pause for a moment and think. Over time, most of us develop a certain way of dealing with decisions – whether that means planning carefully, trusting a gut feeling, asking around, or occasionally putting things off.
This quiz looks at 28 small scenarios and everyday choices to get a sense of how you usually approach decisions. There’s no right strategy here – everyone has their own style.
Just pick the answers that feel most like you, and by the end, you’ll see what kind of decision-maker you tend to be.
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The Gut Navigator Instinct is your internal GPS and you rarely stop to ask for directions. Whether it is choosing tacos or a career move, you trust the subtle nudge in your ribcage more than any spreadsheet. Most days that sixth sense serves you well, gifting speed and confidence. Occasionally, though, a detour sign appears after you have already hit the gas. A tiny pause for reflection can make those leaps feel even lighter.
The Artful Dodger You are the reigning hide-and-seek champion of decisions, skillfully ducking commitments until they fade or solve themselves. This talent spares you hasty mistakes and occasionally gifts pleasant surprises. Still, stalled choices can turn into sneaky stress shadows. Experiment with making a tiny call - any call - just to feel the breeze of progress. You might find that moving forward is less scary than standing still.
The Gut Navigator Instinct is your internal GPS and you rarely stop to ask for directions. Whether it is choosing tacos or a career move, you trust the subtle nudge in your ribcage more than any spreadsheet. Most days that sixth sense serves you well, gifting speed and confidence. Occasionally, though, a detour sign appears after you have already hit the gas. A tiny pause for reflection can make those leaps feel even lighter.
The Artful Dodger You are the reigning hide-and-seek champion of decisions, skillfully ducking commitments until they fade or solve themselves. This talent spares you hasty mistakes and occasionally gifts pleasant surprises. Still, stalled choices can turn into sneaky stress shadows. Experiment with making a tiny call - any call - just to feel the breeze of progress. You might find that moving forward is less scary than standing still.
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