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“Are You Logical Or Instinctive?”: Discover Your Decision Style In This 28-Question Quiz
Group of diverse people stacking hands together symbolizing teamwork and logical or instinctive decision styles quiz.
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“Are You Logical Or Instinctive?”: Discover Your Decision Style In This 28-Question Quiz

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Every day brings a stream of choices. Some are quick and automatic, others make you pause for a moment and think. Over time, most of us develop a certain way of dealing with decisions – whether that means planning carefully, trusting a gut feeling, asking around, or occasionally putting things off.

This quiz looks at 28 small scenarios and everyday choices to get a sense of how you usually approach decisions. There’s no right strategy here – everyone has their own style.

Just pick the answers that feel most like you, and by the end, you’ll see what kind of decision-maker you tend to be.

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

 

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    Daria Ives

    Daria Ives

    Writer, Trivia Content Writer

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    Trivia writer at Bored Panda with a soft spot for personality quizzes, pop culture, and all things quirky. I love psychology & the little things people don't usually say out loud. I draw inspiration from that and various stuff online to create quizzes that help you discover something new about yourself (or at least laugh along the way).

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    Daria Ives

    Daria Ives

    Writer, Trivia Content Writer

    Read more »

    Trivia writer at Bored Panda with a soft spot for personality quizzes, pop culture, and all things quirky. I love psychology & the little things people don't usually say out loud. I draw inspiration from that and various stuff online to create quizzes that help you discover something new about yourself (or at least laugh along the way).

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, Photo Editor

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    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

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    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, Photo Editor

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    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

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    What do you think ?
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    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The gut navigator. Sounds about right.

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    0points
    reply
    barrylittle avatar
    Phantom Phoenix
    Phantom Phoenix
    Community Member
    Premium     27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The Gut Navigator Instinct is your internal GPS and you rarely stop to ask for directions. Whether it is choosing tacos or a career move, you trust the subtle nudge in your ribcage more than any spreadsheet. Most days that sixth sense serves you well, gifting speed and confidence. Occasionally, though, a detour sign appears after you have already hit the gas. A tiny pause for reflection can make those leaps feel even lighter.

    0
    0points
    reply
    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The Artful Dodger You are the reigning hide-and-seek champion of decisions, skillfully ducking commitments until they fade or solve themselves. This talent spares you hasty mistakes and occasionally gifts pleasant surprises. Still, stalled choices can turn into sneaky stress shadows. Experiment with making a tiny call - any call - just to feel the breeze of progress. You might find that moving forward is less scary than standing still.

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    POST
    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The gut navigator. Sounds about right.

    0
    0points
    reply
    barrylittle avatar
    Phantom Phoenix
    Phantom Phoenix
    Community Member
    Premium     27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The Gut Navigator Instinct is your internal GPS and you rarely stop to ask for directions. Whether it is choosing tacos or a career move, you trust the subtle nudge in your ribcage more than any spreadsheet. Most days that sixth sense serves you well, gifting speed and confidence. Occasionally, though, a detour sign appears after you have already hit the gas. A tiny pause for reflection can make those leaps feel even lighter.

    0
    0points
    reply
    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The Artful Dodger You are the reigning hide-and-seek champion of decisions, skillfully ducking commitments until they fade or solve themselves. This talent spares you hasty mistakes and occasionally gifts pleasant surprises. Still, stalled choices can turn into sneaky stress shadows. Experiment with making a tiny call - any call - just to feel the breeze of progress. You might find that moving forward is less scary than standing still.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Comments
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