If you’re part of the younger crowd, feel free to take some notes. But if you’re at least 30, hopefully, this list doesn’t make you feel too old or regretful .

Commenters shared the mistakes they feel young people could avoid committing, from ignoring bad posture to poor financial planning and settling for second best.

However, Father Time waits for no one. Before you know it, you’ll be in your 40s, remembering what you’ve taken for granted . You’ll also likely be one of those answering this Reddit question : “What’s something people in their 20s don’t realize will affect them when they get older?”

When you’re in your 20s, you have your entire life ahead of you. The world is your oyster, and your lack of experience and wisdom may make you feel naively invincible.

#1 Know when to walk away. From buying something, to terrible jobs, to relationships.



You will look back at periods of time when you should have walked away.

#2 Taking care of your teeth!



Dental pain is awful and treatment is expensive - and insurance coverage can be poor.



Brush and floss twice a day!

#3 Not sleeping enough! You think you can get by on 4 hours now, but trust me, your 40-year-old self will be begging for naps like it’s a luxury.

#4 In your 20s, it can be easy to overlook how important it is to save and invest early. I wish I had started building my savings and understanding finances back then, as it makes a big difference in your 30s and beyond. Take some time to learn about financial planning; it really pays off later.

#5 Stretching!!!!! Before everything !!!!! I stretch before I take a s**t now.

#6 Not using sunscreen. I have friends who use to spend their entire summer laid out in the sun with no kind of sun protection, and now they look ten years older than their age.

#7 It’s important to find hobbies or interests outside of work. In your 20s, it might feel like you have all the time in the world, but those passions can keep you grounded as life gets hectic.

#8 Posture.





I'm in my early 30s trying to correct downright abysmal posture and if it's this bad now I can hardly imagine what 10 more years of this would do to me.

#9 You are going to have to be responsible, clean, organize, and cook until the day you die. The earlier you learn how to do these things efficiently, the better off you will be later on.

#10 How important mental health is! In your 20s, it feels like you can bounce back from anything, but those habits and stressors can really catch up with you later.



Cannedseaslug:



Early mental health treatment. Some people spiral and will never be able to be pulled out from severe bipolar and schizophrenia. These diseases make it so they don’t believe they have problems and become resistant to getting help. Depression can prevent you from having a fulfilling life. Alcohol and d**g rehab before your organs and brain are destroyed. You can dial 211 on your phone and they can help. It’s anonymous and it can connect you or someone you know to resources near you.

#11 Marriage.



I'm not really being flippant. What you want in a partner when you're 25, and what you want when you're 45, are very different things. Now, it's entirely possible your partner will, as they age and mature, grow in to whatyou need as you need. It's also very possible they will change in ways that are very much not what you want, and now you're got a house and 2 kids making things complicated.



I would never straight up say people shouldn't get married in their 20's. But I would say don't rush anything, and don't get married because you've been together for x months or years so it's time. Go in with your eyes open, and having really talked with your partner about what they want and where they see themselves in 10 years. If that doesn't align with where you see your self, and they are incompatible, it's time for another serious talk.

#12 Getting piercings in and around your mouth can cause broken teeth and receding gums. 2 grand with private health insurance for a crown, plus the money I’ve spent on multiple fillings.

#13 Many people in their 20s don't realize that poor eating habits and lack of consistent exercise can lead to significant health issues in their 40s and beyond.

#14 Vaping! I’ve smoked for over 25 years and I’m sure everyone that starts vaping at a young age now will be addicted forever. It’s not like you’re not addicted anymore, it’s just that you’re able to control it (but for how long?).

#15 Not paying attention to their back.

#16 Being obese. You can deal with it in your 20's. It's like a frog in a pot of boiling water by the time you hit your 40's. You'll feel "normal", but being obese puts CONSTANT physical strain on your body.

#17 Don't mess with your eyebrows!

Because at least in my day we would tweeze the heck out of them and now that I'm older they're spotty. If I could go back I'd leave them the hell alone.

#18 Protect and stregthen your knees!

#19 Work your core! It will help strengthen your back and prevent a LOT of back problems when you're older. Plank for 3 minutes a day is all it takes.

#20 Get into a habit of a good skincare routine.



Never stop learning.



If you are attractive learn to develop your personality.

#21 It's a good time to start putting serious thought into your personal values. I didn't do much of that (maybe most do) and it resulted in some behavior i have shame around today. Otherwise have some fun!

#22 Take care of your ears. Hearing loss is permanent and sometimes results in tinnitus. It can be bad for some people to the point they contemplate s*icide. See the tinnitus sub reddit if you want some depressing stories.

#23 A lot of things that you find so important in your 20s will not be important at all in your 40s.

#24 Wear good shoes! Allthose cheap shoes with no support really come back to haunt you later in life!

#25 Partying. I used to rave like there's no tomorrow. Now I have tinnitus and a busted knee.

#26 Racking up debt. It gets you into a cycle that can be hard to break, even if you have a high paying job.

#27 Being happy with how you look because it all goes to s**t.

#28 Spend money to get quality products for things that separate you from the floor. Mattress, shoes, desk chair, couch, etc.



Over time your body will thank you.

#29 How easy it was to make friends in my 20s. In my 20s, most people didn’t have kids yet so we all had lots of free time to go out and have fun. I never married and don’t have kids. I now make friends with empty nesters who are usually 55+, but they don’t really have the same energy level to do the activities I like.

#30 Two things:



1) Settling. Don't think 'this is good enough for now'. The low paying job that's easy, the college courses that aren't challenging, the apartment that's run down. Think about the future and push to improve your life.



2) Social circles that aren't maintained fall away. My brothers were all very sociable in their teens and 20s, partying and what not. But as life got busy they stopped putting in the effort and it all fell away. They're older now and have very few actual friends.

#31 I was a speed cyclist when I was young. When I was around 40 I realized how busted my knees were, and eventually, I needed a cane.

#32 Drinking alcohol. Zero benefits, esaily addictive, empty calories. It may seem fun to be drunk but in the long run, it's not worth it.

#33 Underestimating the addictive nature of tobacco.

#34 Learn to cook from scratch. Basic raw ingredients are healthier than processed. You can batch cook and meal prep and once you know how and get in the habit it’s as easy at heating up cr*ppy processed food.

#35 Coming from someone in a trade, don't kneel on hard surfaces without some sort of protection. Be it pads or a chunk of foam or even a rolled up towel in a pinch. Osteoarthritis will find you...

On that note, also wear any other PPE required in your work environment.

#36 Always lift with your legs, absolutely always. You don't want pain from just bending over slightly because "you've got it".

#37 Do not sit around too much and never stop moving. Some of my coworkers, family and friends are already having problems with stairs, hills and such and frankly it's kind of scaring me. There is a fine balance between rest and movement - you don't need to overdo it but don't sit down too long as it will catch up with you!!!

#38 The way you manage your time now will determine your work-life balance later.

#39 Cut back on the carbs and sugar now. Diabetes sucks and treating food almost like poison is really doing a number on my mental health.

#40 The obvious stuff:



1. Wear sunscreen



2. Don't drink too much



3. Stop smoking



4. Exercise



5. Sleep







The less obvious stuff:



1. Socializing and making friends becomes harder as you get older, especially if your life revolves around going out to bars and hanging out. I hit 40 and my body just doesn't want to do that anymore. Having hobbies that don't center around drinking goes a long way.



2. If you haven't learned how to budget money and put aside some for retirement, you're going to be working late into your life. Start early and save yourself the heartache.



3. Protect your hearing. if you're going out to shows and cranking up the volume on your headphones you're going to have a hard time hearing in your 40s and 50s.



4. Travel, especially outdoors travel, becomes harder. I do a lot of hiking and backpacking, and trips I used to think about in my 20s aren't trips I can do now. You also start having more obligations around family and kids so getting time to get away becomes harder. Do it now :).

#41 Learn to be patient, respectful of others, keep your mind open, and do your best. Not everyone will agree with you but that doesn't make them a bad person. Learn to work with and enjoy the company of others with whom you have disagreements.

#42 Maintenance habits. A lack of maintenance in all sectors won’t show its consequences for decades. Take care of your teeth, your health, your skin, really anything that you care about the quality of.

#43 You may love your job and be really good at it...but at some point as you age, you realize that you just aren't going to be able to keep doing this forever. You start to notice that you don't have quite as much energy, and that this drop in energy and enthusiasm increases slowly as you age. Maybe the industry is also slowly changing. You extrapolate out in the future and you realize that there will be a point in time when you just won't be able to do it anymore, and also kind of a realization that before that point there will also likely be a point when you don't even want to do it anymore. As this realization grows, having your financial s**t together (savings, investment, low debt) is a huge comfort.

#44 Estrogen loss (perimenopause/ menopause).

#45 It's worth spending time thinking about what you enjoy doing in your free time.

#46 At 40, I started needing reading glasses. Perfect vision my whole life. Technically I still have 20/20, but now I have old tired eyes that can't be bothered to focus on screens, pages, or labels.

#47 I have friends who were "Elite Class" athletes when they were in their 20s. They ran marathons, 10Ks - any race they could find. They got up at the crack of dawn and ran miles before work. Now, in their 40s, they both have bad backs and arthritis in their hips and knees.

#48 Not working hard. You settle in to where you'll be working wise forever at 40 ish. All the guys that set themselves up in their 20s are doing well and the guys that didn't, aren't .

#49 You have one body. Hard work is what it is but protect your body. Any fall or accident you may have when you are young may not appear until you are older. You are not immortal or invincible.

#50 Crossfit f***s up your joints real good.

#51 Being able to connect on a deep romantic level decreases with each new partner.

#52 Something I wish I learned in my 20’s that I should have and it is this - you are in your 20’s. You can still f**k up and it doesn’t matter. You have time to try different things, live in different places, and take risks. When I was in my 20’s I was stressing over stupid s**t (work, relationships, being on track). I’m not in the career anymore, those relationships are long gone, and there is no track to life - just a general direction. Keep your compass at true north, but you can wander off the path. It’s okay.

#53 Face tattoos.

#54 Not 40's here, but:

Work on your career. Even if nobody seems to give a s**t about it in your 20's. If you're a guy, what you do for a living becomes one of, if not the biggest determining factors of your social status when you get into your 30's.

#55 Electric toothbrushes are worth it. switched to one a year ago, and now when i get my cleanings, my gums don't bleed anymore.



also braces/Invisalign's are worth it. I did have them as a kid, and nether did my partner. She got rid of migraines having her teeth straightened, and I snore a lot less.

#56 Your stamina will decline. And you'll notice, especially if you exercise or do some kind of sport.

#57 Neighborhood walkability!!! I’ve seen so many friends gain weight because they feel stuck in their house or car. Find a neighborhood that lets you move a bit.