Young Brazilian Manages To Make A Replica Of The Lost Letter From The Painting “The Death Of Marat”
An anonymous young Brazilian man managed to faithfully reproduce the image of the Letter represented in the painting by Jacques-Louis David, printed in the painting "The Death of Marat".
More info: commons.wikimedia.org
The letter Jean-Paul Marat received from Charlotte Corday before her assassination in 1793 has been preserved and is available in several historical sources
Although some evidence related to the case has been destroyed or lost over time, the letter itself has survived and is frequently cited in historical studies of the French Revolution. The letter, written in French, requests an audience with Marat to discuss political issues. Corday presented herself as a sympathizer of the revolutionary cause and managed to gain Marat’s trust before fatally stabbing him with a knife.
