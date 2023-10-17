In His Series “Yes, But” This Illustrator Explores The Irony Of Our Daily Contradictions (31 New Pics) Interview With Artist
Instagram is a good platform for artists, and "YES, BUT" stands out as a beacon of thoughtful artistry when it comes to finding interesting content.
Anton Gudim, a minimalist illustrator, crafts evocative images that touch on topics like mental health, self-exploration, and human relationships. His unique monochrome style, accentuated by bold graphics, conveys deep emotions and captures relatable moments of insecurity, introspection, and the journey of self-discovery. The short two-panel comics showcase the irony of everyday life, for example, the irony of drinking more water leading to long restroom lines, perfectly blends truth with a dash of playful wit. Inspired by everyday life, Gudim's "YES, BUT" concept effortlessly combines raw truths with light-hearted humor.
More info: Instagram | twitter.com | patreon.com | gudim.threadless.com
Just like previously, Bored Panda used the chance and reached out to Anton, a name that actually might be rather familiar to you already, Pandas. As always, we had a different set of questions to ask Gudim, and he was happy to share his thoughts with us.
When asked about the societal contradictions often highlighted in his comics, Anton responded, "I've probably said this before but I want to backtrack and say that our constant chase for digital perfection while neglecting our authentic selves stands out to me. Like when someone gets a compliment online, but can't reconcile it with their own self-perception. We've become a society of 'YES, BUT...' as seen in many of my comics. There's always a catch."
Better than all the ice melting and making the drink tasteless!
In the last few interviews, Anton mentioned the influence of his engineering background on his art, he also noted it with a recent example of his comic, "The comic depicting the discounted shoe price and unavailable sizes highlights this. It's about seeing beyond face value, analyzing the true meaning or intent, much like how engineering problems are approached. Sometimes, a discount isn't truly a deal."
Yup. I hate that "wearing gloves is more hygienic" attitude. Unwashed/unchanged gloves are no more hygienic than skin. And people who forget to wash their hands are even less likely to stay clean with gloves, because you don't notice as easily that your fingers are getting dirty/sticky/slimy/smelly/... (of course there are exceptions like sensitive skin, discolouring stuff, extra long fingernails,...)
On the topic of his evident connection with animals in his comics and personal experiences, Gudim went on to tell us that, "Animals don't overthink or pretend. There's an authenticity in their behavior that's refreshing. They remind us of the simplicity we've lost in our convoluted societal norms. Observing them acts as a mirror to our own absurdities."
Makes sense, diet sodas lead to hunger as the body releases insulin to break down the non-existing additional sugar
We were also rather curious about his creative rituals or favored environments, so he shared with us some more information in regard to that, "I usually start with a cup of tea and some quiet time. It's not about a particular place, but more about a state of mind. Disconnecting from the noise, both external and internal, helps ideas flow."
I do think salami tastes better in thin slices, but on the other hand it's an enormously overblown package compared to the volume of produce it contains.
Finally, when it came to addressing the challenges of the digital age and potential online negativity, Gudim stated, "The internet can be a double-edged sword. While feedback is valuable, it's essential not to lose oneself in the cacophony of opinions. As I have mentioned before, I first and foremost, create for the love of art and the messages I want to convey not the critique of other people. As long as I'm true to that, the noise fades away."
Huh? Were the shoes black already or does this comic not make sense?
Would it be possible to not lean your head in that far?
Lies... all lies... Just you wait, our revenge is near
So a negative plus a negative DOESN'T equal a positive! Some math is pointless :)
You don't need to wear the hats? If you're that worried about your hair, and being compared to the bald guy...then don't be in the water with him?
That's cooler than an actual tattoo buddy, don't know what you're talking about.
I have a Russian Blue Cat! Her name is Lucy (short for Lucille/Lucinda) and she is 19 years old. Very old and cranky, she makes a lot of noise and sleeps often but has a big appetite for a skinny cat. I grew up with her, she is practically my sister I love her very much! Russian blues are very beautiful cats and also better for those who have allergies, I definitely recommend them.
They started out okayish, back in the day. Critical of modern society. Now it's just a hobby this guy desperately keeps milking. If only we could just be proud of something we made and move on, instead of commercialising everything.. Someone should make a meta-yes-but about this comic XD
I'm confused by half of these. Some of them don't seem bad.
This artist used to have something to say. Now these newer ones are just trying too hard.
