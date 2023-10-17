Just like previously, Bored Panda used the chance and reached out to Anton, a name that actually might be rather familiar to you already, Pandas. As always, we had a different set of questions to ask Gudim, and he was happy to share his thoughts with us.

When asked about the societal contradictions often highlighted in his comics, Anton responded, "I've probably said this before but I want to backtrack and say that our constant chase for digital perfection while neglecting our authentic selves stands out to me. Like when someone gets a compliment online, but can't reconcile it with their own self-perception. We've become a society of 'YES, BUT...' as seen in many of my comics. There's always a catch."