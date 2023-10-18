ADVERTISEMENT

1990s high school yearbook shots are taking over the internet, and many of them have already become memes. AI-generated school portraits of nerds and rich kids in front of the awkward backdrops that '90s students will remember, evoke a deep sense of nostalgia. I’ve had enough fun with my own yearbook photos these days, so I decided to explore the AI yearbook photo trend from a totally new angle.

What if Harry Potter graduated from a regular muggle school? What would Star Wars characters look like as human students, or what if Wednesday Addams returned to a normal education instead of Nevermore Academy? I picked photos of my all-time favorite fictional characters and created their alternate reality school avatars using an AI tool. Welcome to the 1990s multiverse.

More info: reface.ai