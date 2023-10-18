ADVERTISEMENT

1990s high school yearbook shots are taking over the internet, and many of them have already become memes. AI-generated school portraits of nerds and rich kids in front of the awkward backdrops that '90s students will remember, evoke a deep sense of nostalgia. I’ve had enough fun with my own yearbook photos these days, so I decided to explore the AI yearbook photo trend from a totally new angle.

What if Harry Potter graduated from a regular muggle school? What would Star Wars characters look like as human students, or what if Wednesday Addams returned to a normal education instead of Nevermore Academy? I picked photos of my all-time favorite fictional characters and created their alternate reality school avatars using an AI tool. Welcome to the 1990s multiverse.

More info: reface.ai

#1

Ken

#2

Xena: A-Student

#3

Alastor Unmoody

#4

Black Widow

#5

Loki

#6

Harry Potter And Gran's Sweater

#7

Dracula

#8

Wednesday Addams As Nerd

Olena
Olena
Olena
Community Member
6 hours ago

God Bless Nevermore Academy :D I wish she never became a normie

#9

Michael Scott. The Beginning

#10

Barbie. The Prom

#11

Hermione Granger: Beverly Hills

#12

Lord Voldemort. The Defense Against The Dark Days

#13

Cruella De Rich

Post Man
Post Man
Post Man
Community Member
6 hours ago

hhaahahaha was it really allowed to go to school like that?

#14

Glam Punk Ken

#15

Wednesday Addams As Rich Kid

#16

Princess Leia

#17

Harry Styles

quinn
quinn
quinn
Community Member
3 hours ago

why he look more like harry potter than harry potter

#18

Ahsoka Tano

#19

Rhaenyra Targaryen

#20

No Exceptions. This Is The Way

#21

Dracula The Headmaster

#22

Punk Barbie

