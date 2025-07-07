Someone asked people to share the most disturbing thing they’ve overheard someone say when they didn’t know they were being listened to and the internet delivered. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to add your own experiences to the comments below.

How people behave when they think no one can hear or see them is often the best window any of us might have into their real personalities . Most of us tend to code switch or at least only share the extent of our real thoughts with people who are close to us.

#1 Standing in line waiting for my Tim Hortons coffee. The girl in front of me was talking with her friend:



"yeah ...so I caught HIV from this dude. Its okay though, it's not like I'm going to die right away"



........I want some of her positivity.

#2 It was when I was a kid and it was just my single mom and I living in a house together. She had late stage ovarian cancer that was getting worse. One afternoon she told me she was tired and needed to go lay down in her room. Totally common with her condition so nothing struck me as odd. I went to her room with a glass of water to put by her bed for when she woke up, but right as about to turn the knob to get into her room, I was thrown off guard when I heard her voice and it sounded like she was incredibly emotional and sad. There was no phone in her room and I knew nobody was over at our house visiting. It took me a minute of eavesdropping to realize that she was using a tape recorder to record her last goodbyes to me for after she died.



She died two weeks later. I found the tape. This was years ago and I still haven't been able to get myself to listen to it. The memory of being there while she was recording it, and the memory of my naive adolescent self finally realizing that my mom was about to die is just too overwhelming for me still. But I'm glad to know that one day when I'm ready, I will have a recording of her voice to listen to.

#3 I work in a hospital. I overheard a doctor telling a 1 year olds parents their child just died. I will never forget the sounds that came out the mother.

#4 When I was 12 I overheard my stepdad saying to my mum how much better their life would be without me there and how awful I am and how he wishes I wasnt there. My mum just agreed. I wasnt even a bad kid :( did well in school, never got in trouble, I could be a stroppy teenager. He was an awful manipulative violent misogynist and I wish HE wasn’t here.

#5 After speaking with my grandpa on the phone before he properly hung up, I heard him commenting to my uncle how ungrateful I was. I had at that point visited every week for a year and cleaned his entire bedroom, kitchen, bathroom, hallway and living room every single god-damned week. Usually bringing some food or dessert with me.



I moved out of town shortly after this.

#6 My family and I were at a restaurant and there was a father and his daughter (we'll call D, for daughter) sitting in the booth right across the aisle from us. D looked to be no more than 20 years old. She talks the whole time about her ex, Chris.



Apparently, Chris was married and D did not give two s***s. She said it was the wife's fault for not being good enough to keep her husband faithful. Welp, Chris was still sleeping with his wife because she got pregnant. When D found out wife was pregnant, D told Chris he had to choose between her and his wife. At first, Chris chose D. Then he found out his unborn child had congenital heart defects. So, he called off the divorce, broke up with D, and moved back in with his wife.



D sits there in silence looking slightly bewildered before saying, "I don't know why he chose her and the r****d baby. So what if it dies? They can always make another one." But that's not the worst part. Her dad breaks his silence and asks, "So, your mom and Chris aren't getting divorced?" YOUR MOM and Chris?! YOUR MOM?! This bat s**t crazy b***h was having a blatant affair with her much older stepfather, made him choose between her and her pregnant mother, and then made sociopathic comments about her unborn brother.



[Edit]: Thanks for the up votes everyone! I would like to clarify a few things. This conversation took place at a Mimi's Cafe in the East Valley of the Phoenix, Arizona metro area. She was 100% white trash from head to toe. My family seriously were expecting a camera crew for a prank type tv show to show up. It's hard to fathom someone that demonic truly does walk amongst us. Also, I'm not positive the man she was dining with was her father. He looked old enough and they had similar facial features.

#7 “You poisoned my ovaries, you JEW!” -crazy woman to her friend while they were arguing.

#8 Waiting to skype call my long distance girl-friend and before the video comes on the audio peaks up, heard her roommate yell to her "You gonna dump that sorry little boy now?" Yeah she immediately turned off the feed and broke up with me over skype text instead. Nice.

#9 I’d been on holiday for about a month, on the other side of the world to my family. I had FaceTimed my Mum and told her what I was up to, found out what was going on back home, just normal conversation. Eventually we said bye and Mum ended the call (or so she thought). She’d just paused it so the audio was still coming through. I heard my little sister ask her “Are you crying?” and Mum said “Not now.” I quickly hung up. I think she missed me and didn’t want me to know she was sad :(.

#10 I heard half of a phone conversation. A man said into his phone,



"I ain't doin' this s**t; there wasn't supposed to be no security guard here!"



Overheard by me, the security guard. In a bank that had recently been robbed.

#11 " We dont need to care about him since he's adopted."

I was maybe 10 Vacationing with some family friends at a local summer resort. The family was trying forever to have a baby and after 10 something years decided to adopt a toddler. A year later the woman got pregnant (ended up having 2 more bio kids) and still loved her adopted still the same. The husband however became indifferent to their adopted and spoiled the bio baby rotten and took pleasure in making sure the adopted knows this. He made a lot of jokes of returning the kid since he is not blood related anyways and other comments that were hurtful and out of line.



Soon cousins of the kid started to taunt this poor 4 year old who is confused of why he was being teased (mind you this happened in a 1 day span too). Mom tried to sheild him as much as she can and the husband made a serious faux pas of making that comment in front of 10 other people from church too. he tried to back pedal fast but not before my scary mother - the leader of the friend group ripped him a new one.



He never joined us anymore in gatherings and eventually the whole family moved to another town months later.

#12 I was fourteen years old and it was the end of 8th grade. I f*****g hated middle school and was picked on mercilessly. As the end of the year celebration we went to one of those putt putt/driving range/batting cage places and my older brother came and visited for lunch. He was like 19 and home from college and it was really sweet of him to do. I also have to note that objectively my brother is very attractive. At the time he was a college swimmer so he was in really good shape and all my friends were gaga about him. When I was in line to get some more food I heard these two b****y girls in front of me go "How does she have such a hot brother when she turned out so bad!" Oof. My poor fragile fourteen year old self esteem. I pretended I hadn't heard them, left the line, and managed not to burst into tears. Teenage girls can be so cruel.

#13 A few months ago in the gym, three guys were talking very loudly. I could hear them over my music. The weight room was pretty empty.



One was talking about how his girlfriend was such a b***h for not putting out. He detailed all her excuses then went on to say at least he had his other girlfriend. One of the other ones piped up and said he should just wait until she falls asleep because then "she can't do anything about it." They all cackled and he said he'd thought of that before but now he'd have to try it. Completely vile humans.

#14 On a flight got once I listened for two hours to the old men behind me talk about their recent sexual exploits in Thailand. It was disgusting.

#15 This crazy lady in a pizza shop was talking to herself going on about how she "hates n*****s, jews, fat people..." the list goes on. so I turned around and asked if she was ok. Then I got a "F**K YOU! F*****G GINGER". and that was the end of that. It was lowkey really funny cause everyone gave me that 'I'm sorry' look and then they all silently shamed her. Then she got even more pissed and talked to herself louder. I didn't stay long enough to see if she got kicked out.

#16 I was in my garage one night a few years back when I overheard my teenage neighbor on the phone trying to convince his girlfriend to get an abortion.

#17 I guess it wasn’t so much an accident as it was an inevitability, but as I was entering my dorm one day freshman year of college, a girl who was sitting in the courtyard shouted to her friend who was right behind me “THE DOCTOR SAYS NOTHING IS WRONG WITH ME, I JUST HAVE AN ABNORMAL NIP**E.”.

#18 I overheard a girl that i basically fell in love with, talking with her friend like "You know, hes cute but i think we will just stay friends".

I overheard that literally seconds before i was going to invite her on a date.

#19 I was 14 and I overheard my mother talking with a doctor about my younger sister's cancer treatment, I had no idea she had cancer, she had no idea she had cancer. As soon as she got off the phone I asked her what was going on, she burst into tears, I burst into tears.



My little sister was 8 at the time and had been ill for months, so I helped my parents talk to her, it was very upsetting. We shortly after took her to a clinic 500 miles away, spent a week there, no cancer, no leukemia, misdiagnosed, she had an abscess that caused her symptoms. Easily treated, but I'll never forget hearing the phone call.

#20 I left home at 18, because I lived in a toxic household with conservative Christianity as the excuse and mental illness as the aggrevator. It should come to no surprise, but over the phone, I heard my mother telling my youngest sister that she hoped she became nothing like me.



This hurt for two reasons.



My sister is extremely like me, and to know that she is going through exactly what I went through, or worse in a bid to stop her from becoming like me, hurts. I left that home with so many issues, and I know that not only her, but my other siblings will eventually leave with a set of their own. I'm trying to talk to them frequently enough and alleviate the poison my mom is pouring into their minds, but my youngest sister is already depressed and much more. It's difficult, because they are ""homeschooled,"" so they only have me and other family members. They are totally isolated, as I was, and surrounded with religious propoganda.



The reason for my mom to "love me in her own way" (see: love me when convenient to tout her good deeds to her church and pyramid scheme groupies) is because I'm queer, living with my same - s*x significant other, outside the bounds of marriage.



Forget that I am succesful, am currently pursuing two degrees to further my success in my adult life, and am combating my own laundry list of mental health issues and disabilities. Forget that I succeeded past everything she set me up against. I am queer, and that is a sin.



Despite all of my accomplishments and the work I have put in to make sure that I can help my siblings escape when their time comes (and on some level, make her proud) none of it matters, because I am queer.

#21 Not the worst, but definitely a head shaking moment. I was at the D.C. Zoo with me little girl visiting the gorilla exhibit, when a small boy 10-11 years old turns to his mother and asks, “Mom, it says that we’ve evolved from primates is this true”? Which point his mother scolds him and says “Don’t read that filth! All humans have descended from Christ, not primates! Start reading your bible and stop reading your science book”! I was genuinely stuck in awe for a few minutes as I felt a bit sorry for the small boy.

#22 Was in the emergency room for 5 hours with a semi ruptured appendix. I was out there so long; passing out and coming to... I thought I was going to die. Turns out there was a greyhound that ran over a mini van with a family inside. Everyone but the driver made it out ok. When they finally took me back I heard a doctor say to a woman “ma’am, I’m sorry. We did everything we could, but your husband didn’t make it”. That wasn’t the part that was bad. It was what happened next.... the woman made a sound that struck me to the core. I’ll never forget it. It’s been almost 20 years ago and it still makes me tear up thinking about it. The sound illicited so many emotions of anger and disbelief and sadness. There’s just something about that sound coming from another human. The wailing, half-sobbing, muttering scream that it was...



Definitely the worst thing I have ever overheard.

#23 "YOURE PREGNANT?! WHY ON EARTH WOULD YOU TELL ME THIS NOW?!" Line at Chipotle.



Her> "it doesnt matter. Im having an abortion as we speak. Just took the pill. I would never have YOUR kids."



It was brutal. Completely brutal.

#24 I was home alone as a 12 year old and my dads friend called the house. I let it go to voicemail and he left a bizarre voicemail about my dad being the best friend he’d ever had. My dad came home 10 minutes later and I told him about the voicemail. Dad tried to call him and he didn’t pick up. It turned out he shot himself immediately after leaving the voicemail- which was a pretty big mental time bomb for me.

#25 I was visiting my brother from out of state **(ETA: I'm female).** We went to the store, he dropped me off at his college apartment, and then he and my dad went to run a different errand. My brother's landline phone rang. I went to answer it, but it went straight to his answering machine (this was a while ago- 1999). The message was a male voice saying, "Hey, I saw you just a little while ago with a kind of ugly girl...."



**ETA = Edited To Add. Your frustration at trying to figure out how this made sense in the above sentence is me, a 40+ person, trying to understand some of the pop culture references you gosh-darned kids throw around.**.

#26 Not that much of an accident, but my mom caught my dad having an affair and I overheard her as she was yelling at the top of her lungs while my dad was sobbing begging her to take him back



Never looked at my dad the same way after that



Edit: Just for some more background, I was 16 when this happened, and I'm now 34. My parents are still together.

#27 So guy at work was on his cell phone. He starts getting louder and louder. Eventually he is basically yelling into his phone.



He was on the phone with his wife verbally a***ing her and yelling about how bad he was going to beat her when he got home.



Security was called. He was fired and the police were contacted about the potential abuse.

#28 Brought this up in another thread like a month ago. On my first day of college while waiting on line at the bookstore (I know, I know you should never buy books at the college lol) two girls were behind me on the line talking about a "cute guy in front of them on the line". I naturally took this to think it was me and it raised my ego quite a bit. Until one of them tapped me on the shoulder and asking me to get the attention of the guy just ahead of me on line.

#29 Heard a coworker plot with her husband to falsely accuse her ex of child a***e. She wanted full custody, she ended up with one supervised visit per month. I wonder who spilled the beans?

#30 On a bus.



Guy _ ”yeah I'm moving in front of world bar ... Blah blah ... I'm going to pick up so much ... Blah blah ... Yeah your probably right, that b***h may have given me aids...”.

#31 Was eating at a Joe's Crab Shack several years ago. Our server was a younger black guy. So we're all done eating, restaurant is fairly empty, all of a sudden we hear him clear as day in the kitchen "What? N***a I will knock your m**********n' head off!" Then we see him walk out of the kitchen with a manager, he goes outside for a few minutes to "cool off" presumably. A short time later he comes out with the desserts a couple people at our table ordered and says, all cheery, "So, who had the cheesecake?" It was so weird.

#32 I overheard my long term boyfriend’s Mom talking negatively about me multiple times when she didn’t think I was around. We have been dating a long time and I try to be as thoughtful as possible. It is what it is I guess. I can’t make her like me or change the way she is.

#33 When I was 9 I overheard my mom telling the maid not to tell the kids that we're eating horse meat for dinner.

#34 I was on a cruise and reading a book in one of the lounges. This very upset woman sat sort of behind me, and her husband was with her. She was crying because their vet had some bad news about their dog, and she was trying to call the vet. She told the husband after she got off the phone that she needed 15 min to listen to a song by herself and collect her thoughts. He asked if he could get her anything and she said no, she just wanted to be alone for a minute.



Once he left... she called her BOYFRIEND and started giving him grief about girls liking his pictures on Instagram and how jealous she was and was making plans to sneak off to call him later. S*****g.

#35 I had my son and about 2 months after he was born i was called a lazy mother by my own mother. a couple months later she was on the phone with one of her friends claiming i a***ed my son because i let him cry a bit longer than she deemed necessary.



i was outside her door at 2 am to bring him back to bed. i was 21 and was shell shocked with being a mom so suddenly. didn't find out i was pregnant until i was almost 5 months along. I was rushed into a lot of things.

#36 When I was 7 we had two house phones in different parts of the house. I heard the phone ring one time and my parents were both holed up in my dads office and picked up the phone which I thought was weird - I picked up the other phone to satiate my curiosity only to hear some lady screaming at my mom about how bad my dad was in bed and she doesn’t care about him anyway, just wanted to get ahead at work. Was a lot to swallow at the time and an awkward afternoon.

#37 When I heard my parents fighting about when my dad had to move out. The fight was loud and started getting violent before I broke it up. Also the day I learned my parents were getting divorced.

#38 As my friend and I were waking through a parking lot, leaving a farmers market, we heard a toddler screaming and shouting, “I WANT A LOLLIPOP! I WANT A LOLLIPOP!” Over and over. The very stressed out looking mother snapped back at him with not only, “You’re never getting a lollipop...EVER.” But follows that up with, “You’re an embarrassment.” Not even you’re embarrassing me, just “You’re and embarrassment.” My friend and I held our lips really tight until we got to our car.

#39 "No I wouldn't ever date that kid. He is ug-ly!" A crush of mine in middle school describing why she wouldn't wouldn't ever go out with me while she didn't know I was walking a few people behind her in the hall. It got a good laugh from everyone else but middle school me did not like that moment very much. lol Also, probably not the worst thing I have ever heard but its all I can remember right now.

#40 My Mother and Father were arguing one night. My Mother had a bunch of pill bottles on the kitchen counter. My bother, sister and I woke up because they were so loud. We got out of bed, watched them arguing. Our Father said to our Mother right in front of us, "go ahead and k**l yourself, but I'm not taking care of these kids". Our Mother looked at us and walked past us and went to bed. Our Father then yelled at us to go back to bed. Our ages were 8, 6, and 4.

#41 I overheard someone talking c**p about their friends in a different language.

#42 Someone describing to their friend how to commit r**e and get away with it. I'm glad I kicked em out of my life, I'm glad you got back into d***s, I hope you o******e c********r.

#43 One time I was in a stall at a gas station bathroom. This guy charges in and says something along the lines of:



"I can't wait to come over. I'm pretending this urinal is your face.".

#44 Overheard two girls talking in my dorm building a couple years back.



"Did you get that guys number?"



"Yeah I texted him but when he replied, his texts showed up green, I think he's poor. I don't think I'm gonna respond."



"I wouldn't either.".

#45 When I worked at Waffle House the location I worked at was part of the prison work release program. Our grill guy was a convict in for burglary and a few other charges. I'd say he worked there for maybe 6-8 months. Over the course of that 6-8 months he became romantically involved with a customer. Also, behind her back, he was going up to the motel behind us for some steamy times with a few other servers. He was stringing a whole bunch of girls along. The girl who was his "girlfriend" wouldn't believe anything bad about him. She was a very young, sweet, naive girl and I felt bad for her TBH. Me and my fellow older "seen it all" lady servers tried to tell her. But she wouldn't listen.



Anyway, one night the girlfriend was there, and the two of them were in the stock room doing...whatever it was they did in there. I was on my way out the back door to throw some trash in the dumpster and I heard her say "You mean just LEAVE??" so I started to listen. He's trying to talk her into hopping in her van, grabbing her 2 year old and taking off to Alabama with him. Troubled, I headed out front to mull over what I should do. Deep down I thought "surely she's not that stupid".



We got slammed right after this and one of the other complicit servers filled in for him on the grill so he could spend time with her in the closet. I had no time to think about what to do after that. I didn't realize they'd actually done it until the CO that came to pick him up was there, asking where he was. Everyone had disappeared at that point, knowing what was coming, leaving me to be the one to have to tell the guy he escaped. And I was pissed. Beyond pissed. I just stood there, jaw clenched, staring at the prison guard angrily. He knew what I was about to say before I even said it.



"F**k me, they took off"



And I knew what was coming after that. I knew the f*****g news would be there. I knew I was going to be questioned. Oh my god I was so incredibly mad I could've turned into the sun. I was mad at them too. Him for being such an incredible d*****s doing this when he only had THREE MONTHS left on his sentence. Her for being so stupid as to torpedo her life and get her kid taken away. I liked both of them somewhat. Pair of f*****g dumbasses.



So I got questioned and avoided being put on TV (thank god THANK GOD) and the manhunt ensued. All the second shift servers but me got fired or sent to other stores after it was found out what they'd all been doing. Some other things came out about them too so it wasn't just for the escape incident. As to the pair of dumbasses, she was found about a week later in Alabama, alone in a park, because he'd abandoned her. Then a few days later he was found at his dads house. Got 6 more years added to his sentence. She got her kid taken, lost her job and 2 years in prison, which she only had to serve about 6 months of.



Stupid stupid stupid. Everybody in this story was stupid, including me.

#46 I heard my ex having a “business” call in his office that sounded a lot like cheating....

#47 Once i was waiting for the elevator in my building and a guy came out of his apartment and screamed into his phone the following quote. Ahem. "I COULD SUCK YO D**K AND I STILL WOULDN'T BE GAY!". We both looked at each other in shock as he receded into his home.

#48 Was bartending, on our busiest day, people were waiting everywhere even outside. Family is a little loud and rowdy. A kid about 8 can't be still, him and a guy seems to be about late twenties are wrestling and acting up. Kid is yelling no and and screaming. People are kind of used to them at this point. Suddenly they guy starts yelling I am gonna grab your p***s! And says it a few times. Kid is yelling no! The entire restaurant got dead silent and everyone was jaw dropped staring finally, after a bit too long, the Mother is like "WTF can't say that or act like that" and they all go outside.

#49 So after we adopted our baby girl my grandparents came up to visit my mom. I was chatting with them, small talk and whatnot. They were acting uncomfortable, glared at me, snide remark here and there about why did I adopt her.



So I go to use the bathroom but it's already in use. While standing by the door waiting this exchange happened:



Grandpa: Leave it to him to bring that *** **** squint into this country.



Grandma: She (my daughter) is worse than that dam ****** his sister pushed out a few years ago.



So yea, had to pick up my daughter and leave before not being able to control my behavior and beat the hell out of two elderly people.



fyi, my daughter is Chinese. My nephew is African American descent.



EDIT: Oh wow, what taking a day away from the internet will do to an inbox.



So a bit more info (I was in a rush to get my kids to their activities yesterday). My grandparents and I have had a strained but reasonably civil relationship before this. My mom (their daughter) never measured up to what they thought would be a good person. Both my sisters and I think we have an awesome mother and more or less follow in her footsteps as far as morals, outlook, etc. This of course meant my sisters and I never really measured up to our cousins (who were great people in our grandparents eyes).



Apparently both my grandparents were stationed in Pearl Harbor, grandpa as a mechanic and grandma as a nurse. Both witnessed the kamakazi, saw friends die around the airport and in hospitals. According to my great aunts and great uncles (their brothers and sisters) my grandparents came back with a deep hatred of Asians; not just those responsible for their friends deaths but all Asians. During my 7th grade year in school my history teacher was a WW2 and Korean war vet. Being a private school we didn't follow the normal curriculum but rather discussed the major intricacies leading up to WW2 and the world wide aftermath. Basically China and Japan didn't like each other. This has stuck in my mind pretty well after all these years. So for my grandparents to hate all Asians is just SMH.



Anyway to answer a few questions in this edit. That exchange took place in the summer of 2005. My daughter was 1 at the time, she's now 14 and is totally awesome! She also has a younger brother also from China who is also awesome! Yea, I'm lucky as f**k to have them in my life.



My grandpa died about 2 years ago, grandma a few months later. Apparently they took me and my little sister (the one with the African-American son) out of their will. After listening to them back in 2005 I didn't want their money. We already donate to two charities that help Chinese orphans. Any inheritance they would have given us would have gone straight to those charities.



My mother still doesn't know I heard this. She has two sisters that were beloved by grandpa and grandma. She also has/had a multitude of really great aunts and uncles that she lived with more than her parents (grandpa was physically a*****e; probably PTSD after Pearl Harbor would be my guess). My mom turned out to be a great person despite my grandparents. Hell, she went with my wife and I to China to help with our daughter while we were there finishing up our paperwork.



The real kicker in this entire mess? Three of my four grandparents (grandma in this story came here from Germany, grandpa from Ireland) were first generation immigrants from Europe back in the early 1920's; only my dad's dad has a long term lineage here in the states.



I was furious when I overheard their chat but had to stop myself because I knew being dad from jail would be rough and my daughter needed a dad. We had already started paperwork to adopt our son; having even a misdemeanor "beat the hell out of old people" conviction would have stopped that instantly.

#50 Two of my best friends in high-school had a conference call about me. I just happened to be with the third friend they called and overheard how they thought I was annoying and I’m only friends with this other person for popularity.



Stopped being friends with them shortly after this.

#51 When I was a teenager, our bedroom doors were nothing but shutters with handles. Way too many times did I have to listen to my (still underage at the time) older sister have phone s*x while I was trying to sleep.



*Edit- FFS, people, I'm female and she's a b***h. Even if she was hot, I'd still want to throat-punch her for trying to get me grounded for "eavesdropping" when I told her to stfu at 2AM, through two doors and down a hallway.

#52 You know that school in Achille Oklahoma where the transgender kid is getting s**t on because she just happens to live in the center of redneckery? I live 5 miles from that town, in a slightly larger center of redneckery. I was at the bar at Applebee's (only place to get a beer and food after work don't judge) and the people across from me were talking about it. Apparently they didn't want their Christian kids to go to school with an "it" from the devil. The "thing" also was special enough to use the teachers' restroom. I some times get culture shock in my own home town. I can't wait to move and never look back.

#53 I once overheard in a bus a woman explaining to her friend that she didn't like that her new BF 10 yo daughter had to live with them because her mom was in hospital, so she had hidden money and valuables in the little girl bag, and was planning to confront her about the "theft" with BF present and get her kicked out of the house.

When that Turbocunt friend asked where the girl would go once she was kicked out ( mom in hosputal and all that), that monster of a woman answered " She can sleep under the bridge or work on her back like her sl*t of a mother I don't give a sh*t, this is MY man and she can die for all I care"





I swear if that poor kid had been with them I would have brought her home with me. I am no maternal by any way but some things and people are just... nightmarish.

#54 >*”We should just k**l all the skinny sluts so only big beauties are left...”*.

#55 We had this class in high school that was out of campus so a school bus had to take us, the bus would drop us off and stay there parked until the class ended and the bus driver would drive us back (class was an hour long, bus driver waited inside the bus with the ignition off) , it was finals for that class but I had finished it a day earlier than everyone so I decided to stay on the bus and fall asleep, bus driver proceeds to have the most explicit and dirty conversation with his wife on the phone, stuff like "im gonna tie you up, whip you and f**k you" type stuff, (mind you this class was at 8 am...how h***y do you have to be to have these conversations at 8 am lmao ) , he was oblivious that I was on the bus since I was close to the back. He eventually realized later during the drive back that I never got off the bus since he never saw me get back on but I was there some how.....he gave me a stare of pure shame on the rear view mirror, it was hilarious and weird.

#56 Passed two people on the street:

"... Oh I have the most amazing story to tell you.."

I was in a hurry, so I had to keep walking away, without hearing what was about to be told.

#57 I was on a bus trying to listen to music. This girls at beside me and was talking so loud I could hear it over my headphones. She said “yeah I’m working real hard to get my daughter back I’ve been clean for over a year! (Pause) extasy (e*****y??) doesn’t count.”



I’m sorry for that girls daughter.

#58 When I was a senior in high school, I overhead two new freshman girls talking about s*x. One of them said she was a virgin, and the other stared at her incredulously and said "You're supposed to take care of that before you start high school.".

#59 Guy 1: "Man I can't believe she's 15..."



Guy 2: "Well hey, the younger the fruit, the sweeter the juice.".

#60 Guy on his phone as I walked by "well, just shoot him in the f*****g head".

#61 I was trying on some pants in a changing room. The woman in the stall next to me started talking on her phone: "..yeah I'm trying on a bra, my b***s are hanging right now." 12 year old me quickly changed into my pants and got the hell out of there.



I don't know why but it creeped me out big time.