Traveling is one of the most popular activities during vacation. It’s exciting, as you’re most likely heading to experience new places and landscapes. However, the journey can turn a bit sour if your fellow passengers are inconsiderate.

Today’s story covers a woman’s experience on her flight, as she had to sit out a trip near an annoying neighbor, and how it affected her.

Traveling is fun, but it can still be soured by your neighboring passengers

A woman recently shared her story of how her flight experience was ruined by a stranger

The troubles started after she noticed her window seat was taken, and the man argued with her that it wasn’t hers

The woman compared their tickets, and the man finally moved, letting her sit in the right seat. She then soon noticed the man’s unpleasant body odor

Throughout the flight, the man continuously encroached on her personal space by opening the window when she was trying to sleep and filming the landscape, making her flight horrible

A few days ago, a woman approached Reddit’s r/DELTA community to share her recent experience flying. The story begins just as the woman had finished with her onboarding, and went to take her seat in the aircraft.

When the lady arrived, she noticed a man sitting in her seat. She always books the window side, so she thought that it was not a big deal and the man would just willingly move. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case.

The man argued with her that it was his seat after all, but after a short back-and-forth with the man, he finally let her take the seat. After the woman was settled, she noticed an unpleasant odor coming from the man’s side, but she thought that it was alright, although annoying.

As the plane was ready to take off, the man encroached into her personal space and started filming the scenery. At that point, the woman started getting really irritated. She didn’t say anything though, as she speculated that the man rarely flew and didn’t want to ruin the mood for him.

The woman then decided to take a nap and rest, so she closed the window. Soon after, the man leaned into her personal space again and opened it instead. Without opening her eyes, the woman closed the window again. This occurred 3 more times throughout the flight.

The OP (Original Poster) still didn’t want to say anything, as she’s in her early 20s and didn’t want a conflict to arise. So they continued flying without any confrontation at all.

As the aircraft started to descend, the man crept into her personal space again and started filming the landscape. “I wanted to scream,” the woman remembered, wanting to tell the guy off, but she managed not to. It was just mind-boggling for the woman that someone could have no self-awareness at all.

Netizens say that the woman should’ve stood up for herself and talked to the man and that she didn’t do herself any favors by not speaking up. The woman later edited her post, saying that she would confront the man if the same event happened today.

All in all, the woman’s reluctance to confront the man emphasizes an important psychological aspect of confrontation that many individuals, especially younger ones, might experience. According to the Big Five, the 5-factor model of personality, each individual has a trait called “agreeableness.”

This trait is associated with the individual’s general concern for social harmony, and such persons are typically described as warm, kind, trustworthy, and less likely to engage in conflict. For example, if a person scores high in agreeableness, they’re more likely to defuse any arguments or avoid any confrontation at all. Interestingly, agreeableness is a strong predictor of relationship success as well.

However, a highly agreeable person might struggle to set boundaries and protect their interests. In contrast, a highly disagreeable person is more likely to cause interpersonal arguments and is more competitive. Nevertheless, personality isn’t set in stone, even though there were theories before that your personality is largely set at age 30.

Throughout life, older people tend to score higher in conscientiousness and agreeableness and show fewer signs of neuroticism and extroversion. In short, people tend to be more relaxed over the age of 60.



What do you think about the woman’s story? Would you have confronted the man? Let us know in the comments below.

Netizens saluted the woman’s patience, saying that she should’ve confronted the man