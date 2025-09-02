TikTok users have recently been recalling reasons why they never invited a friend over to their home again, so we’ve gathered the wildest stories below. From being cruel to pets to making snarky comments about food , it’s hard to believe that anyone had the audacity to behave like this in a “friend’s” home. Enjoy reading through these stories, and be sure to upvote the ones that would get someone immediately banned from your house too!

Being a guest in someone else’s home is an honor. They’ve chosen to invite you into their humble abode because they trust you and enjoy spending time with you. But even the most gracious host will expect guests to show them and their house a certain level of respect, otherwise that person will never get another invitation again.

#1 Was hosting a birthday party (adults) and someone went into the BACK of my fridge and opened the bottle of champagne from me & my (deceased) husband’s wedding. There was PLENTY of beverages (both alcoholic and non-alcoholic) already sitting out for consumption.

RELATED:

#2 They let their kid pick my kittens up and keep dropping them off the couch & tugging on their tails and squishing them. I asked them to get her to stop, they said "they're just cats." No one is allowed in my home who cannot respect my animals idc if it's a fish.

#3 I had friends over and my dad surprised us and brought home dinner for all of us and one friend said that the food was dry and disgusting. They still had the nerve to eat the most. Never invited her again.

ADVERTISEMENT

#4 My ex best friend took my gerbil out of his cage after I asked him not to bother my animals, proceeded to drop it and not tell me. When he left I realized my gerbil was acting funny by not coming out during feeding. He paralyzed it.

#5 A girl I never met before invited herself over to my apartment and brought her DOG with her. Then, she saw my cat and said "oh. Well he doesn't like cats - can you put him outside?" Like no - wtf. The cat lives here. Go home 😅😭

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 Their dog took a massive dump on my rug that I had for two weeks and didn’t offer to clean it up and I cleaned it up right in front of them.

ADVERTISEMENT

#7 Went in my bathroom, went through my cabinets, then asked me why I was taking a particular medication. 🙃😳

#8 I actually hosted a Friendsgiving, a week before thanksgiving, and invited a few of our long time friends. I spent maybe $300 to make it very special. No one came. Not even a phone call. Text. Carrier pigeon. I don’t have any friends now lol.

#9 Sat on my couch with their feet tucked up under them and still had their dirty shoes on. This was a grown woman in her 40s.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Told her not to mention my mom’s hair. And the first thing she tells my mom who was at stage 3 cancer is how short hair doesn’t suit her and that women are prettier with long hair. Never saw someone with that much audacity in my life.

#11 Let my black cat outside on Halloween on purpose after I specifically said not to. I had to chase my baby through poison ivy to bring her back inside. Never again.

#12 Broke my dining room chair. “Fixed” it with duct tape. Never told us. Sat down holding my infant at the time and fell backwards.

ADVERTISEMENT

#13 I had a pink iPod touch I got my 13th birthday and I let my “friend” use it because she had her phone taken. She changed the password on my iPod touch and when I called her to ask her for the password she told me to just give it to her. Long story short I talked to her mom and later on that day she called me back with the password and I never invited her back or hung out with her.

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 They threatened to end my dog's life because they were scared of her (she’s a 6 month old cane corso).

ADVERTISEMENT

#15 My husband's friend came over and hung out while I cooked and chatted from the kitchen with them. When he left he said to him “next time we’ll have to get away from the ol ball and chain so we can really talk” my husband never spoke to him again.

#16 They poured their cup of Pepsi down my basement stairs while saying "Pepsi fountain".

#17 Deleted all my progress on madmax just so they could play the game (I was almost finished with the game).

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 My mom only speaks Spanish so one of my friends at the time couldn’t go into the pool and my mom asked them if they were okay and they rudely responded “ugh i don’t speak Spanish or whatever”… never again invited them over.

#19 Allowed my husbands unemployed best friend stay with us for a while. He found a gf super fast and they basically took over our entire house AND asked me to get them McDonald’s after dropping my kids off at school while they are laying on my couch! He’s never been back since 👋🏼✌🏼

ADVERTISEMENT

#20 I live in an Asian household where shoes are not allowed. My home is clean and I make accommodations such as give new slippers to someone visiting. This friend rebelled against the idea of removing her shoes that anytime her and my other friend would go on a smoke break they walked outside with no shoes on to be spiteful and would bring in their dirty feet into my home and drag it on my white rug purposefully but making it seem like I have OCD. It was their idea to come over. They also knew I have really bad asthma and made sure to go outside with their dirty feet and smoke every 30 minutes making fun of me and I could hear their conversations about how annoying Asians are from my doorbell camera. Now I never invite anyone to my home, especially white friends who make fun of my culture.

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 Faked a miscarriage in my all white bathroom and stained everything pink with the dye she brought to execute her elaborate plan…she then strategically placed a tiny wad of dyed tissue on the side of the toilet and said “aw look at my baby”…. There’s more but yea…weird 😂😭

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 My dad invited his girlfriend and her daughter over on my birthday. I was cooking dinner bc it was a meal I really wanted. (Birria tacos) This girl who I have never met asked me to make a plate for her husband bc he’s got to eat too. WTF?! How is that my problem. He’s not here. Wouldn’t be such a big deal if she wasn’t so rude and her mother yelled at me twice that night. In my own house.

ADVERTISEMENT

#23 Kissed my white stuffed seal my grandma gave me with bright red lipstick and he’s still stained 😔

#24 We’re both moms and she brought her 1 year old over so our babies could meet and she was just so loud and overstimulating in person. She yelled at her baby a lot even just to say simple things to him and her voice kept scaring my baby cause he grows up in a very calm and peaceful home. I don’t want to shame her but even her baby looked very stressed:((

#25 When we were younger my friend brought her waveboard and started riding it IN the house 😭😭😭 without permission.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 My daughter’s boyfriend looked down at our dog and said, “ugh, what is that?!” Um the most handsome dog in the world?!

#27 I let a mutual friend come over with my friend in middle school and she stole my damn iPod touch, circa 2011. I found out she was the one who stole it cause she posted a pic in the mirror with it and mine iPod had a distinct dent in the metal in the back of the iPod. I showed up to her place and had her dad give it back to me lol.

ADVERTISEMENT

#28 Rummaged through my bathroom looking for pain pills she thought I had from dental surgery.

#29 people who get mad about my dog being in MY home. like girl thats her spot on the couch be cautious of your mouth thank you!

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 Broke 1 Polly pocket, I ran upstairs crying to my mom. Came back downstairs and she broke ANOTHER ONE.

ADVERTISEMENT

#31 My bf’s friend came over and brought his gf and the first thing she says without saying hi to me was “why is your dog old” god forbid a dog ages ????

#32 People that think its funny to scare my cats. My girls are sweet, very affectionate and love people. I worked hard to get them to be this level of social after adopting them from the shelter. You get one chance and youre out

ADVERTISEMENT

#33 We had a glorious freshwater aquarium with over 5k in equipment and then a little over 600 worth of fish and because I bet her in a game she dumped a whole bottle of the Clorox bleach spray into it ruining everything. She also stole my class ring that night and ran it over (my ring never left its box)

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 Had a friend show up to a New Year’s party at NOON!!!! Nope. Come back at 8 or 9. As a matter of fact. Don’t.

ADVERTISEMENT

#35 She mixed up the gas controls for the stove and left the gas on all night(for the 2nd time). There was a smell in the morning—neighbors got worried, front desk was called, Fire/EMS,ect. Her response in the morning? To turn on the stove again TO MAKE CREPES while the firefighters are airing the place out. And she turns and asked my Roomate: “Do you have Nuetella?” We were LIVID 💀

#36 Yelled at me bc I put extra cheese in the mac & cheese and proceeded to freak out about how I wasn't measuring the butter, at 12 am, just for her to eat it all...

ADVERTISEMENT

#37 Someone once tried to tell my dog to go to their crate. Like no, she’s not doing anything wrong, she’s lying on the floor just vibing.

ADVERTISEMENT

#38 Had a friend stay for a week. At the end of the week she said “I’m sorry to break this to you but your parents like me more than you” like 1st of all no they don’t. 2nd of all it was her first time experiencing a parent being nice so I can see why she thought that

#39 Got completely wasted, broke my favorite $300 straightener my husband bought me on our honeymoon, puked tacos in our bushes and had to be carried to the car by my husband and her boyfriend.

ADVERTISEMENT

#40 Left a used pad behind my toilet :|

#41 Anyone who just starts opening doors they don’t need to be into. Or if u just open my fridge and start grabbing stuff.

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 People who act bored even though they were the ones who wanted to come over💔 like I’m sorry my house isn’t good enough for you, I legit didn’t want you over

ADVERTISEMENT

#43 Overstayed when the party was clearly over and I was yawning and asking them if they wanted coffee 🙄

#44 Slammed my door. I grew up with a lot of yelling and screaming and slamming doors. I do my best to nurture an environment when none of that takes place.

#45 Friend of a friend pulled a baked potato out from under my couch, started eating it, and refused to elaborate further. No, we did not have potatoes in the house, nor did he arrive to my house with it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#46 People who judge the cleanliness of my home, if you don't ignore those dishes in my sink you're never coming back. My home isn't dirty, but messy? I get busy and sometimes I don't vacuum weekly, and we aren't gonna point that out!