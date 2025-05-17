Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Awfully Sad”: Cyclist Pens Apology To Late Olympian Wife After Avoiding Jail In Fatal Crash
Smiling cyclist and late Olympian wife together outdoors with green hills in the background, reflecting on fatal crash apology.
Crime, News

“Awfully Sad”: Cyclist Pens Apology To Late Olympian Wife After Avoiding Jail In Fatal Crash

Rohan Dennis, who played a role in his wife Melissa Hoskins’ passing, has publicly apologized to the cyclist after avoiding jail time.

The 34-year-old was sentenced to 16 months in prison on Wednesday, May 14, only for it to be suspended. He has now been placed on a two-year good behavior bond, with his driving license disqualified for five years. 

  • Rohan Dennis received a suspended 16-month sentence and a 5-year driving ban after causing his wife Melissa Hoskins' fatal crash that led to her de*th.
  • Dennis issued a heartfelt public apology, promising to honor Melissa's memory and raise their two children with her spirit in mind.
  • The crash occurred after a heated argument; Melissa jumped onto Dennis's car hood and tragically fell under the vehicle.

In a letter released by Judge Ian Press and obtained by 7News, Dennis has broken his silence regarding his wife’s de–th and promises to take care of their two children.

    Rohan Dennis has released an emotional apology after his role in hsi wife’s passing

    Smiling couple outdoors near water with green hills, related to cyclist apology after fatal crash involving Olympian wife.

    Image credits: melissamhoskins

    “Dear Mel,” he began. “Thank you for everything, for the children, for life and for the memories you left us with. These will last forever. You may be physically gone but you will forever be with the kids and I. Not just in the pictures throughout the house, but in our hearts and our thoughts.

    “You are irreplaceable as a mother to Oliver and Madeleine, but I will always raise them in the same way as if you were still here by my side. Physically you aren’t here, but I notice little things that help guide me when I’m lost that I know you have played a part in.”

    Cyclist celebrating on indoor track cycling velodrome with crowd in background, related to apology and fatal crash news.

    Image credits: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

    He continued, “The kids are happy, so damn smart and cheeky, all in one. I know how proud you would be of them both and I’ll forever tell them that, even when they’re just in bed hugging their bunnies.”

    Dennis then went on to apologize about the tragic car crash that took her life and the fact that she’s no longer present in her children or her family’s lives.

    Dennis was going to get 16 months of jail time before the sentence was suspended

    Cyclist wearing helmet and reflective sunglasses smiling on a sunny road, related to fatal crash apology to late Olympian wife.

    Image credits: melissamhoskins

    “Not a second goes by in the day where I don’t wish it was me instead and the only thing that I’m OK with is that I’m the one suffering in this situation, and it’s not you,” he stated. “I don’t think I have to say this because it’s so obvious.

    “Everyone misses you so much, but everyone has stepped up to help to fill the void of you not being here as best they can. We really did create the best village for our family over the years we spent together.”

    Smiling couple close together, representing the cyclist and late Olympian wife in a heartfelt apology after a fatal crash.

    Image credits: melissamhoskins

    He described her as the “glue” that held them together before emotionally concluding, “I will always live my life with a piece of my heart missing. It is, and always will be yours, no matter what. I love you. Rohan.”

    In December 2023, Dennis and Hoskins were arguing over costs in their home in Medindie, Adelaide, South Australia.

    Male cyclist wearing helmet and TAG Heuer gear riding through forest, related to apology in fatal crash involving Olympian wife.

    Image credits: filip bossuyt

    The former left the heated exchange and took their family’s Volkswagen Amarok from the garage, as reported by New York Post, as he drove off into the night.

    Hoskins was not happy with the way he left and decided to jump on the hood of the car as her husband drove down in the lane behind their home, going around 12mph (~19km/h).

    Dennis then pulled into Avenel Gardens Road, where Hoskins came down from the hood and grabbed the driver’s side door. He accelerated away from the intersection, his wife holding on to the handle, as stated by the prosecution’s factual summary, tendered to the court and seen by NewsWire.

    Hoskins passed in December 2023

    Police officer examining a vehicle involved in a fatal crash connected to cyclist avoiding jail in a tragic incident.

    Image credits: ABC News (Australia)

    Two men in suits walking solemnly in a courthouse corridor after cyclist pens apology to late Olympian wife.

    Image credits: ABC News (Australia)

    However, Hoskins tripped and was subsequently dragged underneath the vehicle as Dennis continued driving.

    It was only when he heard a “thump” that he stopped the car and rushed to help her.

    Unfortunately, it was too late. Hoskins suffered critical injuries and passed away later at Royal Adelaide Hospital.

    An older man and woman speaking to reporters outside, addressing a fatal crash involving a cyclist and Olympian wife.

    Image credits: ABC News (Australia)

    The entire tragedy was caught on CCTV footage, as it showed Hoskins on the hood of the car for around six seconds. The time between Dennis closing the driver’s side door and Hoskins falling under was approximately two seconds. 

    The cyclist’s passing sent shockwaves through the sports community. While in court, Judge Press also made it clear that Dennis continuing to drive while Hoskins was on the hood and accelerating at an intersection to get away from her was “an inherently risky and dangerous act.”

    Dennis had been driving his vehicle with his wife on its hood

    Smiling couple at a dinner table with glasses and a small cake, related to cyclist apology after fatal crash.

    Image credits: melissamhoskins

    At the end of the day, however, the sentence was suspended due to Dennis’ guilty plea, his remorse, his personal circumstances, and his position as the sole carer of his children, as reported by New York Post.

    The judge has stressed that Dennis is responsible for his actions leading up to Hoskins’ de–th, rather than her passing.

    Hoskins’ parents also acknowledged the decision in a respectful manner.

    Smiling woman in red holding a soft owl toy and a box, related to cyclist apology for fatal crash involving late Olympian wife.

    Image credits: melissamhoskins

    “With respect to Rohan, as hard as it is going to be, it is important that we also have a well-mannered relationship with him,” said the cyclist’s father. 

    “[Our grandchildren] deserve this, they have done nothing wrong. We would like to thank everybody for their support of us.”

    A few netizens were not happy that Dennis did not get time behind bars

    Facebook comment expressing forgiveness and love after cyclist avoids jail in fatal crash involving Olympian wife

    Facebook comment by Marg Wilson expressing condolences to the Hoskins family after fatal cyclist crash involving Olympian wife.

    Facebook user comment expressing anger over cyclist avoiding jail and urging apology in fatal crash involving Olympian wife.

    Comment by Bev Baldock expressing concern over grandparents' role and mentioning cyclist avoiding jail in fatal crash case.

    Comment by Gabrielle Whitaker saying Do the crime do the time in a Facebook post about cyclist’s apology after fatal crash.

    Facebook comment expressing sadness over a cyclist’s apology following a fatal crash involving an Olympian wife.

    Facebook comment expressing sorrow over the cyclist’s apology to late Olympian wife after avoiding jail in fatal crash.

    Comment on social media expressing anger over cyclist avoiding jail in fatal crash involving late Olympian wife.

    Comment from Gillian Perkins criticizing a judge’s sentence in a fatal crash involving a cyclist and late Olympian wife.

    Facebook comment by Annita Rollinson discussing judgment and urging respect for family in a fatal crash cyclist apology.

    Comment saying Awfully sad with crying and disappointed emojis on social media about cyclist's apology to late Olympian wife after fatal crash.

    Comment from Janice Hamilton expressing surprise that cyclist has not apologized to late Olympian wife's parents after fatal crash.

    Comment expressing sorrow over fatal cyclist crash and apology to late Olympian wife after avoiding jail.

    Comment on social media expressing sadness about cyclist's apology to late Olympian wife after fatal crash.

    Facebook comment expressing sympathy for children losing their mum in a fatal crash involving cyclist and late Olympian wife.

    Facebook comment by Moira Hill expressing concern over a terrible accident involving a cyclist and late Olympian wife.

    Commenter Maria Antidormi Corica expressing sympathy about cyclist's apology after fatal crash involving late Olympian wife.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment by Colleen Brennan urging kindness after cyclist’s apology to late Olympian wife in fatal crash case.

    Comment reading "Terrible turn of events" by user Jayne Hurford on social media post about cyclist apologizing to late Olympian wife after fatal crash.

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    CP
    CP
    CP
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago

    It was a heat of the moment thing. No need to ruin two lives over it and effect more via collateral damage. Just going by the article, it seems to be the best outcome.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Enuya
    Enuya
    Enuya
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago

    If someone decided to jump on the hood of my car right after a heated argument - be it my partner, friend or a complete stranger - I'd definitely try to drive off and leave them behind too, especially if I'd have children under my care. If even the deceased wife's parents don't argue the sentence and don't fight with him over the custody, clearly they think that at least part of the fault was at the wife's side. We'll likely never know what really happend but jumping on a car seems unstable, especially since it doesn't look like he wanted to kidnap the children, just go to his parents to cool down after the argument.

    Vote comment up
    -2
    -2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
