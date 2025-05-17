“Awfully Sad”: Cyclist Pens Apology To Late Olympian Wife After Avoiding Jail In Fatal Crash

ADVERTISEMENT

Rohan Dennis, who played a role in his wife Melissa Hoskins’ passing, has publicly apologized to the cyclist after avoiding jail time.

The 34-year-old was sentenced to 16 months in prison on Wednesday, May 14, only for it to be suspended. He has now been placed on a two-year good behavior bond, with his driving license disqualified for five years.

Highlights Rohan Dennis received a suspended 16-month sentence and a 5-year driving ban after causing his wife Melissa Hoskins' fatal crash that led to her de*th.

Dennis issued a heartfelt public apology, promising to honor Melissa's memory and raise their two children with her spirit in mind.

The crash occurred after a heated argument; Melissa jumped onto Dennis's car hood and tragically fell under the vehicle.

In a letter released by Judge Ian Press and obtained by 7News, Dennis has broken his silence regarding his wife’s de–th and promises to take care of their two children.

Rohan Dennis has released an emotional apology after his role in hsi wife’s passing

“Dear Mel,” he began. “Thank you for everything, for the children, for life and for the memories you left us with. These will last forever. You may be physically gone but you will forever be with the kids and I. Not just in the pictures throughout the house, but in our hearts and our thoughts.

“You are irreplaceable as a mother to Oliver and Madeleine, but I will always raise them in the same way as if you were still here by my side. Physically you aren’t here, but I notice little things that help guide me when I’m lost that I know you have played a part in.”

He continued, “The kids are happy, so damn smart and cheeky, all in one. I know how proud you would be of them both and I’ll forever tell them that, even when they’re just in bed hugging their bunnies.”

Dennis then went on to apologize about the tragic car crash that took her life and the fact that she’s no longer present in her children or her family’s lives.

Dennis was going to get 16 months of jail time before the sentence was suspended

“Not a second goes by in the day where I don’t wish it was me instead and the only thing that I’m OK with is that I’m the one suffering in this situation, and it’s not you,” he stated. “I don’t think I have to say this because it’s so obvious.

“Everyone misses you so much, but everyone has stepped up to help to fill the void of you not being here as best they can. We really did create the best village for our family over the years we spent together.”

He described her as the “glue” that held them together before emotionally concluding, “I will always live my life with a piece of my heart missing. It is, and always will be yours, no matter what. I love you. Rohan.”

In December 2023, Dennis and Hoskins were arguing over costs in their home in Medindie, Adelaide, South Australia.

The former left the heated exchange and took their family’s Volkswagen Amarok from the garage, as reported by New York Post, as he drove off into the night.

Hoskins was not happy with the way he left and decided to jump on the hood of the car as her husband drove down in the lane behind their home, going around 12mph (~19km/h).

Dennis then pulled into Avenel Gardens Road, where Hoskins came down from the hood and grabbed the driver’s side door. He accelerated away from the intersection, his wife holding on to the handle, as stated by the prosecution’s factual summary, tendered to the court and seen by NewsWire.

Hoskins passed in December 2023

However, Hoskins tripped and was subsequently dragged underneath the vehicle as Dennis continued driving.

It was only when he heard a “thump” that he stopped the car and rushed to help her.

Unfortunately, it was too late. Hoskins suffered critical injuries and passed away later at Royal Adelaide Hospital.

The entire tragedy was caught on CCTV footage, as it showed Hoskins on the hood of the car for around six seconds. The time between Dennis closing the driver’s side door and Hoskins falling under was approximately two seconds.

The cyclist’s passing sent shockwaves through the sports community. While in court, Judge Press also made it clear that Dennis continuing to drive while Hoskins was on the hood and accelerating at an intersection to get away from her was “an inherently risky and dangerous act.”

Dennis had been driving his vehicle with his wife on its hood

At the end of the day, however, the sentence was suspended due to Dennis’ guilty plea, his remorse, his personal circumstances, and his position as the sole carer of his children, as reported by New York Post.

The judge has stressed that Dennis is responsible for his actions leading up to Hoskins’ de–th, rather than her passing.

Hoskins’ parents also acknowledged the decision in a respectful manner.

“With respect to Rohan, as hard as it is going to be, it is important that we also have a well-mannered relationship with him,” said the cyclist’s father.

“[Our grandchildren] deserve this, they have done nothing wrong. We would like to thank everybody for their support of us.”

A few netizens were not happy that Dennis did not get time behind bars

