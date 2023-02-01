Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Boomer Doesn’t Understand Tech”: Karen Messes Up After She Sends A Message Admitting To Deleting Important Files
Rokas Laurinavičius and
Mindaugas Balčiauskas

Baby boomers, or those born between 1946 and 1964, are lacking computer literacy compared to younger generations. This can impact their daily lives, particularly in the workplace where technology is increasingly integrated into job functions.

However, the lady Reddit user PM_Georgia_Okeefe had worked with was not only unaware of her, let’s call them, occupational shortcomings, but also acted like a jerk, creating a hostile environment. This became very apparent when one of her projects was transferred to the Redditor. Instead of cooperating, she acted out of spite and tried to sabotage their work as much as she could.

But in the end, it was PM_Georgia_Okeefe who had the last laugh — the lady was laid off, and they even helped her dig her own grave and lose all the severance money in the process. Continue scrolling to read the Redditor’s post which appeared in the community ‘Petty Revenge‘ and describes how it all went down.

As the story went viral, some people were unhappy that its author placed so much emphasis on the lady’s age

But most were glad that justice was served

Others even shared similar experiences of their own

