Woman Applies For A Job, Finds Out It’s Actually The Company She Works For But Under A Different Name

Finding a job is a real quest, even if you are an outstanding specialist and you have no shortage of invitations. In any case, anything can happen during the job interview. They may not meet you at all, they may change the terms of the offer right during the interview… and also, the company you’re applying to may turn out to be your current place of work.

Don’t believe it? Then here is a completely ridiculous story for you, which clearly confirms that this can also happen. Moreover, for the author of this tale, everything ended with a quite difficult conversation with her CEO, as well as the de facto loss of two jobs – her probable one and current one. Two in one, to put it one way…

The author of the video once applied for a new job position… just to discover that it was her current company

Image credits: Vlada Karpovich

Image credits: @rachelmcilravey7

“When I saw this job, it had a better pay and the job sounded great”

“The job was an office job, the company was looking to expand, I guess, to create more offices. But they were doing that, they, like, made a different company name that was going to the overhead company. So I was not aware of that, because they didn’t tell the team that they were doing this expansion. So when I saw this job, it had a better pay and the job sounded great, like, what I wanted to do. So that’s why I applied for it.”

“I should have done more research into the company, but I didn’t. So if anyone’s nervous, research whatever company you’re applying for. You probably should, honestly, before sending a resume and cover letter.”

“This was a very toxic work environment and there was a lot of turnover with people quitting and being let go. So the other thing that they did there, too, was that you would be hired for a role, but they change up what you were doing. So like, you would either get more things added onto your plate, or they just move you into a different role altogether.”

Image credits: @rachelmcilravey7

“When this ad came up, it described what I actually wanted to be doing for a better pay”

“So when this ad came up, it described what I actually wanted to be doing for a better pay. So that’s what intrigued me. And that’s how they bamboozled me into applying because it sounded great. Had I have known what it was, I definitely would have known better, because that’s not what the job actually was gonna be. But basically all that happened was, I knew shortly after applying that I had f***ed up. I figured that out on my own.”

“But the CEO stopped in my office one day and was like, “Hey, so I noticed you applied for this job with us. And the hiring team has advised me that I should probably fire you. But let’s talk about it.” So I basically just told her my honest truth that the work environment there was really cr**py. [She] herself perpetuated a lot of that toxicity because it was very gossipy and everyone whispering behind the scenes, and it was just a s**t environment.”

“So I told her, like, [she] herself is setting a bad example for the office. And I just didn’t vibe with the way that they were running things. And obviously, as much as I’d want to stay loyal to the company, I also, at the end of the day, had to always keep my options open and do what’s best for me and honestly, she would do that too. And she basically just kind of agreed with me, and they needed me so they couldn’t fire me and then I eventually left on my own. You just got to own it. Just be honest.”

The author of the video decided to leave her current job on her own, just to stay honest

So, meet Rachel McIlravey (@rachelmcilravey), a real estate agent from Canada, who one beautiful day saw a vacancy on the internet that was similar in job description to her current job – only the salary was listed significantly more than Rachel was paid. Is it any wonder that the woman decided to contact the employer and apply for this position?

And how surprised the Original Poster was to find out that the position she was applying for turned out to be her current one, and the company with an unknown name was the very company where she worked! Rachel had a very tough conversation with the CEO, and it turned out that the hiring team had recommended that the OP be fired for not being loyal to the company.

As for the name, the CEO attempted to explain that the company had planned expanding and rebranding, so they hired employees under a new name. However, perhaps, as the woman herself notes, everything was not as clear as it looked – after all, according to Rachel, her workplace had a ‘very toxic environment’ with a high turnover rate. Moreover, as McIlravey admits, employees’ work responsibilities often went beyond the scope of job descriptions.

Be that as it may, now Rachel is really looking for a new job – this story served as a trigger for her not to wait for the proper moment and suffer in a toxic work environment. Especially when they are probably preparing a replacement for you behind your back, and they are also going to pay a large salary for the person who might replace you.

“Of course, the situation looks ugly from an employer’s point of view,” said Alexei Shkurat, founder and CEO of Peach art studio, who was contacted by Bored Panda to give his opinion on the story. “Of course, loyalty to current company is important, but I don’t think the narrator’s contract included a prohibition on contacting other employers about open positions. After all, people are always looking for better options, almost always. That is how we are.”

“As for hiring employees under a different brand, it’s quite hard for me to imagine a situation where a company changes its name – and this most likely implies a change in corporate style, website, business cards – and many other things, large and small… well, I find it hard to imagine that the team does not know about this at all, especially when their employer now openly operates under a different brand.”

“Unfortunately, it often happens when, instead of creating a healthy atmosphere in the team, being as honest as possible with employees, some employers prefer to simply recruit new staff and go on a new lap of this vicious circle. And yes, this does not lead to anything good,” Alexei is sure.

It must be said that the commenters also supported the original poster, criticizing her now former employer massively. In addition, according to people in the comments, the CEO behaved doubly dishonestly towards the employee – they accused her of disloyalty due to the fact that she applied for another job, but at the same time, behind her back, tried to hire another person for her position: double standards, as some of the commenters believe.

However, employers often do not behave in the best way, and at the same time they are surprised when they receive backlash for their ugly behavior. We’re pretty sure you have quite a few similar stories behind your belts as well, so please feel free to share them in the comments below this post.

