There’s a special kind of dread reserved for when your work life follows you home, like realizing the person yelling your name across the parking lot isn’t a stranger but your coworker from their balcony.

For today’s Original Poster (OP), this strange new chapter began when her colleague moved into the same apartment complex—within shouting distance, literally. What followed was less like neighborly bonding and more like an unexpected transportation hostage situation.

Entitled behavior can sneak into the most unexpected places, like your workplace or even your neighborhood, and if you’re unlucky enough, maybe both

The author’s coworker moved into the same apartment complex and started asking for rides to work, sometimes yelling from her balcony

She gave the coworker a ride once but set boundaries, explaining that she couldn’t give daily rides or bring her home

In an update, she explained that the coworker was often late, made extra stops without consideration, and didn’t pay gas money despite offers

In addition to that, the coworker became paranoid about being stalked, sharing strange stories and photos at work

These disturbing stories dominated their work conversations, making the author uneasy and unwilling to let the coworker invade her personal space

Recently, the coworker found an alternative ride, relieving the OP, who remains firm about keeping her personal and work lives separate

The OP was just trying to walk to her car like any regular human when she heard her name echoing through the air. It wasn’t a sweet hello—no, it was her coworker shouting from her balcony, trying to flag down a ride. The OP couldn’t stop to entertain the noise because she was trying to get to work, but apparently, the coworker needed a ride to work as well.

The next day was pretty much the same thing, only this time, the coworker was on foot, yelling again. She announced that she needed another ride, but the OP politely set a boundary, offering a one-time lift but making it clear it wouldn’t become a regular thing.

However, she couldn’t help but think that the coworker’s request was a bit entitled, especially with the way the coworker approached her car and was expecting a ride. She described herself as a loner, one who values solo time in the car to decompress before and after a long day.

More worrying is the fear that this pattern will escalate, and she mentioned that she doesn’t even park near her own building, just to avoid being found. And as the week kicks off, she is mentally preparing for round three even though she’s already decided that there will be no more rides, even if their paths align.

In an update, the OP noted that the coworker finally arranged for a work van to get to her job, which brought some relief to her. However, she also noted why she wasn’t keen on giving her rides in the first place, citing her entitlement and unreliability.

Harvard Business Review affirms that setting boundaries with colleagues outside of work is crucial for maintaining a healthy work-life balance and protecting your mental well-being. While socializing with coworkers can build relationships, it’s important to carve out personal time that’s free from professional obligations.

The key, they advise, is to communicate clearly and respectfully, manage your time intentionally, and be ready to say no when necessary. These steps help prevent blurred lines between personal and professional life and ensure that your private time isn’t unintentionally consumed by workplace dynamics.

In addition to this, Business Insider states that one form of setting boundaries with coworkers is commuting alone without the pressure to offer rides. According to their website, researchers found that the commute offers valuable time to shift gears between work and home as it allows one to mentally disconnect from work and recharge from the energy spent during the day.

In this case, where the OP’s coworker felt entitled to a car ride, Quick and Dirty Tips acknowledge that entitled people often expect special treatment but that it’s important to firmly decline unreasonable requests using calm, wishful responses, and to show some compassion, as entitlement often masks feelings of inadequacy.

Netizens supported the OP’s need for firm boundaries and personal space, emphasizing that commuting is personal time that shouldn’t be invaded, especially by someone who feels entitled.

What would you do if you were in the OP’s shoes? Would you give a ride out of politeness, or stand your ground like she did? We would love to know your thoughts!

Netizens applauded the author for standing her ground, insisting that she dodged a bullet

