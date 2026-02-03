ADVERTISEMENT

We all have opinions about many things, yet it doesn’t mean we get to share them at any time we want. Sometimes it’s not a matter of time, but rather the opinion itself – some things are better left unsaid. And even if you have some conditions that make your life a little harder than for others, it doesn’t mean you get a free pass on this.

Well, in today’s story, a woman thought she did simply because many people let her do that because of her disability. And so, she used this to spread rather vile opinions. Yet, it was a matter of time before she crossed a line.

Sometimes even if you really want to share your take about someone’s life, it’s best to keep it to yourself

Woman using crutches and wearing a leg brace during physical therapy, illustrating judgment of life choices and morals.

Image credits: blackNull / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Apparently, a woman from today’s story didn’t know this, as she took every chance to say anything that was on her mind

Image credits: kues1 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

But since she was disabled, she thought it made her immune from people shutting her up

Young couple sitting on floor surrounded by moving boxes, representing woman judging coworker’s life choices and morals.

Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)

So, one day she decided to express her opinion on coworker moving in with her partner and say how she disapproves of them living together before marriage

Image credits: Seraph782

The coworker didn’t stay silent – she called out the woman’s hypocrisy of having daughter with a child out of wedlock and her other kids’ questionable birth timelines

Years ago, the OP was working in a hospital. She had a coworker who was disabled after a long-term illness as a child, and so she had to wear leg braces to walk. Due to this disability, many people treated her as a delicate flower, no matter how nastily she acted. Basically, she felt like she was invincible to say and do whatever she liked.

So, she chose to use this “power” to tell people, especially younger ones, how to live “godly” lives. The original poster wasn’t excluded from this equation either. When she mentioned to coworkers that she’ll be moving in with her boyfriend of 3 years, this woman decided to jump in with her judgment.

The thing was that she was not simply passing judgment, but she noted that she personally doesn’t approve of them living together before marriage, as any intimacy before marriage in such conditions is a sin.

This made the OP lose it – who does this woman think she is that she can tell her what to do? Not to mention the fact that she doesn’t even live according to these morals herself. You see, her sons are problematic, her daughter, who lives at home, has a child out of wedlock with a deadbeat baby daddy. And that’s not even all of it – the timelines of the woman’s child births also suggest that they were conceived before marriage, too.

So, if anyone could judge the original poster, it’s definitely not this “saint” woman, as there’s not much saintliness in her life. In fact, we believe that there should be no judgment coming to the OP. After all, moving in with your long-time partner is not such a frowned-upon idea.

Woman in a yellow shirt judging coworker during a serious office discussion about life choices and morals.

Image credits: DC Studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Well, it is when it comes to people like the antagonist of today’s story, but most often it’s driven by their religious beliefs. Evangelicals, unlike some other religions, strictly believe that a couple should not be intimate before they tie the knot, as in their eyes it’s a sin against God. Today’s religious lady not adhering to these ideals is a whole different story – a true religious person shouldn’t cherry-pick to whom these rules apply.

Besides that, many couples do not move solely for intimate reasons – there are plenty of others that make this solution the best one. For some, it’s an ultimate “test” before marriage – are they compatible enough to make a commitment to each other? There’s a better way to try it out than to live in a shared space, where it’s basically impossible to hide flaws.

Others do it for financial benefits, just as the couple in today’s story. For them, it seemed more reasonable to share rent, since they already spent almost all the time together – it wasn’t just about the intimacy, as the hypocritical coworker made it out to be.

Well, at least after the OP called her out, she never really commented on her life ever again, which netizens counted as a win – it’s always satisfying to see a hypocrite being put into their place.

Would you have done the same in the OP’s place, or would you have tried to sweep the remark under the rug? Maybe something else? Please, share all your options and opinions in the comments!

Netizens praised the coworker for standing her ground and putting a hypocrite into her place

Screenshot of a Reddit comment thread discussing a comeback about paying the cost to be the boss and moral judgment.

Screenshot of an online discussion where a righteous woman judges a coworker’s life choices, ignoring her own morals.

Online conversation showing a woman judging coworker’s life choices while ignoring her own conflicting morals.

Screenshot of an online comment titled Effective-Manager-29 judging coworker's life choices with sarcasm and irony.

Comment on a forum post praising someone for getting caught in their own hypocrisy while judging a coworker’s life choices.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment calling out hypocrisy and self-righteousness in judging others' life choices.

Text post showing a woman judging coworker's life choices while ignoring her own conflicting morals and behavior.

Text post by VinylHighway stating religion does not make people good, highlighting righteous woman judging coworker’s life choices.

Comment on a social media post judging a coworker’s life choices while ignoring her own contradictory morals.

Text comment on a forum discussing hypocrisy and Christian love, reflecting judgment and moral contradictions.

Screenshot of an online comment criticizing a righteous woman who judges a coworker’s life choices despite her own morals.

Comment about daughters' kids having A.D.D. and different dads, reflecting righteous woman judging coworker’s life choices.

Screenshot of a social media comment judging a coworker’s life choices while ignoring her own morals and behavior.

Screenshot of an online forum post advising against sharing personal details with coworkers, highlighting judgment and hypocrisy.

Text post showing a user commenting on hypocrisy related to a righteous woman judging a coworker’s life choices.