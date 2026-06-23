Prove Your General Knowledge Skills In This 14-Question Word Mashups Quiz
Are you a fan of word puzzles and general knowledge riddles? You’re definitely in the right place! We took two completely ordinary phrases and fused them together through a single overlapping word, turning simple concepts into fun mental puzzles.
In this clever word trivia quiz, you’ll be faced with 14 double-sided clues hiding a unique phrase mashup. Think of an “apple pie chart” as a classic dessert used for data presentations, and you’re going to jump on the right track in no time! Every puzzle is designed to test your general knowledge, vocabulary, and riddle-solving skills all at once. Sharpen your focus and see if you can ace the quiz for a perfect 14/14!
🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀
Image credits: Brett Jordan
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The last question: if it's a dough centre then it isn't a hole, it's dough.
Yes, it's also a doughnut, not a donut (yeah, I've actually long-since given up on that one).Load More Replies...
The last question: if it's a dough centre then it isn't a hole, it's dough.
Yes, it's also a doughnut, not a donut (yeah, I've actually long-since given up on that one).Load More Replies...
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