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Prove Your General Knowledge Skills In This 14-Question Word Mashups Quiz
A general knowledge trivia question on a colorful background with a figure skater. It asks about a poseable plastic toy hero.
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Prove Your General Knowledge Skills In This 14-Question Word Mashups Quiz

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Are you a fan of word puzzles and general knowledge riddles? You’re definitely in the right place! We took two completely ordinary phrases and fused them together through a single overlapping word, turning simple concepts into fun mental puzzles.

In this clever word trivia quiz, you’ll be faced with 14 double-sided clues hiding a unique phrase mashup. Think of an “apple pie chart” as a classic dessert used for data presentations, and you’re going to jump on the right track in no time! Every puzzle is designed to test your general knowledge, vocabulary, and riddle-solving skills all at once. Sharpen your focus and see if you can ace the quiz for a perfect 14/14!

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED:

    Scrabble tiles spell 'GENIUS DEMANDS EFFORT,' perfect for a word mashups quiz to test general knowledge skills.

    Image credits: Brett Jordan

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    Armandas Lukoševičius

    Armandas Lukoševičius

    Writer, Trivia Content Writer

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    I'm a Creative Industries graduate who's always looking to learn something new. I constantly jump between hobbies to find ways to express my ideas in various forms.

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    Armandas Lukoševičius

    Armandas Lukoševičius

    Writer, Trivia Content Writer

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    I'm a Creative Industries graduate who's always looking to learn something new. I constantly jump between hobbies to find ways to express my ideas in various forms.

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    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, Photo Editor

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    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

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    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

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    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    Premium     21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That was fun!

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    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The last question: if it's a dough centre then it isn't a hole, it's dough.

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    0points
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    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes, it's also a doughnut, not a donut (yeah, I've actually long-since given up on that one).

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    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    Premium     21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That was fun!

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    0points
    reply
    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The last question: if it's a dough centre then it isn't a hole, it's dough.

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    0points
    reply
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes, it's also a doughnut, not a donut (yeah, I've actually long-since given up on that one).

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