More people joined the trend to share their own MPDG moments and it’s both hilarious and somewhat painfully relatable.

Hers was bringing a trifle (a particular dessert) whenever she’d go to a party. “It was like, look at me, I am so quirky,” Amy recounted in her viral video.

Recently, the term resurfaced again after TikToker Amy Lovatt asked everyone to share "the most Manic Pixie Dream Girl thing" they used to do.

A Manic Pixie Dream Girl is defined as a female character who's "quirky" and "unusual" but really exists only for the development of the male lead. Think of a female damsel in distress that film critics argue is edgy and fun at best and a cliché or even a sexist stereotype, at worst.

#1 I wore fairy wings to class a lot and wore vintage ball gowns to punk shows (those poor dresses)

#2 Use something overly utilitarian as purse: lunch box, old camera case, thermos, basket

#3 Wore coloured contacts everywhere and stared at people like this until they noticed.

#4 I would wear a mini skirt and knee high leather boots, and carry a hiking backpack to parties. What was in the backpack? That was the mystery

#5 Wore an Elvis Presley T-shirt with an Aladdin looking vest and drank rain water out of mason jars.

#6 I would wear 2-3 cereal box watches at once and put flowers in my docs and tell ppl i knew how to palm read when i couldnt id jusy make it up

#7 My best friend would bring a lemon to every party and very casually eat it

#8 I'd read books, but up in a tree *so mysterious*

#9 Bubbles in my purse when I would try to stop smoking, so I would take bubble breaks

#10 I drew on my converse to show that I was artistic and quirky I also stood pigeon toed so that you could recognize I wasn't like other girls hehe

#11 I had “more energy” on days where I felt like it would rain because it was “more beautiful than sunshine”.

#12 I would just like quote Clementine from eternal sunshine and pretend it was my own thoughts.

#13 Used to research unknown bands with terrible music and know just enough about them to seem indie and mysterious

#14 l used to take books to parties and read while drinking wine while my friends were normal college kids and partied accordingly

#15 I would wear thrift store clothes and tell people it was because “I like wearing other people’s stories on me.” *HEAVES*

#16 Wearing the tweed jackets of dead old men.

#17 Does reading while walking down the halls at school and running a library out of my locker count?

#18 Embroidered the knees on my jeans with flowers. Writing my journal CONSTANTLY. Nothing more dull than a tween stream of consciousness.

#19 wrote “die young” on the heels of my converse in 8th grade then had a teacher pull me aside to ask if everything was ok at home

#20 I remember laying in the grass while drunk to feel wild and free and it was just in a weird spot to do so and my friend was like “uh can you get up?”

#21 Project my internalised misogyny on every other women I met.

#22 I used to carry 5+ apples in my bag at all times so I could give them out to people. I also had a month in 2006 where I wore roller skates everywhere.

#23 Wearing JAZZ SHOES AS SHOES

#24 I would drop pennies as I walked so people could find them and have good luck

#25 I’m ashamed to admit I was ukulele girl

#26 I would read in public but actively try to ~look mysterious~ and wait for people to ask me what I was reading (they never did)

#27 i walked around school in just my socks no shoes for two years

#28 I wore a tiara to school for months a private school with uniforms

#29 Only ever having one fingernail painted and wearing a mohican hat

#30 I'd wear bright rain boots everywhere... when it wasn't raining...

incase I found a puddle to jump in.

#31 I used to say spring onion crisps made me hyper. When I ate them I used to run around and act manic

#32 I strung individual faux pearls onto my actual hair (this was when feather hair extensions were popular) but I did pearls because I was different

#33 What didn't I do? I used to take my shoes off and splash in every fountain I saw because I was 'living in the moment'

#34 i did mascara on one eye to look like the Clockwork Orange guy. I watched that movie once and didn't even fully understand it

#35 Carried tarot cards wrapped in a vintage scarf and bubbles in my purse at all times “just in case”

#36 I pretended I snorted when I laughed! I ONLY read ~classics~ in high school. I did go on to get a lit degree so ig I'm still living the dream

#37 Wore a belt I made out of my grandfather’s GM seatbelt parts.

#38 i used to stick a guitar pick in my hair clip/barrette so people would know i was a musician

#39 ran an Elvish blog

#40 I carried around a cat puppet.

#41 I would put daisies through my ears as earrings

#42 ... I only dated people for a month, and in that month I would make sure I changed their life by enrolling them in school or getting them a job...

#43 I was in college during the height of this trope and I wore massive cassete tape earrings or rubber goldfish earrings or heart shaped glasses.

#44 i bought a bunch of miniature people like the tiny ones for model train sets and would give them out randomly to ppl with no explanation

#45 Prom dresses and combat boots

#46 I would doodle on my backpack and write song lyrics on everything and when people asked what they're from I'd be like 'you haven't heard of them...'

#47 I had a vintage fedora that I wore A LOT with non-vintage outfits... I still feel the shame when I see the photos

#48 I used to run into doors and trip on purpose.

#49 I’d take my journal everywhere to write down funny moments and quotes I wanted to remember. Now I’m a journalist

#50 Instead of saying hi to people for a solid year i used to say happy birthday

#51 In high school I would wear one green converse and one blue converse and both had neon green laces

#52 I went to school with a girl who made a huge deal about being scared of stickers

#53 Army boots with beads threaded on the laces. Feather boas. An insane number of beads, clips, hair glitter, ribbons in my hair. oh and bindhis

#54 for some reason mine was that I used to claim I couldn't ride a bike... even though I could ride a bike?

#55 Ate bell peppers like apples in class

#56 Going out in the rain on purpose

#57 wore a vintage army uniform shirt for a jacket and actual ballet slippers for shoes.

#58 I used to talk about Bob Dylan all the time and I don't think I've heard a single song