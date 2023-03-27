A Manic Pixie Dream Girl is defined as a female character who's "quirky" and "unusual" but really exists only for the development of the male lead. Think of a female damsel in distress that film critics argue is edgy and fun at best and a cliché or even a sexist stereotype, at worst.

Recently, the term resurfaced again after TikToker Amy Lovatt asked everyone to share "the most Manic Pixie Dream Girl thing" they used to do.

Hers was bringing a trifle (a particular dessert) whenever she’d go to a party. “It was like, look at me, I am so quirky,” Amy recounted in her viral video.

More people joined the trend to share their own MPDG moments and it’s both hilarious and somewhat painfully relatable.

Image credits: amylovattt

@amylovattt #manicpixiedreamgirl #stitchthis #fyp #iwanttoknow ♬ original sound - Amy Lovatt

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

TikToker Shares "Manic Pixie Dream Girl" Thing She Used To Do, It Goes Viral And Others Join The Trend I wore fairy wings to class a lot and wore vintage ball gowns to punk shows (those poor dresses)

ohkathrynmoon , Daniel Kempe Report

14points
POST
#2

TikToker Shares "Manic Pixie Dream Girl" Thing She Used To Do, It Goes Viral And Others Join The Trend Use something overly utilitarian as purse: lunch box, old camera case, thermos, basket

jjstewart1076 , Marc Mueller Report

12points
POST
Satan Laughs
Satan Laughs
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I hated how the lunch box never really fit in my Jansport backpacks. 😺

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#3

TikToker Shares "Manic Pixie Dream Girl" Thing She Used To Do, It Goes Viral And Others Join The Trend Wore coloured contacts everywhere and stared at people like this until they noticed.

georginaarbon , JulieAlexK Report

11points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#4

TikToker Shares "Manic Pixie Dream Girl" Thing She Used To Do, It Goes Viral And Others Join The Trend I would wear a mini skirt and knee high leather boots, and carry a hiking backpack to parties. What was in the backpack? That was the mystery

mommatribe , Isabela Kronemberger Report

11points
POST
#5

TikToker Shares "Manic Pixie Dream Girl" Thing She Used To Do, It Goes Viral And Others Join The Trend Wore an Elvis Presley T-shirt with an Aladdin looking vest and drank rain water out of mason jars.

courtabel Report

11points
POST
Tanja H
Tanja H
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You should Google forever chemicals in rain water 🙈

0
0points
reply
#6

TikToker Shares "Manic Pixie Dream Girl" Thing She Used To Do, It Goes Viral And Others Join The Trend I would wear 2-3 cereal box watches at once and put flowers in my docs and tell ppl i knew how to palm read when i couldnt id jusy make it up

hotistic , Mike Mozart Report

10points
POST
View more comments
#7

TikToker Shares "Manic Pixie Dream Girl" Thing She Used To Do, It Goes Viral And Others Join The Trend My best friend would bring a lemon to every party and very casually eat it

youarenotinwonderland , Nothing Ahead Report

10points
POST
La Petite Morte
La Petite Morte
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ok, this is an important question: would they eat the rind too?

1
1point
reply
#8

TikToker Shares "Manic Pixie Dream Girl" Thing She Used To Do, It Goes Viral And Others Join The Trend I'd read books, but up in a tree *so mysterious*

bookiesncookies , Pixabay Report

10points
POST
View more comments
#9

TikToker Shares "Manic Pixie Dream Girl" Thing She Used To Do, It Goes Viral And Others Join The Trend Bubbles in my purse when I would try to stop smoking, so I would take bubble breaks

beetledoot , Flickr Report

9points
POST
View more comments
#10

TikToker Shares "Manic Pixie Dream Girl" Thing She Used To Do, It Goes Viral And Others Join The Trend I drew on my converse to show that I was artistic and quirky I also stood pigeon toed so that you could recognize I wasn't like other girls hehe

icamefortwilight , James Davies Report

9points
POST
La Petite Morte
La Petite Morte
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We all drew on/decorated our Converse or Docs in the 80's/90's. Hell, I had a minor side business in HS painting combat boots for my classmates. My own were painted white & covered in literary quotes. It's just being artistic & bored in class.

4
4points
reply
#11

TikToker Shares "Manic Pixie Dream Girl" Thing She Used To Do, It Goes Viral And Others Join The Trend I had “more energy” on days where I felt like it would rain because it was “more beautiful than sunshine”.

amylovattt , Erik Witsoe Report

8points
POST
La Petite Morte
La Petite Morte
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There's actually science that backs this up. Like natural circadian rhythms, there are people that naturally feel 'more energized' when the weather/ time of day corresponds with what they find the most soothing or comforting. It's why you have night owls, morning people, solar babies, people who feel the most like themselves during a certain season or during certain weather, etc. It has to do with what gives you serotonin, which is part biology & part personality. ~~ Personally, I'm very much a night owl, my sleep cycle naturally shifts to me being awake at night & asleep during the day if not forced into 'normality' by work or school. I'm also happier during the summer & autumn. And I like rain. Good book reading weather.

1
1point
reply
#12

TikToker Shares "Manic Pixie Dream Girl" Thing She Used To Do, It Goes Viral And Others Join The Trend I would just like quote Clementine from eternal sunshine and pretend it was my own thoughts.

jjghoul Report

7points
POST
#13

TikToker Shares "Manic Pixie Dream Girl" Thing She Used To Do, It Goes Viral And Others Join The Trend Used to research unknown bands with terrible music and know just enough about them to seem indie and mysterious

kikiandthebrain , Thibault Trillet Report

7points
POST
Anon Yymi
Anon Yymi
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why not unknown bands with good music?

1
1point
reply
#14

TikToker Shares "Manic Pixie Dream Girl" Thing She Used To Do, It Goes Viral And Others Join The Trend l used to take books to parties and read while drinking wine while my friends were normal college kids and partied accordingly

amylovattt , Ingrid Santana Report

6points
POST
La Petite Morte
La Petite Morte
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I did this, but mostly bc the book was usually more interesting than the conversation. Sometimes I'd get into great conversations with others about the book, the author, or the genre. Got turned on to some great books like that.

1
1point
reply
#15

TikToker Shares "Manic Pixie Dream Girl" Thing She Used To Do, It Goes Viral And Others Join The Trend I would wear thrift store clothes and tell people it was because “I like wearing other people’s stories on me.” *HEAVES*

droogette , Becca McHaffie Avatar of user Becca McHaffie Becca McHaffie beccamchaffie Report

5points
POST
#16

TikToker Shares "Manic Pixie Dream Girl" Thing She Used To Do, It Goes Viral And Others Join The Trend Wearing the tweed jackets of dead old men.

peachnixon , Rydale Clothing Report

5points
POST
#17

TikToker Shares "Manic Pixie Dream Girl" Thing She Used To Do, It Goes Viral And Others Join The Trend Does reading while walking down the halls at school and running a library out of my locker count?

pugnpoli , Francisco Osorio Report

5points
POST
La Petite Morte
La Petite Morte
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If you've never said 'Excuse me!' to a lamppost or barked your shins on a fire hydrant you're not reading enough.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#18

Embroidered the knees on my jeans with flowers. Writing my journal CONSTANTLY. Nothing more dull than a tween stream of consciousness.

therenegadecrafter Report

5points
POST
Jaap
Jaap
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As a kid it was normal to get an apple or something sewed on your knees when there was a hole in it, cause it's a pity to throw away the whole jeans for a hole.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#19

wrote “die young” on the heels of my converse in 8th grade then had a teacher pull me aside to ask if everything was ok at home

idonthaveatiktoksorry Report

5points
POST
Satan Laughs
Satan Laughs
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

“Celebrate Oblivion,” was what was written on my Converse. Sharpie held up nicely. Ball-point pens always smeared. No one took me aside, hence the resulting poor life choices which followed, including my Panda name. I would have probably complimented you in class.

4
4points
reply
#20

I remember laying in the grass while drunk to feel wild and free and it was just in a weird spot to do so and my friend was like “uh can you get up?”

caitlinwoudstra Report

5points
POST
#21

Project my internalised misogyny on every other women I met.

_plantmilf Report

5points
POST
#22

I used to carry 5+ apples in my bag at all times so I could give them out to people. I also had a month in 2006 where I wore roller skates everywhere.

pommepommebananeanana Report

5points
POST
#23

Wearing JAZZ SHOES AS SHOES

itsaaaaaaaaa2 Report

5points
POST
#24

I would drop pennies as I walked so people could find them and have good luck

magpiemakingmusic Report

4points
POST
La Petite Morte
La Petite Morte
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's a really sweet & cool reason. Trying to spread a little magic into the world isn't a bad thing.

0
0points
reply
#25

I’m ashamed to admit I was ukulele girl

maryvanderlent Report

4points
POST
#26

I would read in public but actively try to ~look mysterious~ and wait for people to ask me what I was reading (they never did)

notmesorrynope Report

4points
POST
#27

i walked around school in just my socks no shoes for two years

genderenvyformuppets Report

4points
POST
#28

I wore a tiara to school for months a private school with uniforms

ladybryght Report

4points
POST
Jaap
Jaap
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wore an ice cream parasol on my head with a hair band. It was colorful. Nobody cared. We also put pushpins in our ears.

0
0points
reply
#29

Only ever having one fingernail painted and wearing a mohican hat

pidgenana Report

4points
POST
#30

I'd wear bright rain boots everywhere... when it wasn't raining...
incase I found a puddle to jump in.

ambiguously.rad Report

4points
POST
La Petite Morte
La Petite Morte
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I still jump in puddles. No rain boots, though. Still worth it.

0
0points
reply
#31

I used to say spring onion crisps made me hyper. When I ate them I used to run around and act manic

eliz000120 Report

4points
POST
Jaap
Jaap
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I was in love with a teacher. To impress him I jumped from the stairs from 10 or 15 high BAM look how cool I am and it was at a camp. We had a disco. I'd move like a maniac. Look how quick I can dance. Look how cool I am! He was not impressed with a 13 y o crazy girl and later I heard he was in his 30s and married to a normal woman his own age. He was so cool. He wore striped pants, blue and white.

0
0points
reply
#32

I strung individual faux pearls onto my actual hair (this was when feather hair extensions were popular) but I did pearls because I was different

crumb_dumpster Report

4points
POST
#33

What didn't I do? I used to take my shoes off and splash in every fountain I saw because I was 'living in the moment'

mollystanley7 Report

3points
POST
La Petite Morte
La Petite Morte
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's just fun to do, as long as you don't get caught & it's not snowing.

0
0points
reply
#34

i did mascara on one eye to look like the Clockwork Orange guy. I watched that movie once and didn't even fully understand it

spublii66 Report

3points
POST
Bart
Bart
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

😂 the characters of a clockwork orange are not exactly what you want to be compared with...

0
0points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#35

TikToker Shares "Manic Pixie Dream Girl" Thing She Used To Do, It Goes Viral And Others Join The Trend Carried tarot cards wrapped in a vintage scarf and bubbles in my purse at all times “just in case”

sylviawrath , Aleksandar Pasaric Report

3points
POST
La Petite Morte
La Petite Morte
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I know plenty of adults that carry tarot decks with them to this day. We all have our comforts. ~~ Also, I carry bubbles on me as a matter of course. Nothing stops a tantrum or makes people smile like unexpected bubbles! I started blowing bubbles at the kareoke dj at the bar the other night, & I never got my bottle back. It got claimed by the bartenders. Those heathens owe me a bottle of bubbles!

0
0points
reply
#36

I pretended I snorted when I laughed! I ONLY read ~classics~ in high school. I did go on to get a lit degree so ig I'm still living the dream

savannahhartje Report

3points
POST
#37

Wore a belt I made out of my grandfather’s GM seatbelt parts.

sarahstandsup Report

3points
POST
#38

i used to stick a guitar pick in my hair clip/barrette so people would know i was a musician

moonmirrorart Report

3points
POST
#39

ran an Elvish blog

lady_of_the_mercians Report

3points
POST
#40

I carried around a cat puppet.

kmegjam Report

3points
POST
Jaap
Jaap
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We had a Punk girl in class, who always had a rat in her neck during the lessons and they were fine with it.

0
0points
reply
#41

TikToker Shares "Manic Pixie Dream Girl" Thing She Used To Do, It Goes Viral And Others Join The Trend I would put daisies through my ears as earrings

megj2609 , pxfuel Report

3points
POST
#42

... I only dated people for a month, and in that month I would make sure I changed their life by enrolling them in school or getting them a job...

sm0_0thii Report

3points
POST
#43

I was in college during the height of this trope and I wore massive cassete tape earrings or rubber goldfish earrings or heart shaped glasses.

iheartrue Report

3points
POST
#44

i bought a bunch of miniature people like the tiny ones for model train sets and would give them out randomly to ppl with no explanation

rodeorodent Report

3points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#45

Prom dresses and combat boots

tarynlovejoy Report

3points
POST
#46

I would doodle on my backpack and write song lyrics on everything and when people asked what they're from I'd be like 'you haven't heard of them...'

robot_bicycle Report

3points
POST
#47

I had a vintage fedora that I wore A LOT with non-vintage outfits... I still feel the shame when I see the photos

bambii_dear Report

3points
POST
#48

TikToker Shares "Manic Pixie Dream Girl" Thing She Used To Do, It Goes Viral And Others Join The Trend I used to run into doors and trip on purpose.

amylovattt , Matheus Bertelli Report

3points
POST
#49

I’d take my journal everywhere to write down funny moments and quotes I wanted to remember. Now I’m a journalist

lornsassij Report

2points
POST
#50

TikToker Shares "Manic Pixie Dream Girl" Thing She Used To Do, It Goes Viral And Others Join The Trend Instead of saying hi to people for a solid year i used to say happy birthday

pinkhairedenby , Andrea Piacquadio Report

2points
POST
#51

TikToker Shares "Manic Pixie Dream Girl" Thing She Used To Do, It Goes Viral And Others Join The Trend In high school I would wear one green converse and one blue converse and both had neon green laces

planet_cafe , Pixabay Report

2points
POST
La Petite Morte
La Petite Morte
Community Member
55 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Again, we ALL did this in the 80's. That was the cool thing about Converse, they were highly interchangeable & mix n match. You can buy Converse that are deliberately dual colors nowadays.

0
0points
reply
#52

I went to school with a girl who made a huge deal about being scared of stickers

weeleld Report

2points
POST
#53

Army boots with beads threaded on the laces. Feather boas. An insane number of beads, clips, hair glitter, ribbons in my hair. oh and bindhis

gina_geegee Report

2points
POST
#54

for some reason mine was that I used to claim I couldn't ride a bike... even though I could ride a bike?

sophiealmo Report

2points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#55

Ate bell peppers like apples in class

kaysugarsjewelry Report

2points
POST
#56

Going out in the rain on purpose

ladies_n_gentlemen_her Report

2points
POST
#57

wore a vintage army uniform shirt for a jacket and actual ballet slippers for shoes.

bunnybird22 Report

2points
POST
#58

TikToker Shares "Manic Pixie Dream Girl" Thing She Used To Do, It Goes Viral And Others Join The Trend I used to talk about Bob Dylan all the time and I don't think I've heard a single song

chicknluvrr Report

1point
POST
#59

Painted a toilet

avocado_baby Report

1point
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!