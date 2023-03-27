TikToker Shares “Manic Pixie Dream Girl” Thing She Used To Do, It Goes Viral And Others Join The Trend
A Manic Pixie Dream Girl is defined as a female character who's "quirky" and "unusual" but really exists only for the development of the male lead. Think of a female damsel in distress that film critics argue is edgy and fun at best and a cliché or even a sexist stereotype, at worst.
Recently, the term resurfaced again after TikToker Amy Lovatt asked everyone to share "the most Manic Pixie Dream Girl thing" they used to do.
Hers was bringing a trifle (a particular dessert) whenever she’d go to a party. “It was like, look at me, I am so quirky,” Amy recounted in her viral video.
More people joined the trend to share their own MPDG moments and it’s both hilarious and somewhat painfully relatable.
Image credits: amylovattt
@amylovattt #manicpixiedreamgirl #stitchthis #fyp #iwanttoknow ♬ original sound - Amy Lovatt
This post may include affiliate links.
I wore fairy wings to class a lot and wore vintage ball gowns to punk shows (those poor dresses)
Use something overly utilitarian as purse: lunch box, old camera case, thermos, basket
I hated how the lunch box never really fit in my Jansport backpacks. 😺
Wore coloured contacts everywhere and stared at people like this until they noticed.
I would wear a mini skirt and knee high leather boots, and carry a hiking backpack to parties. What was in the backpack? That was the mystery
Wore an Elvis Presley T-shirt with an Aladdin looking vest and drank rain water out of mason jars.
I would wear 2-3 cereal box watches at once and put flowers in my docs and tell ppl i knew how to palm read when i couldnt id jusy make it up
My best friend would bring a lemon to every party and very casually eat it
Ok, this is an important question: would they eat the rind too?
I'd read books, but up in a tree *so mysterious*
Bubbles in my purse when I would try to stop smoking, so I would take bubble breaks
I drew on my converse to show that I was artistic and quirky I also stood pigeon toed so that you could recognize I wasn't like other girls hehe
We all drew on/decorated our Converse or Docs in the 80's/90's. Hell, I had a minor side business in HS painting combat boots for my classmates. My own were painted white & covered in literary quotes. It's just being artistic & bored in class.
I had “more energy” on days where I felt like it would rain because it was “more beautiful than sunshine”.
There's actually science that backs this up. Like natural circadian rhythms, there are people that naturally feel 'more energized' when the weather/ time of day corresponds with what they find the most soothing or comforting. It's why you have night owls, morning people, solar babies, people who feel the most like themselves during a certain season or during certain weather, etc. It has to do with what gives you serotonin, which is part biology & part personality. ~~ Personally, I'm very much a night owl, my sleep cycle naturally shifts to me being awake at night & asleep during the day if not forced into 'normality' by work or school. I'm also happier during the summer & autumn. And I like rain. Good book reading weather.
I would just like quote Clementine from eternal sunshine and pretend it was my own thoughts.
Used to research unknown bands with terrible music and know just enough about them to seem indie and mysterious
l used to take books to parties and read while drinking wine while my friends were normal college kids and partied accordingly
I did this, but mostly bc the book was usually more interesting than the conversation. Sometimes I'd get into great conversations with others about the book, the author, or the genre. Got turned on to some great books like that.
I would wear thrift store clothes and tell people it was because “I like wearing other people’s stories on me.” *HEAVES*
Wearing the tweed jackets of dead old men.
Does reading while walking down the halls at school and running a library out of my locker count?
If you've never said 'Excuse me!' to a lamppost or barked your shins on a fire hydrant you're not reading enough.
Embroidered the knees on my jeans with flowers. Writing my journal CONSTANTLY. Nothing more dull than a tween stream of consciousness.
wrote “die young” on the heels of my converse in 8th grade then had a teacher pull me aside to ask if everything was ok at home
“Celebrate Oblivion,” was what was written on my Converse. Sharpie held up nicely. Ball-point pens always smeared. No one took me aside, hence the resulting poor life choices which followed, including my Panda name. I would have probably complimented you in class.
I remember laying in the grass while drunk to feel wild and free and it was just in a weird spot to do so and my friend was like “uh can you get up?”
Project my internalised misogyny on every other women I met.
I used to carry 5+ apples in my bag at all times so I could give them out to people. I also had a month in 2006 where I wore roller skates everywhere.
Wearing JAZZ SHOES AS SHOES
I would drop pennies as I walked so people could find them and have good luck
That's a really sweet & cool reason. Trying to spread a little magic into the world isn't a bad thing.
I’m ashamed to admit I was ukulele girl
I would read in public but actively try to ~look mysterious~ and wait for people to ask me what I was reading (they never did)
i walked around school in just my socks no shoes for two years
I wore a tiara to school for months a private school with uniforms
Only ever having one fingernail painted and wearing a mohican hat
I'd wear bright rain boots everywhere... when it wasn't raining...
incase I found a puddle to jump in.
I still jump in puddles. No rain boots, though. Still worth it.
I used to say spring onion crisps made me hyper. When I ate them I used to run around and act manic
I was in love with a teacher. To impress him I jumped from the stairs from 10 or 15 high BAM look how cool I am and it was at a camp. We had a disco. I'd move like a maniac. Look how quick I can dance. Look how cool I am! He was not impressed with a 13 y o crazy girl and later I heard he was in his 30s and married to a normal woman his own age. He was so cool. He wore striped pants, blue and white.
I strung individual faux pearls onto my actual hair (this was when feather hair extensions were popular) but I did pearls because I was different
What didn't I do? I used to take my shoes off and splash in every fountain I saw because I was 'living in the moment'
That's just fun to do, as long as you don't get caught & it's not snowing.
i did mascara on one eye to look like the Clockwork Orange guy. I watched that movie once and didn't even fully understand it
Carried tarot cards wrapped in a vintage scarf and bubbles in my purse at all times “just in case”
I know plenty of adults that carry tarot decks with them to this day. We all have our comforts. ~~ Also, I carry bubbles on me as a matter of course. Nothing stops a tantrum or makes people smile like unexpected bubbles! I started blowing bubbles at the kareoke dj at the bar the other night, & I never got my bottle back. It got claimed by the bartenders. Those heathens owe me a bottle of bubbles!
I pretended I snorted when I laughed! I ONLY read ~classics~ in high school. I did go on to get a lit degree so ig I'm still living the dream
Wore a belt I made out of my grandfather’s GM seatbelt parts.
i used to stick a guitar pick in my hair clip/barrette so people would know i was a musician
ran an Elvish blog
I carried around a cat puppet.
I would put daisies through my ears as earrings
... I only dated people for a month, and in that month I would make sure I changed their life by enrolling them in school or getting them a job...
I was in college during the height of this trope and I wore massive cassete tape earrings or rubber goldfish earrings or heart shaped glasses.
i bought a bunch of miniature people like the tiny ones for model train sets and would give them out randomly to ppl with no explanation
Prom dresses and combat boots
I would doodle on my backpack and write song lyrics on everything and when people asked what they're from I'd be like 'you haven't heard of them...'
I had a vintage fedora that I wore A LOT with non-vintage outfits... I still feel the shame when I see the photos
I used to run into doors and trip on purpose.
I’d take my journal everywhere to write down funny moments and quotes I wanted to remember. Now I’m a journalist
Instead of saying hi to people for a solid year i used to say happy birthday
In high school I would wear one green converse and one blue converse and both had neon green laces
Again, we ALL did this in the 80's. That was the cool thing about Converse, they were highly interchangeable & mix n match. You can buy Converse that are deliberately dual colors nowadays.
I went to school with a girl who made a huge deal about being scared of stickers
Army boots with beads threaded on the laces. Feather boas. An insane number of beads, clips, hair glitter, ribbons in my hair. oh and bindhis
for some reason mine was that I used to claim I couldn't ride a bike... even though I could ride a bike?
Ate bell peppers like apples in class
Going out in the rain on purpose
wore a vintage army uniform shirt for a jacket and actual ballet slippers for shoes.
I used to talk about Bob Dylan all the time and I don't think I've heard a single song
Painted a toilet
So here in the US we had little gumball machines, put in a quarter and get candy or whatever. We also had ones with small toys. I had a collection of little plastic ninjas, all different colors. When visiting friends houses I would sneak a ninja somewhere, like hanging from their ceiling fan or in a potted plant for them to find. I called them "fruit loop ninjas" because they were brightly colored.
So here in the US we had little gumball machines, put in a quarter and get candy or whatever. We also had ones with small toys. I had a collection of little plastic ninjas, all different colors. When visiting friends houses I would sneak a ninja somewhere, like hanging from their ceiling fan or in a potted plant for them to find. I called them "fruit loop ninjas" because they were brightly colored.