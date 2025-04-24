The 25 artists selected come from 16 different countries across 5 continents, each bringing their own voice and unique perspective. Their images are tender, bold, poetic, and political — honoring strength, vulnerability, and everything in between.

First Place Winner: Grace Weston (USA) — Reclaiming the Muse

Second Place Winner: Valentina Sinis (Italy) — Were Afghan Women to Unveil Their Tales

Third Place Winner: Patricia McElroy (USA) — Between Then and Now

Plus, an incredible lineup of Merit Award winners from all over the world: Andrea Bettancini, Markku Lahdesmaki, Piotr Skubisz, Nathalie Rubens, Bahrudin Bandic, A'ja Dotson, Michele Zousmer, Sandra Hernandez, Caesar Lima, Takayuki Tobita, Susanne Middelberg, Chris Yan, Robert Moran, Martina Holmberg, Susan Friedman, Ingetje Tadros, Anja Bruehling, Alena Solomonova, Jennifer Baron, Anqi Hu, Marika Poquet, and Vicky Martin.

The top three winners also receive cash prizes ($1,000 total), and all selected photographers are featured in the beautiful printed issue of ‘AAP Magazine #46: Women’ and showcased online in All About Photo’s Winners Gallery.

These images don’t just capture women — they celebrate them in all their complexity, strength, beauty, and humanity.