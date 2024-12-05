ADVERTISEMENT

Nearly every day the internet is blessed (or not so blessed) with people coming up with new trends. Some are shorter, some are longer; some are very niche, while others are more mainstream. 

Today we’re going to discuss one of these trends that was (and kind of still is) swarming the internet – “Women in male-dominated fields.” It originated from the serious topic of women working in male-dominated industries and turned into a catchphrase used for calling out toxic behavior. So, let’s check out how it was done, shall we? 

More info: Threads

This post may include affiliate links.

Plus add imageAdd Answer
#1

30 Of The Most Sarcastic Posts From The 'WomenInMaleFields' Trend That's Gone Viral my husband was dying of cancer and could no longer keep up with my “needs” so i cheated on him during his last months of life with a younger and healthier man.

xocorimackenzie , Tima Miroshnichenko Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

30 Of The Most Sarcastic Posts From The 'WomenInMaleFields' Trend That's Gone Viral I’ve had many men… like a LOT.
I’m very experienced girl.
But when a man has had many women, I don’t like it.
I prefer virgins.

cyberinna , Andrea Piacquadio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
rylandrock avatar
Enclave destroyer
Enclave destroyer
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I never understood this you think they’d prefer someone with equal experience, perhaps they pick those cause they don’t t know what bad bedroom skill is.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
#3

30 Of The Most Sarcastic Posts From The 'WomenInMaleFields' Trend That's Gone Viral Dear men,
We don’t want you with muscles. We want you slim, delicate, and cute.

gymgersnaps , Pikx By Panther Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
rylandrock avatar
Enclave destroyer
Enclave destroyer
Community Member
1 hour ago

This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

I strongly disagree i think muscles are hella attractive on both men and women.

View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

If you were spending some time on social media in November, it’s possible that one trend might have come into your bubble – women in male fields. 

Before getting into the trend itself, let’s discuss its origins. Basically, certain industries are dominated by men, like mechanical engineering, architecture, software development, and many others. 
#4

30 Of The Most Sarcastic Posts From The 'WomenInMaleFields' Trend That's Gone Viral The womeninmalefields trend keeps making me think of the time I was doing a home visit on a patient and the handyman came in frustrated that the vacuum wasn’t working. He looked at me and said “this is your department, isn’t it?”
I told him sorry, but my doctorate degree didn’t cover vacuum repair.

kerrywrites , La Miko Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#5

30 Of The Most Sarcastic Posts From The 'WomenInMaleFields' Trend That's Gone Viral "I'm a female police officer. Today, a man reported being mugged on his way home. I asked him if he’d considered walking somewhere better lit and why he didn’t just look less like an easy target."

thewifeynotes , cottonbro studio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

30 Of The Most Sarcastic Posts From The 'WomenInMaleFields' Trend That's Gone Viral I’m one of the good ones. I’m an ally to men. Sure I don’t challenge my friends, family or coworkers when they harass, insult or abuse men. But I usually don’t do it myself!

anomalass , Photo Shoot Studios Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST

That means if a woman wishes to work in this field, it might be harder for her since she would be of a quite rare gender there. She could face challenges like lack of support from women, who advanced their careers in the field; sexism; microaggressions; and gender pay gaps, to name a few. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Yet, this doesn’t mean women should stay away from these industries, nor should the industries turn away women who apply. Women bring a lot by coming to them. For instance, a fresh perspective, from a whole other gender, can help the companies to increase efficiency and innovation. 
#7

30 Of The Most Sarcastic Posts From The 'WomenInMaleFields' Trend That's Gone Viral I was taking a walk in the park when I happened upon two men doing yoga. Naturally I found this “hot” and stopped to stare at their tight yoga pants. After a while they stopped and one of them yelled at me “can I help you?” And asked me to move along.
“This is a public park,” I said.
He said they were just trying to do yoga in peace and didn’t need a creepy stranger staring at them.
I got angry and told him “What did you expect, two young men out here doing THAT alone?”
womeninmalefields

pagemina , Asad Photo Maldives Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
Don’t want to see ads?
#8

30 Of The Most Sarcastic Posts From The 'WomenInMaleFields' Trend That's Gone Viral A man I know was complaining about how his abusive ex screwed him over in the divorce, so I told him he should have “picked better” because obviously she shouldn’t be held accountable for her actions or I might be held accountable for mine.

niwipics , cottonbro studio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

30 Of The Most Sarcastic Posts From The 'WomenInMaleFields' Trend That's Gone Viral Saw a woman carrying a baby so I turned to her husband and said "awh you're so lucky that she helps with the baby”

runningwithchaosx2 , Quang Nguyen Vinh Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
austinl avatar
Austzn
Austzn
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ok, this one really does need to start being a thing. 😏

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply

Also, women tend to be more loyal to employment than men, meaning it’s more likely that a hired woman will stay in the position longer. So, the company will save on recruitment costs and will enhance its reputation. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, by “infiltrating” these industries, women are slowly driving them towards more gender equality overall, which is not only better for the companies but for society as a whole too. 

This brings us to today’s topic – the “#WomenInMaleFields” trend. In November 2024, the catchphrase became popular on TikTok and other social media. In this trend, women joke about adopting actions or expressions men typically use. Usually, these jokes involve something about the toxic behaviors of men. 
#10

30 Of The Most Sarcastic Posts From The 'WomenInMaleFields' Trend That's Gone Viral I saw a man lifting weights in the gym, so I rushed over and told him how to fix his form, reminded him that men shouldn’t be lifting so heavy, and when I realized he was a dad, asked him who was home watching the kids while he was here.

soheefit , Victor Freitas Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

30 Of The Most Sarcastic Posts From The 'WomenInMaleFields' Trend That's Gone Viral When I fight with my husband, I just see red. I get very angry and let out my pent up frustration by yelling and breaking things. It's a healthy way to express anger, no harm done. Miraculously, I never break any of my own things, just his.

robyn.hoode , Gustavo Fring Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
Don’t want to see ads?
#12

30 Of The Most Sarcastic Posts From The 'WomenInMaleFields' Trend That's Gone Viral My husband was at a baby shower with some of his friends so I agreed to mind the baby. After she'd been gone about an hour, the baby filled it's nappy. He knew I didn't do s****y nappies so I put the baby in the car and drove the couple of miles to where he was so he could change the nappy

katymckaywrites , Luis Quintero Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

So, for example, being mean, gaslighting, cheating, ghosting, and any other toxicity. The saying “treat them like they treat you” could be the trend’s motto. Basically, the trend shines a light on how poorly some women are treated in heterosexual relationships, hoping to challenge and change these norms. 

If you are not on TikTok or the trend simply hasn’t reached your bubble, we compiled a full-blown list of these jokes we found on the Threads platform. They perfectly encapsulate the meaning of the trend and are entertaining themselves. 

ADVERTISEMENT
#13

30 Of The Most Sarcastic Posts From The 'WomenInMaleFields' Trend That's Gone Viral When I was in my early twenties I worked at Walmart in a small town. There was this cute guy working at a hamburger shop. He must have been about 16. I ordered the same thing every time I went in. One time he remembered my order without me saying anything. Obviously, he wanted my attention so I gave it to him. I went in all the time for lunch. Then one week he wasn’t there. I found out he was practicing something for school and drove by over and over to get his attention

kimdrandall , Charles Criscuolo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
miss-dianne avatar
MindNumbinglyBoringJob
MindNumbinglyBoringJob
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sadly guys still do not understand that flirting with woman while they are working their customer service job is not appropriate. She has no escape.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
Don’t want to see ads?
#14

30 Of The Most Sarcastic Posts From The 'WomenInMaleFields' Trend That's Gone Viral So I got him pregnant and stayed with him out of obligation. He told me he was okay raising the child alone but I’m not a deadbeat so I stayed. He made me swear I wouldn’t stay out of obligation and if I ever felt like this wasn’t it for me anymore I would say something or whatever. I don’t know I wasn’t really paying attention. Anyway I leave on deployment 3 days after the baby is born. I make sure he knows he needs to get his body right before I get back

_sacred.night_ , George Pak Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

30 Of The Most Sarcastic Posts From The 'WomenInMaleFields' Trend That's Gone Viral womeninmalefields
After my husband gave birth to our twins, I stayed in the hospital overnight with him because he expected it, but why did he have to keep asking me to tend to the babies? Yeah, he broke his tailbone during the birth and was in excruciating pain and exhausted, but why did that stop him from getting out of bed?
And don't get me started on crying newborns--I yelled at them that first night in hospital just to show them who's boss. But they kept crying!

samanthalstrong , Edwin Ariel Valladares Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
21khan6573 avatar
AKA AKA
AKA AKA
Community Member
59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

honestly what a disgrace! he should be up and washing the dishes already!

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT

Ironically, pretty quickly, a response trend started – “Men In Female Fields.” In it, men shared anecdotes about negative practices women commit, just as its predecessor did, only with reversed genders here. This pointed out that toxic behavior exists on both sides. 

At the same time, while some of them were tongue-in-cheek, others were a bit too serious or even inappropriate, showing that the trend struck a nerve amongst some men. 

Overall, we think this trend is both amusing and eye-opening, as long as it doesn’t turn too malicious. Maybe it’s a naive take, but we hope that the popularity of such trends might be a force of much-needed change in our world.
#16

30 Of The Most Sarcastic Posts From The 'WomenInMaleFields' Trend That's Gone Viral A man came forward publicly about his ex abusing him throughout their entire relationship, and I scolded him because this would hurt her career and reputation.

soheefit , lookstudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
Don’t want to see ads?
See Also on Bored Panda
#17

30 Of The Most Sarcastic Posts From The 'WomenInMaleFields' Trend That's Gone Viral A man brought up a valid issue men face, and I immediately rallied with my girls to shift the focus to women, arguing how we’ve got it worse in every scenario—completely sidelining his point like a fool.

sgh.aditi , Afif Ramdhasuma Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

30 Of The Most Sarcastic Posts From The 'WomenInMaleFields' Trend That's Gone Viral When he tells me he’s a nerd too so I ask him to name five Marvel characters.

dashtenworks , Erik Mclean Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
master_minds9_1 avatar
DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Always trying to "prove" if they're a nerd...dude just be frigging happy she's into the nerdy stuff too.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#19

30 Of The Most Sarcastic Posts From The 'WomenInMaleFields' Trend That's Gone Viral Texting him “When I’ma see you” instead of planning a date

indeskribeabull , MART PRODUCTION Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#20

30 Of The Most Sarcastic Posts From The 'WomenInMaleFields' Trend That's Gone Viral I was hiking once and got lost/turned around. I came across a couple and asked the woman if she knew which direction Saddle Trailhead was. She said she didn’t; her husband does the navigating. The husband told me I was 3.6 miles from the trailhead and exactly how to get there. I didn’t even acknowledge him, I told them sorry for bothering them and that I’d ask someone else if they knew where the trailhead was. There’s no way I’d listen to directions from a silly little man!

ashley.goes.hiking , Tembela Bohle Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
Don’t want to see ads?
See Also on Bored Panda
#21

30 Of The Most Sarcastic Posts From The 'WomenInMaleFields' Trend That's Gone Viral I’m an orchestra personnel manager. I was following a line of musicians off stage after rehearsal. I was walking much faster than them because I’m so important. The young man in front of me stopped as the person in front of them stopped. I couldn’t be bothered to slow down, so I put one hand on his shoulder and my other around his waist. He calmly said “please don’t touch me.” I didn’t apologize but defensively huffed “well it was either that or walk into your instrument!”

katecaliendohorn , cottonbro studio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

30 Of The Most Sarcastic Posts From The 'WomenInMaleFields' Trend That's Gone Viral Sorry I didn’t reply to you for a month my phone died, anyway wyd?

riddlescoven , Porapak Apichodilok Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#23

30 Of The Most Sarcastic Posts From The 'WomenInMaleFields' Trend That's Gone Viral Same with tequila, if I drink it I cant be held accountable for anything that I do nor the consquences, that stuff is vile

mylene.leonie , cottonbro studio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

30 Of The Most Sarcastic Posts From The 'WomenInMaleFields' Trend That's Gone Viral I once became fixated on this gorgeous young man on social media. He rejected all my advances and blocked me. I created fake accounts to st4lk him with.
When he told my husband and my boss, I insisted that he was crazy and that HE WAS THE ONE WHO HAD ST4LKED ME! Who would believe a testerical young man over a woman? Nobody, that's who

_dark_moon_lilith_ , Andrea Piacquadio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
Don’t want to see ads?
See Also on Bored Panda
#25

30 Of The Most Sarcastic Posts From The 'WomenInMaleFields' Trend That's Gone Viral Then I started following him around town, driving by the school to see if he was there, hanging out wherever he went. He started having someone else take my order at the hamburger shop and hiding in the back til I left. I waited for him after he got off work one night when nobody else was around. He acted like he was scared and jumped in his car and locked the doors

kimdrandall , Andrea Piacquadio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
miss-dianne avatar
MindNumbinglyBoringJob
MindNumbinglyBoringJob
Community Member
55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This happened to me at a dept store back in the day. The man drove from the employee entrance to the front door over and over for an hour after the store closed. I had to have security walk me to the buss stop and speak to him. A customer I was nice to.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#26

30 Of The Most Sarcastic Posts From The 'WomenInMaleFields' Trend That's Gone Viral I knew I owed him an aplogy so instead I ghosted him

manyamograi , Ric Rodrigues Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

30 Of The Most Sarcastic Posts From The 'WomenInMaleFields' Trend That's Gone Viral Uhh, his cat barfed on the rug 2 days ago. I've been walking around that pile of cat barf for 2 whole days. Why has he not cleaned up his cat's barf by now? JFC.

heykendrahayes , Cats Coming Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

30 Of The Most Sarcastic Posts From The 'WomenInMaleFields' Trend That's Gone Viral I cheated on my husband because the other man showed up in satin boxer shorts with a bottle of wine. what else was I supposed to do?

amarasmooches , Cup of Couple Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
master_minds9_1 avatar
DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Take the wine, close the door. (to the men out there that says things this ridiculous).

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
Don’t want to see ads?
See Also on Bored Panda
#29

30 Of The Most Sarcastic Posts From The 'WomenInMaleFields' Trend That's Gone Viral Walked I to a meeting, and there was one man in the room, so I asked him to get me a coffee, and be sure to take notes

jennyatesfoley , Victor Freitas Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

30 Of The Most Sarcastic Posts From The 'WomenInMaleFields' Trend That's Gone Viral She cheated on you? That's your fault, you clearly weren't keeping her satisfied
#womeninmalefields

italian.goddess.93 , Douglas Lima Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish