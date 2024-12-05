Today we’re going to discuss one of these trends that was (and kind of still is) swarming the internet – “Women in male-dominated fields.” It originated from the serious topic of women working in male-dominated industries and turned into a catchphrase used for calling out toxic behavior. So, let’s check out how it was done, shall we?

Nearly every day the internet is blessed (or not so blessed) with people coming up with new trends. Some are shorter, some are longer; some are very niche, while others are more mainstream.

#1 my husband was dying of cancer and could no longer keep up with my “needs” so i cheated on him during his last months of life with a younger and healthier man.

#2 I’ve had many men… like a LOT.

I’m very experienced girl.

But when a man has had many women, I don’t like it.

I prefer virgins.

ADVERTISEMENT

#3 Dear men,

We don’t want you with muscles. We want you slim, delicate, and cute.

If you were spending some time on social media in November, it’s possible that one trend might have come into your bubble – women in male fields. Before getting into the trend itself, let’s discuss its origins. Basically, certain industries are dominated by men, like mechanical engineering, architecture, software development, and many others.



#4 The womeninmalefields trend keeps making me think of the time I was doing a home visit on a patient and the handyman came in frustrated that the vacuum wasn’t working. He looked at me and said “this is your department, isn’t it?”

I told him sorry, but my doctorate degree didn’t cover vacuum repair.

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 "I'm a female police officer. Today, a man reported being mugged on his way home. I asked him if he’d considered walking somewhere better lit and why he didn’t just look less like an easy target."

#6 I’m one of the good ones. I’m an ally to men. Sure I don’t challenge my friends, family or coworkers when they harass, insult or abuse men. But I usually don’t do it myself!

That means if a woman wishes to work in this field, it might be harder for her since she would be of a quite rare gender there. She could face challenges like lack of support from women, who advanced their careers in the field; sexism; microaggressions; and gender pay gaps, to name a few. ADVERTISEMENT Yet, this doesn’t mean women should stay away from these industries, nor should the industries turn away women who apply. Women bring a lot by coming to them. For instance, a fresh perspective, from a whole other gender, can help the companies to increase efficiency and innovation.



#7 I was taking a walk in the park when I happened upon two men doing yoga. Naturally I found this “hot” and stopped to stare at their tight yoga pants. After a while they stopped and one of them yelled at me “can I help you?” And asked me to move along.

“This is a public park,” I said.

He said they were just trying to do yoga in peace and didn’t need a creepy stranger staring at them.

I got angry and told him “What did you expect, two young men out here doing THAT alone?”

womeninmalefields

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 A man I know was complaining about how his abusive ex screwed him over in the divorce, so I told him he should have “picked better” because obviously she shouldn’t be held accountable for her actions or I might be held accountable for mine.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Saw a woman carrying a baby so I turned to her husband and said "awh you're so lucky that she helps with the baby”

Also, women tend to be more loyal to employment than men, meaning it’s more likely that a hired woman will stay in the position longer. So, the company will save on recruitment costs and will enhance its reputation. ADVERTISEMENT Additionally, by “infiltrating” these industries, women are slowly driving them towards more gender equality overall, which is not only better for the companies but for society as a whole too. This brings us to today’s topic – the “#WomenInMaleFields” trend. In November 2024, the catchphrase became popular on TikTok and other social media. In this trend, women joke about adopting actions or expressions men typically use. Usually, these jokes involve something about the toxic behaviors of men.



#10 I saw a man lifting weights in the gym, so I rushed over and told him how to fix his form, reminded him that men shouldn’t be lifting so heavy, and when I realized he was a dad, asked him who was home watching the kids while he was here.

#11 When I fight with my husband, I just see red. I get very angry and let out my pent up frustration by yelling and breaking things. It's a healthy way to express anger, no harm done. Miraculously, I never break any of my own things, just his.

ADVERTISEMENT

#12 My husband was at a baby shower with some of his friends so I agreed to mind the baby. After she'd been gone about an hour, the baby filled it's nappy. He knew I didn't do s****y nappies so I put the baby in the car and drove the couple of miles to where he was so he could change the nappy

So, for example, being mean, gaslighting, cheating, ghosting, and any other toxicity. The saying “treat them like they treat you” could be the trend’s motto. Basically, the trend shines a light on how poorly some women are treated in heterosexual relationships, hoping to challenge and change these norms. If you are not on TikTok or the trend simply hasn’t reached your bubble, we compiled a full-blown list of these jokes we found on the Threads platform. They perfectly encapsulate the meaning of the trend and are entertaining themselves. ADVERTISEMENT



#13 When I was in my early twenties I worked at Walmart in a small town. There was this cute guy working at a hamburger shop. He must have been about 16. I ordered the same thing every time I went in. One time he remembered my order without me saying anything. Obviously, he wanted my attention so I gave it to him. I went in all the time for lunch. Then one week he wasn’t there. I found out he was practicing something for school and drove by over and over to get his attention

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 So I got him pregnant and stayed with him out of obligation. He told me he was okay raising the child alone but I’m not a deadbeat so I stayed. He made me swear I wouldn’t stay out of obligation and if I ever felt like this wasn’t it for me anymore I would say something or whatever. I don’t know I wasn’t really paying attention. Anyway I leave on deployment 3 days after the baby is born. I make sure he knows he needs to get his body right before I get back

#15 womeninmalefields

After my husband gave birth to our twins, I stayed in the hospital overnight with him because he expected it, but why did he have to keep asking me to tend to the babies? Yeah, he broke his tailbone during the birth and was in excruciating pain and exhausted, but why did that stop him from getting out of bed?

And don't get me started on crying newborns--I yelled at them that first night in hospital just to show them who's boss. But they kept crying!

ADVERTISEMENT

Ironically, pretty quickly, a response trend started – “Men In Female Fields.” In it, men shared anecdotes about negative practices women commit, just as its predecessor did, only with reversed genders here. This pointed out that toxic behavior exists on both sides. At the same time, while some of them were tongue-in-cheek, others were a bit too serious or even inappropriate, showing that the trend struck a nerve amongst some men. Overall, we think this trend is both amusing and eye-opening, as long as it doesn’t turn too malicious. Maybe it’s a naive take, but we hope that the popularity of such trends might be a force of much-needed change in our world.

#16 A man came forward publicly about his ex abusing him throughout their entire relationship, and I scolded him because this would hurt her career and reputation.

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 A man brought up a valid issue men face, and I immediately rallied with my girls to shift the focus to women, arguing how we’ve got it worse in every scenario—completely sidelining his point like a fool.

#18 When he tells me he’s a nerd too so I ask him to name five Marvel characters.

#19 Texting him “When I’ma see you” instead of planning a date

ADVERTISEMENT

#20 I was hiking once and got lost/turned around. I came across a couple and asked the woman if she knew which direction Saddle Trailhead was. She said she didn’t; her husband does the navigating. The husband told me I was 3.6 miles from the trailhead and exactly how to get there. I didn’t even acknowledge him, I told them sorry for bothering them and that I’d ask someone else if they knew where the trailhead was. There’s no way I’d listen to directions from a silly little man!

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 I’m an orchestra personnel manager. I was following a line of musicians off stage after rehearsal. I was walking much faster than them because I’m so important. The young man in front of me stopped as the person in front of them stopped. I couldn’t be bothered to slow down, so I put one hand on his shoulder and my other around his waist. He calmly said “please don’t touch me.” I didn’t apologize but defensively huffed “well it was either that or walk into your instrument!”

#22 Sorry I didn’t reply to you for a month my phone died, anyway wyd?

ADVERTISEMENT

#23 Same with tequila, if I drink it I cant be held accountable for anything that I do nor the consquences, that stuff is vile

#24 I once became fixated on this gorgeous young man on social media. He rejected all my advances and blocked me. I created fake accounts to st4lk him with.

When he told my husband and my boss, I insisted that he was crazy and that HE WAS THE ONE WHO HAD ST4LKED ME! Who would believe a testerical young man over a woman? Nobody, that's who

ADVERTISEMENT

#25 Then I started following him around town, driving by the school to see if he was there, hanging out wherever he went. He started having someone else take my order at the hamburger shop and hiding in the back til I left. I waited for him after he got off work one night when nobody else was around. He acted like he was scared and jumped in his car and locked the doors

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 I knew I owed him an aplogy so instead I ghosted him

#27 Uhh, his cat barfed on the rug 2 days ago. I've been walking around that pile of cat barf for 2 whole days. Why has he not cleaned up his cat's barf by now? JFC.

#28 I cheated on my husband because the other man showed up in satin boxer shorts with a bottle of wine. what else was I supposed to do?

ADVERTISEMENT

#29 Walked I to a meeting, and there was one man in the room, so I asked him to get me a coffee, and be sure to take notes