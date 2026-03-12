Hopefully, these stories will reassure you that you don’t need to have all the answers beforehand and that being open and present will go a long way when you're trying to build a future with another person.

So when Reddit user BigBrosy asked women on the platform what they realized about men only after getting a boyfriend or a husband, thousands eagerly joined the conversation to share their observations.

The best way to learn something is to experience it. Even in relationships, you can read advice or watch romantic movies, thinking they'll teach you what to expect, but it’s not the same as feeling love play out in your heart.

#1 When you ask him what he’s thinking and he says "nothing," he isn't hiding something, he genuinely has nothing on his mind.

#2 They will wear the same 5 shirts for the next 20 years.

#3 The "Bathroom Time" Distortion

I didn't realize that for men, the bathroom isn't just a room—it’s a sanctuary. My husband can go in there to "just wash his hands" and emerge 45 minutes later having read the entire history of the Punic Wars and solved three digital Sudoku puzzles. I used to think he was sick; now I realize he’s just "recharging."



The "One Outfit" Loop

I discovered the Chair of Limbo. It’s where clothes go that are "too dirty for the closet but too clean for the laundry." He has this incredible ability to wear the exact same pair of jeans and a gray hoodie for four days straight, looking identical every morning, while I’m over here agonizing over a 12-step skincare routine and color-coordinating my socks.



The "Invisible" Mess

There’s a specific type of selective blindness. He can spot a tiny scratch on a car from 50 yards away, but he can walk past a giant pile of mail on the kitchen counter for three weeks without "seeing" it. It’s like certain household chores exist in a different frequency that his eyes just don't pick up.



The "Nod and Forget"

I learned that "Yeah, sounds good" doesn't actually mean he heard the plan. It’s an automated response system. I told him we were going to my aunt’s wedding on Saturday; he "Yeah-ed" me. Saturday rolls around, he’s in his pajamas eating cereal, and he looks at my dress like I’m a stranger who just broke into the house.



The "Pillow Minimalism"

I have eight pillows on the bed for "aesthetic and lumbar support." He has one. It is flat, probably six years old, and he calls it "The Perfect One." If I try to replace it with a high-quality memory foam pillow, he acts like I’m trying to deport his best friend.

#4 I have realised they’re EXTREMELY stronger than I, and that if it truly comes down to it, I can never fight off a man. I can’t even fight off my partner and that’s a trusted adult in a safe environment. I highly doubt I can do it if the other person is actively trying to hurt me.

#5 The noises. I didn’t realize how much grunting was involved in just… existing. Sitting down? Oof.. standing up? Argh. Stretching? Hnnnngh. It’s like living with a very large, tired Minecraft villager.

#6 They don't care about small things that make us insecure about our appearance.

If they love you they REALLY don't care about every pimple, or small hair, stretch marks etc. they even kiss your unwashed hair, tell you compliments even though you look like Shrek in the morning.



But the unsolved mystery is how they are willing to bring you things when you ask, go and buy snacks even if it's midnight...



Need EDIT:



I meant moments when guys are exhausted, half asleep, chilling, feel lazy just to get up and they still bring things (a phone, a blanket, water, ANYTHING just for her). when they don't have a car, or just don't want to leave a house, aren't hungry but still get anything from the store for their girls.

#7 How cuddly he is. He looks very stoic but when we are alone he loves to be the little spoon and hug me.



How gentle he can be with our pets, the house plants.



Also, both my father and my husband have a high pitched laugh when they see something absolutely hilarious. It is contagious. I wonder if all men have that laugh.

#8 The biggest thing I discovered is how simple a lot of men actually are emotionally. My boyfriend can be stressed all day, barely talk about it, then suddenly be perfectly happy after food, a hug, and someone saying “I’m proud of you.”



Also the weird habits:



- Randomly touching your shoulder/hand just to check you’re there.

- Turning everything into a dumb joke.

- Acting tough but secretly loving compliments.



I didn’t realize how rarely many guys hear nice things about themselves until I started dating one.

#9 The mysterious ability to fall asleep anywhere, anytime.

#10 Men like to talk, just as much as women.



I’d always heard the stereotype that being vocal and “talking too much” is a women thing…One of the biggest (and sweetest) surprises I got when I moved in with my now husband is how much he can’t wait to talk to me when I get home from work. He comes running from his office, hugs me before I have my coat off, and launches right into telling me about his day, and about the car video he saw, and how cars work, and what he wants to do to his car next, and on and on.

#11 Spitting and throat clearing. It’s all the time. We are in the same environment with very similar diets and habits. Why are you full of phlegm??

#12 How sensitive they are in private. My bf legit handles his emotions so well and you never really get a reaction out of him in public BUT when it’s in private, he is the biggest empath. A few times I got confused because I’ll complain about my life and he will cry along side me and it prompts me to stop crying because why are you crying😭. Anyways men are good at hiding emotions but once it’s behind a close door they are babies.

#13 The amount of random facts they know about completely useless things but can't remember where they put their wallet five minutes ago.

#14 He’s totally fine having socks with holes in them. Huge holes with his entire toe sticking out, sees no problem with that. I toss them all and just get him new socks which he appreciates but it seems insane to me that it makes no difference to him.

#15 How fast they eat! Hurts my stomach to match his pace.

#16 The way men take off t shirts and things by pulling them over their heads by the neck. I have never taken off a top that way.

#17 How absolutely thoughtful and selfless they can be. Growing up, my male role models were not the best example, and it led to a few relationships that followed that same pattern. Until I met my current partner, I naively thought that that's just how men are, as I had never really had any experience otherwise. I didnt expect to ever meet someone who wasn't that way.



I was so wrong.



I genuinely think he knows me better than I know myself. He knows I'm getting sick days before I do. He brings me a hot water bottle each night and tucks it under my feet. He kisses me even when I look gross and need a shower. My water bottle is never empty and I haven't filled it myself in weeks. When he cooks dinner I'm not allowed in the kitchen because it will spoil the surprise of whatever delicious meal he's making. I remember the first time he came to my place and we ate, he got up and went to wash the dishes like it was the most normal thing in the world. He spends his day making sure I am happy, warm, comfortable and loved. He kisses and strokes our two cats like they're the most fragile and precious things he's ever seen. He doesn't even like cats.



Before I met him, my biggest fear of men was of their anger, their reactions, of me making a mistake and the punishment that would come. My greatest fear now is that one day, hopefully in the far far future, he won't be around anymore, and the world will be poorer for it.

#18 So much farting.



Glenmarththe3rd:

I firmly believe all men have IBS and we just refuse to acknowledge it.

#19 They have underwear that they refuse to throw away or replace. It will have holes, tears, even whole chunks missing, but they "fit right" so they stay.



Closing things is rare. Walk into a room he was just in, and inevitably there will be something left open that is normally closed.



They are an endless abyss for food. Even if they sit at a desk all day, your food will be gone. My ex used to go through a gallon (3.8L) of whole (full fat) milk a day...oh and not gain any weight while being mostly sedentary.



They create "new normals" all the time. They have a new pain? They have that pain now, because of course they won't get it checked out. They threw a hoodie down in the middle of the hallway? They just walk a new path around/over it now. Not, you know, pick it up so it's out of the way. Noooo.

#20 Leaving small hair particles all over the sink, from their face shaving routine.

#21 They don’t need that much ‘stuff’ in their house. My ex didn’t even have a bedframe. Also they like to buy things in bulk, so whenever I visited my ex there were like 5 of the same shampoos and 8 toilet block. Whereas I have so much stuff and like to choose a different brand/smell of product.

#22 That a lot of men (in the US at least) won’t go to a doctor unless they are passing away.



This cuts across generations and economic levels. Men who have health insurance or can easily afford to go to a doctor seem just as likely to keep putting it off as a man who hasn’t the coverage or the money. Young men/middle aged men/old men.



I’m not sure if it is the societal expectation that a man has to be strong or the feeling that they might appear weak or needy in some way that keeps men away from seeking medical care.



Guys who exercise, play sports, revel in having fit, trim bodies will spend months doggedly denying anything could ever possibly be medically wrong even if the problem might be serious or life-threatening.



Didn’t find this out from having a boyfriend or husband. Found this out from being Emergency Medical Services (ambulance crew.).

#23 Leaving their back wet after showering.

#24 Some men keep random cables because they might need them someday.

#25 Honestly just shocked on how much he can eat and not gain weight, like when we stay together, my food bill doubles/triples!! His appetite comes in very handy when I'm baking because I'm more so enjoy the experience of baking than the results, and he enjoys the results.

#26 They really really love back and head scratches.

#27 Testicles move on their own. They breathe.



MattieShoes:

The fun part is most men discovered this at some point too. Like it just happens on its own and you don't even notice, and then at some point you're sitting there with your balls out and you notice they just... move. all the time. It's trippy, like discovering the blind spots in your eyes

#28 I’ve found that men seem to have a part of their brain dedicated to movie and tv quotes and then frequently reference those quotes in conversation.

#29 I never had brothers growing up or a male presence so my view was very educational after living with my husband.



They get just as emotional as us but express it differently. Usually it’s frustration or anger that gets triggered with anxiety moreso than sadness for us.



That they love our hugs and being close to us as much as we do. They miss us terribly when we’re traveling.



That they get harassed frequently by their own gender. That stare contest that men do when they see each other and the testosterone is elevated.



If they’re moderately hot women will do a lot of harassment and aggressive flirting. But society doesn’t care as much when it happens to them.



Their friendships are something special. Especially two guys that have been friends since childhood. They say some crazy stuff but most of the time it makes me laugh.



Men are truly beautiful. Inside and out. But just take a moment of understanding and relationship development to see the differences between us.

#30 They can stare into the fridge for minutes and still say there’s no food.

#31 Looking back, I think the largest surprise with my late husband was how amazing, loving and gentle he was with our daughter. Neither of us "planned" on having kids but it happened. I'm part of the rare one percent that can get pregnant on birth control( thanx mom for passing your genetics as so was she)and surprise! When our daughter was a baby, he was so gentle with her it threw me a loop! And I could literally see the love and obsession in his eyes as he looked at her. He also happened to be a bit of a workaholic yet he ALWAYS made time for her. Every Saturday was "their special day" together and I could sleep in while he made her breakfast and spent the day with her just the two of them.Usually involved him working on a vehicle in the garage, body work for a customer and he let her "help." We took special trips, camping, the beach, disney, universal studios...all just for her to make special memories. I will forever be grateful to him for so many many things. He was diagnosed with rare cancer when our daughter was 3 and his family history wasnt good so he kinda knew how it would play out.He passed as she turned 12 and our kid is now a 25 year old well stabilizer adult. Because of his actions, she knew how much she was loved by him and those special times were never forgotten! She still talks about their "saturdays" together. I honestly believe she turned out so well because of him. Not only is she stable, shes a caring adult, responsible, (also tends to be workaholic) has own paid off car, sizable downpayment for a home already and is in management for Amazon where we both work. I couldnt be more proud. And its all from being raised knowing she was TRULY loved by both parents. He was one of a kind.

#32 Not washing your hands afterwards. Made me really wary of shaking hands with men after figuring that out.

#33 That they 'can' get upset just like other humans.

#34 They don't spend mind power to keep a reminder of the household consumables such as toilet papers, wash detergent etc. They just go get it when something is really empty. Women often have a overview and tracks of things.

#35 It’s crazy how neat/ organized a toolbox will be but god forbid there is laundry to fold lmaooo. I also have officially learned about all of the companies that make tools & what ones “aren’t as good” as their favorite.

#36 They don’t care whose towel they use, it’s usually whichever one is closest.

#37 It's amazing how they can be so smart and so dumb at the same time.

#38 Men playing survival sandbox games like "Ale & Tale tavern" "Valheim" "Bellwright" "Enshrouded" is the equivalent of playing house for little girls. It's hilarious to hear my hb and his bf play online together and wonder if they should put an ancient helm or a shiny dragon egg in the middle of the table to decorate. I never realized that before.



Their tolerance to pain is very low. They focus on the slightest incomfortable feeling in their bodies and can't get past it or ignore it.



They lose weight so much more easily than us, it's heartbreaking sometimes.

#39 The ability to pick up something from it's location (where it always is, ie put away) but relocate it to another "put away " spot because "forgot" where it's suppose to go. Like wth, it's been in spot one for 4yrs! Funny how you can always find it there!! Vacuum, a pot, shoes etc.

#40 That they can’t reach the middle of their backs, between the shoulder blades. Hubby always asks me to scratch those spots for him because he *literally* can’t reach it. Sometimes I see him rubbing his back in a door frame like bear rubbing it’s back on a tree.

#41 Most things aren't very gender specific, but I have noticed this one over the years: they kinda make bad houseguests.



While our time spent together may be fun and all, and the guy may be kind, never have I had a male houseguest offer to help with cleaning up the kitchen after dinner. They will happily sit on their phone while I spent 20 minutes clearing the table, cleaning up all the dishes, putting away leftovers, before I can rejoin the evening's activities.



Every woman always offers to help, or just jumps in without asking.



I notice this when going over to other people's homes too.

#42 Men are far more emotional driven in decision making than most women I know.



Also, since having a son, I'm starting to realize the inability to find things in plain sight is genetic.

#43 They give you the supernatural power of being able to find them no matter where they are. I once lost my husband in a large town of over 80,000 people. We had driven there, and didn't know the town well. He had the car keys. I reasoned that he'd be in some man space, and found him quite quickly, in the basement of a large hardware store, boring the sales assistant about lawnmowers. He looked up and said 'I knew you'd find me!'. These days I keep my own set of car keys and don't care. On another occasion, we went to a large British stately home, Chatsworth house. Several thousand acres, hundreds of miles away. I found him at the back of a vegetable allotment, talking about the management of cabbages. To our next door neighbour!

#44 Standing in the shower with their face towards the wall.



Annoyingly strong when trying to win a tickling war.

#45 The incredible amount of time they spend on assembling, managing, and then discussing their imaginary sports teams.

#46 He really does think about the Roman Empire every day.

#47 Not cleaning the microwave no matter what.

#48 How much they like to play with fire. Homemade fireworks, bonfires, burning leaves, etc. Anything that allows them to watch it burn.

#49 Most guys are pretty decent. [Bad] people exist on both sides, so we'll exclude them.



Most guys love taking care of their partner. They love being a provider and offering help. They like performing acts of service. Doesn't need to be something "big."



Helping you carry stuff that's big or heavy. Walking on the outside of the pavement. Fetching stuff from higher up that you can't reach. Remembering what you like and picking up a little treat when they're at the store. Refilling your water because they're getting up.



It's the little things that just pile up a lot over time. Men are very caring.



Oh, also, they have really good spacial awareness. I'm a bit of a klutz, for example, and my husband always makes sure I'm aware of things like "Stairs" or "step" or "puddle".

#50 Context, I had an extremely broken-from-the-beginning marriage and am now in a healthy, fulfilling relationship with someone I consider to be my partner in life. Although their behavior is diametrically opposed, there’s one surprising core attribute they share.



There is far more vulnerability than most women would suspect. In a man who is afraid of their emotions, this manifests as defensiveness, distance, and emotional neglect of their partner. For me, it rose to emotional mistreatment (making me feel like I was crazy, doubting my own reality, etc.).



For a more emotionally available man, this manifests in a deep need to be held (both emotionally and physically). My boyfriend wants to hold one another after a long day and open up about what’s bothering him as much as I do. He confides in me when he feels flawed or inadequate. A less secure man bottles it up and withholds affection, attention, and communication because he’s too wrapped up in his own feelings of inadequacy.



Vulnerability can be one of the most beautiful parts of a relationship, but some men (and women) aren’t prepared to cope with it.

#51 My husband uses my expensive face cream and then leaves the lid off, which is an international crime.

#52 How amazingly quick they fall asleep. I have asked myself (and my husband) if my speech is like a lullaby. He conks out within seconds of his head hitting the pillow.

#53 I was surprised how my man loves to cook. I have had silly craving he then surprising me with cooking when he had energy and time. He is really an act of service guy.

#54 Why does he eat over the sink. why. i was a professional cook for 6 years and i don't even do that. every time i ask he just giggles sheepishly.

#55 They can be kind, gentle, emotional, doting, loving, passionate, thoughtful, selfless, easy to coexist with and everything you’ve ever dreamed up once you find the right one.

#56 How gentle he is all the time but when he wants to pick me up and throw me around he is soooo strong like idk where it comes from but all of a sudden he is capable of much more than I thought.

#57 Before dating, a guy might seem like he talks a lot but once you’re together, you realize he has selective hearing. It’s wild because these things are tiny but they stack up and suddenly you really see them as a person. And sometimes that’s when you either laugh or question your life choices.

#58 So many of these are painfully accurate. Obviously they're not all gender-specific and there are exceptions with neurotypical behavior, but it is baffling. The sleep twitching, the ball fondling, the noises, the giant human still being so gentle with our kitty and loves cuddling, the threadbare undershirts and underwear...



Here are my husband's -



- Extremely accurate memory for song lyrics, MTG cards, restaurants/concert venues from years ago; can't remember names or faces (actresses, my coworkers, HIS coworkers, semi-distant relatives, etc.) or remember a 3-item grocery list.

- He can assemble, disassemble, re-assemble, and make minute adjustments to our tv/sound setup to perfect it in ways I can't discern and wouldn't have noticed; can't wrap a gift to save his life. It's like he's trying to do it with his elbows.

- Apparently when he's alone, he talks in accents the whole time, practicing different ones and saying dumb things to make himself laugh. I have literally never done this. But another male friend mentioned in passing doing the same thing, and I was the odd one out for not recognizing that it's just "a thing."





Having had teenage boys and our brother-in-law living with us on various occasions, the most universal one is socks. Everywhere, socks, discarded like dust particles, under cushions, chairs, in the hallway, in the bedsheets...And somehow wearing non-matching socks, even different lengths or textures, is unconcerning.

#59 The bigger, the snugglier.

Like, after a tough conversation, their escape is snuggling into you to look for comfort. Simply wanting to be close.





Also, they are a crowd that like toys. Like, toys toys. At some point they grow in size but remain kids. It can both be the most attractive and most infuriating thing.

#60 He actually cares about me, my family, his family, his friends. He truly is considerate and kind. I was usually expected to be an “accessory” but it is awesome to not be treated as such.

#61 They can’t read minds.

#62 How he sleeps better even with one hand placed on me. Anywhere on me.

#63 Standing in the way while I’m clearly trying to do something, then acting confused when I ask them to move. It’s such a tiny thing but it drives me insane.

#64 Ripping off toenails instead of CUTTING them, the hell is that?!

#65 How they use windowsills as storage or shelves. They can be uptight about mess in other places but then dump everything - keys, gloves, charity bags out of the postbox, medication, dog lead, drill bits - on windowsills.

#66 My boyfriend can explain the entire lore of a game I’ve never heard of, but asks me where his keys are while they’re literally in his hand.

#67 The absurd amount of basketball shorts. Like of course 80% of his wardrobe can be washed in 1 load it consist of socks, boxers, the same 8 shirts, and a bunch of basketball shorts.

#68 They need a lot more love and appreciation than they get.

Also, they are often not nearly as clean as I would like.

#69 How they literally can be physically present and go blank not thinking or processing just blank.

#70 How protective of me he can be in public, like if there’s a group of people or a person that just looks iffy, he’ll walk so he’s in between me and them. Also how serious he is around everyone else, and how goofy and ridiculous he is around me.

#71 The 'looking like Shrek' part is so real! It’s like they have a built-in filter that only sees the person they love, not the messy hair or the morning face. It’s honestly the best kind of support. 😄.

#72 They get comfortable and stop caring if the space looks nice or clean like we do. They change and leave their socks and/or clothes on the floor. Maybe not all men, but definitely the men I dated.

#73 Very good at things if they think it through. Men who plan ahead care about small things are in general very good with everyday tasks, less clumsy.

#74 The amount of milk this man drinks could shake a baby cow 😂 I am lactose intolerant and yet even with my safe milk options, I don't just drink it by the glass or crave it with dinner.

#75 At work they can go on and do their jobs but at home you have to ask them for help…



At work my husband will rebuild an engine from scratch but at home I have to ask him to help with the dishes or our sons school projects when it’s right in front of him.

#76 Chugging water at 3am to the point of getting out of breath.

#77 He doesn't eat and still maintains his muscles idk how his body works. He forgets to eat all the time it's crazy. I have to remind him.

#78 The amount of time they spend watching YouTube! Instead of scrolling reels like most people, they watch Random long videos, something like how to build passive income / check out this new car /what did this ai tool do / travel to this country etc.

#79 They stop doing things they were capable of doing before. Like putting a new roll of toilet paper after using the last of one. It's not anything huge but GOD it's so annoying!