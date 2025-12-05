Woman Believes That Chipotle Puts More Food In Orders That Are Under Male Names, Tests It

ADVERTISEMENT

You never know what you’re going to get when ordering your dinner to be delivered. The courier might arrive in a timely manner while the food is still hot. Or, more likely, you’ll be hangrily wondering where they are after 45 minutes of them supposedly being “on the way” to you. When they finally arrive, they might pull out a bag filled with spilled soup, a soda that spent the entire journey splashing around, or someone else’s order entirely. Delivery is always going to be a gamble.

But according to some women on TikTok, one way to guarantee that you receive a larger portion of food is to place your order under a male name. Below, you’ll find a couple of videos from women who decided to test this theory, as well as some of the replies invested viewers shared.

It’s impossible to predict what you’re going to receive when you order food to be delivered

Woman testing if Chipotle puts more food in orders under male names during a food delivery transaction outdoors.



Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

But some women have a theory that Chipotle will give customers more food if their order is under a man’s name

Woman testing Chipotle orders under male names, showing difference in food portions and extra chips received.

Image credits: @stylebynatalie

Woman holding multiple Chipotle bags testing if orders with male names get more food than female names

Image credits: @emilyjoylemu

Text discussing a woman testing if Chipotle gives more food on orders under male names compared to female names.

Text discussing a woman testing if Chipotle puts more food in orders under male names by changing her account name.

Text discussing testing if Chipotle gives more food on orders under male names versus female names.

Text excerpt discussing belief that Chipotle gives more food with male names, testing portion size differences.

Woman holding Chipotle bowl, testing if more food is given under male names with lettuce and cheese toppings.

Image credits: @emilyjoylemu

Text excerpt discussing ordering food under male and female names to test Chipotle food portions.

Woman holding a large Chipotle bowl testing if orders under male names get more food with fresh ingredients visible

Image credits: @emilyjoylemu

Alt text: Woman tests if Chipotle puts more food in orders under male names by comparing bag contents and weight.

Image source: @emilyjoylemu

Emily Joy showed viewers that “Andrew’s” bowl ended up larger than the one ordered under her name

Young woman testing Chipotle food portions in orders placed under male names, holding two bowls with fresh ingredients.

Image credits: @emilyjoylemu

Young woman holding two Chipotle bowls comparing food portions to test order differences under male names

Image credits: @emilyjoylemu

You can see Emily Joy’s full video testing out her theory here

Unfortunately, women are used to being short-changed in all aspects of life

Woman holding a burger at a table with friends, testing if Chipotle adds more food to orders under male names.

Image credits: Yunus Tuğ (not the actual photo)

Men typically need about 500 calories more than women per day, because they’re often taller and heavier than their female counterparts. But when we order food from a restaurant, there should be an understanding that everyone is going to be given the same amount. Businesses should be consistent, and customers should always know what to expect.

According to this theory that has emerged on TikTok, however, women are being short-changed when ordering Chipotle. And while the sample size demonstrated in the videos is far too small to make any conclusions, it wouldn’t exactly be the first time that women were given less than men.

In the United States, on average, women are still earning only 81 cents for every dollar that a man earns. Meanwhile, in the EU, the gender pay gap still sits at 12%. And this gap is even wider for women of color, as Black women in the United States have to work for 21.5 months to earn what white men make in just one year.

At the same time, women are often charged more for the same amount, or sometimes even less product. Have you ever heard of the “Pink Tax”? It’s estimated that women are paying 40% more each year for essentials than men, as products marketed towards women are almost always marked up.

This includes shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, fragrance, razors, moisturizer, face wash, cleanser, etc. Women also spend between $120 and $180 dollars on menstrual products every year, another cost that men don’t need to worry about.

Even if a woman wants to increase her earnings by landing a higher-paying job, she’ll be at a disadvantage during the hiring process. Unfortunately, gender biases and stereotypes still persist in many workplaces, meaning that companies sometimes hire less-qualified men over women who could easily do the job. And it’s even more challenging for women to break into male-dominated fields.

But inconsistent portion sizes is something Chipotle customers have been complaining about for years

Chipotle Mexican Grill exterior sign on a brick building under a clear blue sky.

Image credits: Mike Mozart (not the actual photo)

While we can’t say for certain whether Chipotle is actually putting more food in men’s orders, it’s understandable for these women to assume that they do. Many women spend their entire lives fighting for equality, so they’re used to having to advocate for themselves.

However, many commenters noted that they currently work at or previously worked at Chipotle, and they never noticed a customer’s name while preparing their order. Some noted that they simply tried to make the food as quickly as possible, only looking at the ingredients necessary. And others admitted that the size of a bowl might fluctuate based on what they had available and how closely their manager was watching.

In fact, inconsistent portion sizes is something Chipotle customers have been complaining about for years. In 2024, CBS News published a piece trying to get to the bottom of this, and they found that the biggest factor determining how big a bowl will be is actually just which location it’s ordered from.

Analysts ordered 75 bowls from 8 different locations around NYC, and apparently, some locations sent out identical orders weighing 33% more than the same bowl from another restaurant. Meanwhile, the biggest bowls came out to 87% heavier than the smallest bowls.

If you’re looking for another “hack” to ensure that you get what you pay for at Chipotle, some customers recommend filming the employee while they make your order. “The rumors are true. I held my phone up at Chipotle, and they loaded my burrito,” one TikTok user noted.

We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. Will you try ordering your food under a male name from now on? Then, if you’re looking for another Bored Panda article discussing food delivery drama, look no further than right here.

Viewers had mixed opinions on the theory, as some were shocked and others noted that employees never look at the customer’s name

Comment from a Chipotle worker admitting to adding less food based on name preferences, related to Chipotle food orders.

Comment on social media discussing the need for more tests after a woman tests Chipotle food portions under male names.

A social media comment suggesting a study using a food scale to test Chipotle orders under different names.

Comment from user UnderYourBed discussing employee perspective on whether Chipotle looks at names on orders.

Comment from Serenity expressing frustration about using male names to get better Chipotle orders, mentioning gender bias concerns.

TikTok comment about Chipotle allegedly giving more food in orders under male names, referencing Andrew and fiber.

Comment by Creating Ways discussing the subconscious mind's role in behavior with 3641 likes on a social platform.

Comment by Logan Rex stating he worked at Chipotle and never checked names on orders, discussing Chipotle food portions and name bias.

Comment on social media about Chipotle order size, questioning if more food is given under male names with emphasis on weighing the order.

Tweet discussing a Chipotle order where the male-named bowl had more food than the female-named order.

Screenshot of a social media comment by a woman expressing frustration about Chipotle portion differences based on male names.

Comment discussing testing Chipotle orders by weighing portions and comparing orders under male names across locations.

Alt text: Comment from former Chipotle employee addressing claims about food portions in orders under male names.

Instagram comment saying Mama...a series behind you with a red heart emoji and 299 likes.

Comment discussing the need to investigate if Chipotle puts more food in orders under male names based on one experience.

Comment from user adam300199 discussing a sample size of 2 and expressing fascination about a food order experiment.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a woman testing if Chipotle puts more food in orders under male names.

Comment from a Chipotle worker explaining that the amount of food depends on luck and the person preparing the order.

Comment stating Chipotle is unreliable for counting calories or macros, posted by user skamperdans with a Canadian flag.

Comment on social media from user jellycity777 saying this is journalism with a purple heart emoji and 83 likes.

Comment from user J with a dog profile picture saying they look very similar lol, receiving 79 likes on a social media post.

Comment on social media discussing adding special notes to Chipotle orders to receive more food, related to gender name bias tests.

Screenshot of a social media comment joking about Chipotle encouraging men to eat more greens.

Comment from a user named Quana describing an experience of receiving less meat on her Chipotle order compared to her husband's order.

Comment on social media questioning Chipotle’s portion size favoring male names, mentioning lettuce quality.

Comment by Sammi sharing experience of receiving more respect after changing name from Samantha to Sam in professional setting.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Chipotle food order sizes under male names, expressing skepticism.

Comment discussing replicating a study testing if Chipotle puts more food in orders under male names.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing gender bias related to Chipotle food order portions.

Comment from Jennifer stating she is now Jon with crying and laughing emojis, related to Chipotle food order test under male names.

Comment by Jay with a heart emoji, questioning which partner is Jamie on customer service accounts.

Tweet screenshot about a stepmom giving more food to a brother, related to Chipotle food orders under male names.

User comment on Chipotle orders suggesting men receive more food when ordering in person.

User comment about changing name on delivery apps, claiming more accurate Chipotle food orders under male names.

Comment stating a belief that Chipotle gives more food when orders are under male names, shared in a discussion thread.

Comment by Kate about female authors using male pen names, related to bias and perceptions under male names.

Comment from user Allie discussing how AI treats her well on all apps currently, related to Chipotle order test.

Comment on social media discussing a test of Chipotle orders under male and female names.

Social media comment discussing changing name to improve food delivery success and avoid issues with drivers.

Social media comment discussing having a boy name and perceptions of receiving enough food at Chipotle.

Comment on TikTok profile itsss.alme stating 100% trying this next time, related to testing Chipotle orders under male names.

Screenshot of a social media comment claiming Chipotle workers never check order names when preparing food.

Comment on social media about Chipotle food quality differences under male names, questioning order experiences and portion sizes.

Social media comment about changing name from Carly to Carl, related to testing Chipotle food portions with male names.

Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to a test about Chipotle food portions under male names.

Social media post about a woman testing if Chipotle gives more food on orders under male names.

Social media post about changing name to male to test if Chipotle gives more food in orders under male names.