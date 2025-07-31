Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Decides To Leave Her Partner Homeless If She Dies: “Seems Like A Smack In The Face”
Woman lying in hospital bed with partner stressed, illustrating woman decides to leave partner homeless scenario.
Family, Relationships

Woman Decides To Leave Her Partner Homeless If She Dies: “Seems Like A Smack In The Face”

Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

Mistreatment of a romantic partner comes in many forms. Most of those that come to light are evident because of physical and emotional manifestations. 

But in some cases, one person’s suffering is hidden behind the image of a picture-perfect relationship. In this story, a man is bound to be homeless, thanks to his dying wife. The worst part is that he is unaware of what is about to happen. 

Bearing the burden of that secret is his daughter, who is left stressed out and overwhelmed. With no one else to turn to, she decided to ask the internet for answers. 

RELATED:

    Some people endure relationships where they are being taken advantage of by their partner

    Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    In this story, it happened to a man who had been with his girlfriend for nearly three decades

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Things took an ugly turn when the woman got severely ill

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Lorena Villarreal / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The woman then spoke to her partner’s daughter in secret and revealed a rather disturbing plan for after she passes on

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The daughter admitted she felt bitter after the conversation

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Feeling stressed and overwhelmed, she turned to the internet for some answers

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Tray80

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Having your emotional needs unmet is a possible sign that someone is using you

    The dad may not recognize the possibility that his partner is taking advantage of his goodwill and show of care, but his daughter did. And she may be onto something. 

    As licensed clinical social worker Katie Leikam tells Insider, it could be a self-esteem issue where you feel like you “deserved” to be used. However, it’s also essential to notice if you are doing all the giving in the relationship and not getting anything out of it, especially in terms of your emotional needs. 

    Failing to show appreciation is another tell-tale sign that the man’s partner showed in her conversation with the daughter. She even felt she was doing him a massive favor by him living “mortgage-free for 20 years.” 

    At this point, the daughter may be better off telling her father the harsh truth about his relationship. It would give him time to devise a plan for when he does end up without a place to stay. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    While it isn’t an easy process, it appears to be the necessary step in this situation. And in doing so, a straightforward conversation is essential, according to communications expert Brandie Claborn

    “The best thing you can do for yourself (and the other person) is(to) be direct,” Claborn wrote in an article for Forbes. “From there, be very clear about the solution or changes you would like to see going forward.”

    The author may need to have a sit-down with her father and express her concerns. She may have promised not to tell, but she must also look after his well-being, which could very well be neglected. 

    The daughter answered some questions as readers gave it to her straight

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Family
    Vote arrow up

    29

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    29

    Open list comments

    2

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Read less »
    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Read less »
    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

    Read less »
    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    deborahbrett avatar
    Deborah B
    Deborah B
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Lady, your father is an adult, who has lived with this woman, with separate finances and no stake in the house for 20 years. He has known about the house, and her declining health for a long time. It is his responsibility to protect himself financially, and organise his life, not yours. Stop taking so much on yourself. If you are worried, talk to him about it, and suggest he speaks to a lawyer or citizen's advice, and to his stepkids. The situation may well not be as dire as you are painting it, and he is unlikely to be immediately homeless.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    orysha_dracarya avatar
    Orysha
    Orysha
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Op's stepmom is a trashy human being and I really hope she won't make it through the surgery.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    deborahbrett avatar
    Deborah B
    Deborah B
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Lady, your father is an adult, who has lived with this woman, with separate finances and no stake in the house for 20 years. He has known about the house, and her declining health for a long time. It is his responsibility to protect himself financially, and organise his life, not yours. Stop taking so much on yourself. If you are worried, talk to him about it, and suggest he speaks to a lawyer or citizen's advice, and to his stepkids. The situation may well not be as dire as you are painting it, and he is unlikely to be immediately homeless.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    orysha_dracarya avatar
    Orysha
    Orysha
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Op's stepmom is a trashy human being and I really hope she won't make it through the surgery.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT