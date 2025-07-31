Woman Decides To Leave Her Partner Homeless If She Dies: “Seems Like A Smack In The Face”

ADVERTISEMENT

Mistreatment of a romantic partner comes in many forms. Most of those that come to light are evident because of physical and emotional manifestations.

But in some cases, one person’s suffering is hidden behind the image of a picture-perfect relationship. In this story, a man is bound to be homeless, thanks to his dying wife. The worst part is that he is unaware of what is about to happen.

Bearing the burden of that secret is his daughter, who is left stressed out and overwhelmed. With no one else to turn to, she decided to ask the internet for answers.

Some people endure relationships where they are being taken advantage of by their partner

In this story, it happened to a man who had been with his girlfriend for nearly three decades

Things took an ugly turn when the woman got severely ill

The woman then spoke to her partner’s daughter in secret and revealed a rather disturbing plan for after she passes on

The daughter admitted she felt bitter after the conversation

Feeling stressed and overwhelmed, she turned to the internet for some answers

Having your emotional needs unmet is a possible sign that someone is using you

The dad may not recognize the possibility that his partner is taking advantage of his goodwill and show of care, but his daughter did. And she may be onto something.

As licensed clinical social worker Katie Leikam tells Insider, it could be a self-esteem issue where you feel like you “deserved” to be used. However, it’s also essential to notice if you are doing all the giving in the relationship and not getting anything out of it, especially in terms of your emotional needs.

Failing to show appreciation is another tell-tale sign that the man’s partner showed in her conversation with the daughter. She even felt she was doing him a massive favor by him living “mortgage-free for 20 years.”

At this point, the daughter may be better off telling her father the harsh truth about his relationship. It would give him time to devise a plan for when he does end up without a place to stay.

While it isn’t an easy process, it appears to be the necessary step in this situation. And in doing so, a straightforward conversation is essential, according to communications expert Brandie Claborn.

“The best thing you can do for yourself (and the other person) is(to) be direct,” Claborn wrote in an article for Forbes. “From there, be very clear about the solution or changes you would like to see going forward.”

The author may need to have a sit-down with her father and express her concerns. She may have promised not to tell, but she must also look after his well-being, which could very well be neglected.

The daughter answered some questions as readers gave it to her straight

