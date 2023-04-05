“She Called A Week Later To See Why She Did Not Receive The Job”: Recruiter Shares How He Interviewed A Girl In A Bikini
Work-from-home has in many ways broken down the barriers between the workplace and free time. The upsides include better work-life balance, skipping a horrible commute, and sweatpants whenever one feels like it. Critics of the concept tend to be bosses that hate paying for offices that now lay mostly empty, but there are a few, less visible downsides as well. For example, some people have gotten perhaps a bit too comfortable ‘working’ outside the office.
One recruiter shared a story about a candidate who decided to not let an interview get in the way of her desire to pop into Starbucks and go to the beach. So get comfortable, preferably at home, and read through this harrowing interview tale and the other, similar stories shared by people in the comments.
More info: Reddit
Remote job interviews make recruiters talk to candidates in the most bizarre circumstances
Image credits: 9_fingers_ (not the actual photo)
A woman decided that a job interview was the best time for her to go out for coffee and then to the beach
Image credits: StudioVK (not the actual photo)
Image credits: aQuarterChub
Others shared their experiences with candidates who decided to not let an interview interfere with their free time activities
Commenters expressed their mirth at the combination of high demands and poor decisions this candidate made
The bikini isn't the problem. Respondent dafrstofus is right. It's the indifferent attitude "or whatever" which conveys that she can't be relied on for the job.
The bikini isn't the problem. Respondent dafrstofus is right. It's the indifferent attitude "or whatever" which conveys that she can't be relied on for the job.