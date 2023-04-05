Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“She Called A Week Later To See Why She Did Not Receive The Job”: Recruiter Shares How He Interviewed A Girl In A Bikini
30points
Work4 hours ago

“She Called A Week Later To See Why She Did Not Receive The Job”: Recruiter Shares How He Interviewed A Girl In A Bikini

Justin Sandberg and
Gabija Palšytė

Work-from-home has in many ways broken down the barriers between the workplace and free time. The upsides include better work-life balance, skipping a horrible commute, and sweatpants whenever one feels like it. Critics of the concept tend to be bosses that hate paying for offices that now lay mostly empty, but there are a few, less visible downsides as well. For example, some people have gotten perhaps a bit too comfortable ‘working’ outside the office.

One recruiter shared a story about a candidate who decided to not let an interview get in the way of her desire to pop into Starbucks and go to the beach. So get comfortable, preferably at home, and read through this harrowing interview tale and the other, similar stories shared by people in the comments.

More info: Reddit

Remote job interviews make recruiters talk to candidates in the most bizarre circumstances

Image credits: 9_fingers_ (not the actual photo)

A woman decided that a job interview was the best time for her to go out for coffee and then to the beach

Image credits: StudioVK (not the actual photo)

Image credits: aQuarterChub

Others shared their experiences with candidates who decided to not let an interview interfere with their free time activities

Commenters expressed their mirth at the combination of high demands and poor decisions this candidate made

 

Justin Sandberg
Justin Sandberg
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Justin is a writer at Bored Panda. He was born in the US but has spent most of his life in Europe. After graduating with a Bachelors of Arts Degree in Political Science from LCC International University in Lithuania, Justin has resided in Latvia, Austria and Georgia before returning to Lithuania. In his free time Justin enjoys hiking, journalism and cooking.

Read more »
Gabija Palšytė
Gabija Palšytė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
censorshipsucks
censorshipsucks
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The bikini isn't the problem. Respondent dafrstofus is right. It's the indifferent attitude "or whatever" which conveys that she can't be relied on for the job.

0
0points
reply
POST
